Trust vs. Custodial Account: Which Is Better for Your Child?

Setting aside money for your child’s future is one of the most meaningful financial decisions you can make, but the way you structure it matters. Custodial accounts are simple and inexpensive to set up, making them a practical option for getting started. Trusts give you more control over when and how your child receives the money, but they cost more to create and maintain. The right choice depends on how much you are saving, how much control you want over distributions and whether long-term asset protection is a priority for your family.

A financial advisor can help you decide whether a custodial account or trust is the better fit based on how much you are saving and when you want your child to access the funds.

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What Is a Trust?

A trust for a minor is a legal arrangement where the grantor (the person creating the trust) transfers assets to a trustee. The trustee then manages them according to detailed instructions in the trust document. The grantor determines when and how the beneficiary receives distributions, offering substantially more control than a custodial account.

Common trust types used for children include:

Minor’s trusts (often established within a living trust)

2503(c) trusts that qualify gifts for the annual gift tax exclusion

Irrevocable life insurance trusts

Special needs trusts designed to preserve government benefits eligibility

What Is a Custodial Account?

A custodial account under the Uniform Gifts to Minors Act (UGMA) or Uniform Transfers to Minors Act (UTMA) is a taxable investment account that an adult opens and manages on behalf of a minor. The child legally owns the assets while the custodian manages them until the child reaches the age of majority, which varies by state but is typically 18.

The key difference between UGMA and UTMA accounts lies in what types of assets you can contribute. UGMA accounts accept cash and financial securities like stocks, bonds and mutual funds. UTMA accounts expand this to include real estate, business interests and other physical property. All 50 states and the District of Columbia have adopted UGMA provisions. Meanwhile, all states except South Carolina and Vermont have adopted UTMA.

Opening a custodial account is straightforward. Most major brokerages offer free account setup with no minimum balance requirements and low or no ongoing fees. You can typically complete the process online in minutes.

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Control Over When and How Your Child Gets the Money

A key difference between custodial accounts and trusts is who controls the money and when. This decision affects whether you can protect your child from poor financial decisions in young adulthood or whether you must hand over full control at a set age.

Custodial Accounts

With a custodial account, your child automatically gains full and unrestricted control of all assets when they reach the age of majority. There is no mechanism to delay this transfer, add conditions or stagger distributions over time. Once the money becomes theirs, you cannot dictate how they use it.

This automatic transfer concerns many parents. An 18-year-old who suddenly has access to $50,000 or more may not use it as you intended. Nothing legally prevents them from spending the entire amount on anything they choose. That could be education, a car, travel or entertainment.

For families comfortable with their child’s maturity level at age 18 or 21, however, this simplicity can be an advantage. The custodian’s responsibilities end, and the child has the freedom to use the money as they please.

Trusts

Trusts provide the opposite approach. The grantor decides exactly when distributions occur. You might structure payments as age milestones, such as 25% at age 25, 25% at 30 and the remainder at 35. Or you could tie distributions to life events, like graduating from college, getting married or starting a business.

Beyond timing, you can specify what your child can use the money for. Common restrictions include education expenses, health needs, housing costs or support for entrepreneurial ventures. The trustee enforces these terms and has the discretion to make decisions within the parameters you’ve set.

Advanced trust provisions offer even more control. For example, incentive provisions tie distributions to milestones like maintaining employment, avoiding substance abuse or completing educational degrees. Discretionary provisions give the trustee authority to evaluate the beneficiary’s circumstances and needs before releasing funds.

Tax Rules and Financial Aid Impact

The tax implications of your savings vehicle and its effects on college financial aid can significantly impact the value your child ultimately receives.

Custodial Accounts

Custodial accounts follow straightforward tax rules. For 2026, the first $1,350 of investment income is tax-free. The next $1,350 is taxed at the child’s rate. Any earnings above $2,700 fall under the “Kiddie Tax” rules and are taxed at the parent’s marginal rate, according to the IRS.

Contributions to custodial accounts are irrevocable gifts reported under the child’s Social Security number. Anyone can contribute up to $19,000 per child per year in 2026 without triggering gift tax consequences. Married couples can combine their exclusions to give up to $38,000 annually.

For financial aid purposes, custodial accounts create a significant disadvantage. They’re counted as the student’s assets on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Student assets are assessed at 20% annually, according to the Federal Student Aid handbook, which dramatically reduces aid eligibility. A $40,000 custodial account could reduce annual financial aid by $8,000.

Custodial 529 plans receive more favorable treatment. They’re classified as parent assets rather than student assets. This makes them substantially more financial aid-friendly than regular custodial accounts. Some families liquidate their UGMA or UTMA accounts before college and transfer proceeds into a custodial 529 plan to improve financial aid outcomes.

Trusts

Trust taxation is considerably more complex. Trusts have compressed tax brackets, meaning they reach the top federal income tax rate of 37% at much lower income thresholds than individuals. This makes retaining income within the trust expensive from a tax perspective.

