Non-Spouse Beneficiary IRA: Estate Planning Rules

Inheriting an IRA from someone other than a spouse creates both opportunity and a complicated set of withdrawal rules. Adult children, grandchildren, siblings and other beneficiaries generally cannot simply add the inherited money to their own IRA. Instead, the beneficiary’s classification, the type of IRA, and whether the original owner reached their required beginning date need review. These can determine how quickly the money must be withdrawn and taxed.

A financial advisor can review your estate plan and help you plan for any complications that may arise.

Next Steps: Estate planning can be overwhelming. We recommend speaking with a financial advisor. This free tool will match you with vetted advisors who serve your area. Here's how it works: Answer a few easy questions, so we can find a match.

Our tool matches you with vetted fiduciary advisors who can help you on the path toward achieving your financial goals. It only takes a few minutes.

Check out the advisors' profiles, have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person, and choose who to work with. Enter your ZIP code to find your matches: Find Your Advisor

How Inherited IRA Rules Apply to Non-Spouse Beneficiaries

A non-spouse beneficiary generally must keep inherited IRA assets in a properly titled inherited account. They cannot treat the IRA as their own. Unlike a surviving spouse, a non-spouse beneficiary generally cannot contribute to the inherited IRA. They also can’t roll its assets into a personal IRA. Trustee-to-trustee transfers between properly titled inherited IRAs may be permitted.

Suppose an adult child inherits a $500,000 traditional IRA from a parent. The first steps would typically include notifying the custodian. Then establish an inherited IRA in the deceased owner’s name for the child’s benefit. Finally, determine whether the parent died before or on or after their required beginning date. The beneficiary could then identify whether the 10-year rule applies. This dictates whether or not they must take annual required minimum distributions, or RMDs.

Those distinctions matter because the SECURE Act changed the rules for many beneficiaries of people who died after 2019. The type of account also matters. The IRS generally taxes traditional IRA distributions to the beneficiary, while inherited Roth IRAs can receive more favorable income-tax treatment.

How the 10-Year Rule Can Affect an Inherited IRA

Many non-spouse designated beneficiaries must empty an inherited IRA by December 31 of the year containing the 10th anniversary of the account owner’s death. If the original owner died before their required beginning date, a beneficiary subject to the 10-year rule generally does not have to take distributions during years one through nine.

If the owner died on or after their required beginning date, however, a non-eligible designated beneficiary generally must continue taking annual RMDs during the 10-year period and still empty the account by the end of year 10.

Beneficiary Situation General Withdrawal Rule Deadline for Emptying Account Adult child; owner died before RBD 10-year rule; generally no annual RMDs in years 1–9 End of year 10 Adult child; owner died on/after RBD Annual RMDs plus 10-year rule End of year 10 Qualifying eligible designated beneficiary Life-expectancy distributions may apply Depends on EDB rules Estate; owner died before RBD Generally 5-year rule End of year 5

For a $500,000 IRA, an heir with flexibility under the 10-year rule might spread withdrawals across several tax years. For example, taking roughly $50,000 annually before considering investment returns could distribute taxable income more evenly. Waiting until year 10 could leave a much larger amount taxable in a single year. However, annual RMD requirements can limit that flexibility when the original owner died after the required beginning date.

Click Your State to Get Matched With Financial Advisors That Serve Your Area Choose your state and answer some questions to get matched with up to three fiduciary advisors that serve your area. AL AK AZ AR CA CO CT DE FL GA HI ID IL IN IA KS KY LA ME MD MA MI MN MS MO MT NE NV NH NJ NM NY NC ND OH OK OR PA RI SC SD TN TX UT VT VA WA WV WI WY DC

Exceptions to the 10-Year Rule for Eligible Designated Beneficiaries

Some non-spouse heirs qualify as eligible designated beneficiaries (EDBs). The IRS may allow them to use life-expectancy-based distributions instead of the standard 10-year schedule. The categories include certain disabled or chronically ill beneficiaries, an individual who is not more than 10 years younger than the deceased owner, and a minor child of the account owner.

