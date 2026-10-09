High-Net-Worth Estate Planning Attorney: Services and Examples

High-net-worth estate planning often requires more than drafting a basic will. Families with substantial wealth may need coordinated strategies for transferring assets, managing taxes and preparing for incapacity. An estate planning attorney can help organize those moving parts. They will create legal documents designed around the family’s goals, beneficiaries and financial circumstances.

A financial advisor can answer your questions about estate planning and recommend strategies that match your long-term goals.

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What a High-Net-Worth Estate Planning Attorney Does

A high-net-worth estate planning attorney helps individuals and families determine how assets should be owned, managed and ultimately transferred. Services can include drafting wills and trusts, establishing powers of attorney and healthcare directives, and reviewing beneficiary designations. They can coordinate strategies for children, grandchildren, charities and other heirs.

Complexity increases when an estate contains closely held businesses, multiple residences, large investment portfolios or property located in several states. Those assets can raise questions about succession, probate, taxes, liquidity and state law. This makes coordination between legal documents and asset ownership especially important.

Consider a married couple with a $15 million estate. It has $4 million in real estate, $3 million each in retirement and investment portfolios, and a $5 million business. An attorney could review each asset title and establish trusts where appropriate. They can coordinate beneficiary forms for retirement accounts and develop a business succession plan. They ensure all parts of the estate work together instead of being handled independently.

How Attorneys Use Trusts in High-Net-Worth Estate Planning

Trusts can serve very different purposes depending on how they are structured. A revocable living trust, for example, can provide asset-management continuity and help assets held by the trust avoid probate. Certain irrevocable trusts, however, transfer assets under terms that restrict the grantor’s ability to reclaim or control them.

Trust Primary Purpose Key Consideration Revocable living trust Probate planning and asset management Grantor generally retains control Irrevocable trust Long-term wealth transfer Giving up ownership rights may be required Irrevocable life insurance trust Hold and distribute life insurance Ownership and administration rules are important Grantor trust Transfer or manage assets while grantor may retain certain tax responsibilities Income and estate tax treatment depends on structure

An attorney might help a wealthy client transfer selected investments to an irrevocable trust for descendants. Depending on the terms, the client may surrender certain ownership rights while the trustee manages assets. The trustee also makes distributions according to the trust document. Whether those assets remain part of the taxable estate depends on the trust’s design, retained rights, funding, and administration. Creating an irrevocable trust does not automatically remove assets from an estate.

Specialized structures such as irrevocable life insurance trusts or certain grantor trusts can also serve particular wealth-transfer objectives. Their legal and tax consequences can be significant. This makes proper drafting, funding, and ongoing administration as important as choosing the trust itself.

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Estate and Gift Tax Planning for High-Net-Worth Families

For 2026, the federal estate and gift tax basic exclusion amount is $15 million per individual. The annual gift tax exclusion is $19,000 per recipient, allowing an individual to make qualifying gifts up to that amount without using part of the lifetime exemption. Lifetime taxable gifts above annual exclusions generally reduce the exemption remaining for transfers at death rather than providing a separate additional exemption.

Married couples may also benefit from portability. When the required election is made on Form 706, a surviving spouse can potentially use a deceased spouse’s unused exclusion amount in addition to the survivor’s own available exclusion. Portability is not automatic in every situation, however, and filing requirements and deadlines must be considered.

Suppose a married couple has a $32 million estate in 2026. Because that exceeds the combined $30 million basic exclusion amounts potentially available to two spouses before considering prior taxable gifts and other adjustments, an attorney might evaluate lifetime gifting, different types of trusts, charitable transfers and portability rather than waiting until both spouses have died to address the issue. The appropriate strategy would depend on asset values, expected appreciation, basis considerations and how much control the couple wants to retain.

State taxes require a separate analysis. Several states and the District of Columbia impose their own estate taxes, and some states levy inheritance taxes, with thresholds that can be far below the $15 million federal exemption. For example, 2026 state estate-tax exemptions range from $1 million in Oregon to $15 million in Connecticut among jurisdictions imposing an estate tax.

Planning for Businesses, Real Estate and Other Complex Assets

High-value estates frequently contain assets that do not easily divide into equal shares. This includes things like family businesses, apartment buildings, private-company interests and concentrated stock positions. These assets may require valuations, ownership restructuring, and liquidity planning before estates can facilitate an efficient transfer.

Consider a parent who owns an $8 million business and wants one child, who works there, to inherit it. Meanwhile, two other children receive comparable inheritances. An attorney could coordinate a trust or ownership transfer for the company while allocating other assets to the remaining children. They may create a buy-sell agreement or other succession documents, too. These could establish what happens if a new owner dies, retires, or sells an interest.

Real estate may face similar challenges through limited liability companies or other entities. These create another layer of ownership and transfer rules. An attorney can coordinate deeds, entity agreements and trusts to reflect who should control, and ultimately receive, the estate’s property.

Liquidity also matters. An estate heavily concentrated in a private business or real estate could have value on paper but lack liquidity. This makes it more difficult to find cash to manage taxes, expenses, or equalize inheritances. Planning in advance can reduce the possibility that heirs have to sell an asset simply to generate cash.

When to Hire a High-Net-Worth Estate Planning Attorney

Specialized advice can become especially valuable when wealth reaches levels that create potential estate-tax exposure or when an estate includes a business, property in several states, complex family arrangements or significant charitable goals. Even estates below the federal exemption may benefit from advanced planning when assets are difficult to divide, beneficiaries have different needs or state taxes could apply.

When selecting an attorney, clients may want to consider experience with estates of comparable size and complexity, knowledge of federal and relevant state tax rules and familiarity with sophisticated trust and business-succession strategies. The attorney should also be able to coordinate with financial advisors, accountants, insurance professionals and business-valuation experts when those specialties overlap.

Estate planning is also an ongoing process rather than a one-time transaction. Suppose a family created its estate plan for a $4 million business, but a decade later the value of the company now totals $18 million. That increase could change potential tax liability, liquidity needs and how evenly assets would pass to children.

In that situation, updating only the will might not be enough. Review all trusts, beneficiary designations, business ownership documents and insurance arrangements together. Major changes in family circumstances, asset values, state residency or tax law can similarly warrant another review so the estate plan continues to reflect the family’s intentions and current legal environment.

Bottom Line

High-net-worth estate planning often requires coordinating wills, trusts, beneficiary designations, business interests, real estate and tax strategies rather than handling each asset separately. An experienced estate planning attorney can help structure wealth transfers, address potential estate and gift taxes and prepare for incapacity or business succession. Regular reviews are also important as asset values, family circumstances and tax laws change over time.

Tips for Planning Your Estate

To maximize the legacy you leave to your heirs, you’ll need a comprehensive financial plan and investing strategy. A financial advisor can help you with both. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

It’s never pleasant to think about, but there may come a time when you’re unable to make decisions for yourself. For these scenarios, a living will or another form of advance directive can help ensure your family knows your wishes.

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