However, income distributed to beneficiaries is taxed at the beneficiary’s rate rather than at the trust’s rate. Strategic timing of distributions can minimize the overall tax burden. During the grantor’s lifetime, many trusts are structured as grantor trusts, where all income is taxed directly to the grantor. This can simplify reporting and avoid the compressed trust brackets. Non-grantor trusts must file separate tax returns using Form 1041 and may face higher administrative costs for tax preparation.

Financial aid treatment also depends on the trust structure. Trusts where the student has control are assessed similarly to custodial accounts at the 20% rate. Trusts where the student has no access may not be counted at all, or they may be treated as parent assets with the lower assessment rate.

Asset Protection, Creditors and Flexibility

Beyond tax and control considerations, the legal protections and flexibility these vehicles offer can matter significantly. In particular, this may matter if you’re concerned about future creditors, lawsuits or changing family circumstances.

Custodial Accounts

Custodial accounts offer no asset protection once the money transfers to your child. At the age of majority, the funds become the child’s personal property and are fully subject to creditor claims, lawsuits, divorce settlements if the child later marries and divorces and bankruptcy proceedings. The money is simply theirs, with all the legal vulnerabilities that entails.

Once established, custodial accounts cannot be modified. You cannot change the beneficiary, take back contributions or alter terms beyond what state UGMA or UTMA statutes permit. The arrangement is locked in. However, custodial accounts do avoid probate since the assets already belong to the child and don’t pass through the grantor’s estate.

Trusts

Properly structured trusts provide robust protection. Irrevocable trusts can shield assets from the beneficiary’s creditors, legal judgments and divorce claims because the assets remain in the trust rather than becoming the beneficiary’s personal property. The trustee maintains control, and creditors cannot reach trust assets to satisfy the beneficiary’s debts.

Spendthrift provisions strengthen this protection by explicitly preventing creditors from reaching trust assets. This protection proves particularly valuable for larger estates, families concerned about beneficiaries’ future financial decisions, the protection of inheritances from potential ex-spouses and children entering high-liability professions.

Trusts offer extensive flexibility. Revocable trusts are amendable during the grantor’s lifetime to reflect changing circumstances or wishes. You can name successor trustees, include provisions for special needs, adjust distribution schedules and integrate the trust into a broader estate plan. It’s even possible to design trusts to last across multiple generations through dynasty trust provisions. Trusts also avoid probate and provide continuity if the grantor becomes incapacitated, with the trustee continuing to manage assets seamlessly.

Which One Should You Choose? A Decision Guide

Deciding between a custodial account and a trust depends on your specific situation.

A custodial account may make more sense if:

You’re setting aside a modest amount (generally under $50,000 to $75,000), want a simple, low-cost option with minimal ongoing administration and are comfortable with your child receiving full control at the age of majority.

You’re saving for college expenses, a first car or costs in your child’s early 20s. In these scenarios, custodial accounts provide an accessible entry point. You can start small and contribute gradually without complex legal requirements.

However, a trust may be more appropriate in the following situations:

You’re transferring larger amounts (typically $100,000 or more). The higher upfront and ongoing costs of a trust make sense when you want meaningful control over the timing and terms of distributions or when you’re concerned about your child’s financial maturity.

If you worry about future creditors, lawsuits or divorce affecting your child’s inheritance. In this case, a trust’s protective features justify the additional expense. Trusts also work better when you need to integrate the arrangement into a broader estate plan.

If you have a special needs child requiring continued government benefits eligibility or want to tie distributions to achievements like college graduation or career milestones. Only a trust can accommodate these requirements.

You can also consider a custodial 529 plan for education savings. It combines custodial account simplicity with tax-free growth for qualified education expenses and receives much more favorable financial aid treatment than regular UGMA or UTMA accounts.

Or, you could use both a custodial account and a trust strategically. Many families maintain a custodial account for smaller gifts and gradual savings while establishing a trust for larger inheritances, life insurance proceeds or family business interests.

Bottom Line

Custodial accounts and trusts serve different purposes when it comes to planning for your child’s financial future. Custodial accounts are simple and inexpensive but hand full control to your child at 18 or 21 depending on the state. Trusts give you far more say over when and how the money is distributed and offer stronger asset protection, but they cost more to set up and require ongoing management. For smaller amounts with straightforward goals, a custodial account may be all you need. For larger amounts, complex family situations or concerns about your child’s readiness to manage money, a trust may be worth the added cost. A financial advisor can help you look at your specific situation and decide whether a custodial account, a trust or a combination of both is the right fit for your family.

Estate Planning Tips

A financial advisor can help you weigh the costs, tax implications and level of control that come with custodial accounts and trusts and recommend the structure that fits your family’s savings goals and your child’s age. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Planning your estate on your own can save money upfront, but there are common pitfalls that could end up costing your family more in the long run.

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