A qualifying minor child can generally use life-expectancy distributions while still considered a minor for these rules. Under current IRS guidance, the child must transition to the 10-year rule after reaching age 21, meaning the remaining account generally must be distributed by the end of the 10th year after reaching that age. This exception applies specifically to a child of the account owner, not every minor who might inherit an IRA.

Consider two beneficiaries who each inherit an IRA. A 45-year-old adult child who does not meet another EDB category would generally face the 10-year rule. By contrast, a qualifying disabled beneficiary could potentially take distributions based on life expectancy, allowing the inherited assets to remain tax-deferred for substantially longer. That difference makes beneficiary classification an important consideration when coordinating an IRA with an estate plan.

Tax Strategies for a Non-Spouse Beneficiary IRA

Tax treatment can make withdrawal timing almost as important as the distribution deadline. Taxable distributions from an inherited traditional IRA are generally included in the beneficiary’s gross income, potentially pushing the beneficiary into a higher marginal tax bracket during years when other income is already high.

Suppose an heir receives a $500,000 traditional IRA and is subject to the 10-year rule. If annual RMDs are not required, spreading withdrawals across lower-income years could help avoid concentrating the entire balance into one or two high-income years. Waiting until years nine and 10 and withdrawing $250,000 in each year, for example, could create a much larger spike in taxable income than a more gradual distribution schedule.

Inherited Roth IRAs are also subject to beneficiary distribution rules, but withdrawals receive different tax treatment. Contributions are tax-free, and most distributions of earnings are also tax-free, although earnings can be taxable if the Roth IRA has not satisfied the applicable five-year requirement.

Another advantage is that distributions received because of an IRA owner’s death generally are exempt from the usual 10% additional tax that can apply to distributions before age 59 ½. That does not eliminate regular income tax on taxable traditional IRA withdrawals, however, so younger beneficiaries still have reason to plan distribution timing carefully.

Estate Planning Strategies for Leaving an IRA to a Non-Spouse Beneficiary

IRA beneficiary designations should align with the rest of an estate plan. Account owners can name beneficiaries under the IRA custodian’s procedures. This makes it important to keep primary and contingent beneficiary forms current. Don’t assume instructions elsewhere in an estate plan will produce the intended result.

Owners with large traditional IRA balances should consider the future tax burden on heirs who must distribute the account. Lifetime Roth conversions can shift some taxation to the account owner. This potentially leaves the beneficiaries qualified Roth withdrawals tax-free, although beneficiaries still generally face inherited-account distribution requirements.

Naming a trust can provide additional control but also creates another layer of complexity. Certain trust beneficiaries can be treated as designated beneficiaries when detailed requirements are satisfied. These include requirements involving the trust’s validity, beneficiary identification, and documentation provided to the IRA custodian.

Naming an estate can produce substantially different results. An estate is not an individual designated beneficiary. If the owner dies before the required beginning date, the account may have to follow the five-year rule instead. If death occurs on or after the required beginning date, distributions may instead be based on the deceased owner’s remaining life expectancy.

An estate-planning attorney, tax professional, or financial advisor can help coordinate IRA beneficiary forms with trusts, wills and other assets while accounting for inherited-IRA distribution requirements and the potential tax consequences for heirs.

Bottom Line

Non-spouse IRA beneficiaries face stricter distribution rules than surviving spouses, and many must empty inherited accounts within 10 years. The exact requirements depend on factors such as the beneficiary’s classification, the original owner’s age at death and the type of IRA inherited. Careful withdrawal timing can help manage taxes, while updated beneficiary designations, coordinated estate documents and professional guidance can help account owners and heirs avoid costly mistakes.

Inheritance Planning Tips

When you inherit an IRA, there are many rules to follow depending on your relationship to the original account owner. A financial advisor can help you understand what you have to do, as well as answer any related questions you might have. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you’re a surviving family member of the decedent, you should learn about Social Security death benefits. You should also review what you might owe in taxes when a family member passes.

Do you want to figure out how much you will need to retire comfortably? SmartAsset’s retirement calculator can help you set up and plan your retirement goals.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/fengdr, ©iStock.com/Wasan Tita