Revocable Trust Taxes: IRS Rules, Examples and Strategies

A revocable trust can change how your assets are managed and transferred, but it generally doesn’t change how they’re taxed while you’re alive. You typically still report the income, and the assets remain part of your estate. The bigger tax shift comes at death, when filing rules, basis and beneficiary taxation can change. Let’s explore what you need to know about how a revocable trust is taxed.

If you hold investments or real estate in a revocable trust, a financial advisor can help you review appreciated assets, beneficiary designations and cost-basis records before the trust eventually passes to a successor trustee.

Next Steps: Estate planning can be overwhelming. We recommend speaking with a financial advisor. This free tool will match you with vetted advisors who serve your area. Here's how it works: Answer a few easy questions, so we can find a match.

Our tool matches you with vetted fiduciary advisors who can help you on the path toward achieving your financial goals. It only takes a few minutes.

Check out the advisors' profiles, have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person, and choose who to work with. Enter your ZIP code to find your matches: Find Your Advisor

How the IRS Taxes a Revocable Trust While the Grantor Is Alive

A revocable living trust is generally a grantor trust for federal income tax purposes. Because you retain the power to revoke the trust and reclaim its property, the IRS generally treats you as the owner of the assets. That means putting investments into your trust doesn’t make their taxable income disappear.

Suppose your revocable trust holds $500,000 of investments and generates:

$5,000 of taxable interest

$4,000 of dividends

$6,000 of realized capital gains

In total, the trust generated $15,000 of taxable income. That income would generally be reportable by you on your individual federal income tax return, with the interest, dividends and gains retaining their respective tax character. IRS instructions require grantor-trust income to be reported as though the grantor received it directly.

How Tax Rules Change When the Grantor Dies

Death creates a much bigger tax transition. In most cases, a revocable trust becomes irrevocable when the grantor dies. The IRS generally requires a new EIN when a revocable trust changes to an irrevocable trust. The trust may then need to file Form 1041 as a separate taxpayer.

Here’s how the basic treatment changes while the grantor is alive and after their death:

Tax Issue While Grantor Is Alive After Grantor’s Death Who generally pays income tax? Grantor Trust and/or beneficiaries Income reporting Generally grantor’s return Form 1041 and potentially Schedule K-1 Tax identification Grantor-trust reporting rules can apply New EIN generally required Income retained in trust Generally taxed to grantor May be taxed to trust Certain distributed income Generally still grantor’s income May carry out to beneficiaries

After death, a trust can generally deduct certain distributions of income to beneficiaries. Meanwhile, beneficiaries may report their shares through Schedule K-1. The amount that carries out is governed in part by distributable net income, or DNI.

As a result, receiving $50,000 from a trust doesn’t automatically mean a beneficiary has $50,000 of taxable income.

Trust accounting distinguishes between income and principal, and federal tax rules determine how much taxable income follows a distribution. A payment of trust principal can therefore have different consequences from a distribution carrying out interest or dividend income.

Click Your State to Get Matched With Financial Advisors That Serve Your Area Choose your state and answer some questions to get matched with up to three fiduciary advisors that serve your area. AL AK AZ AR CA CO CT DE FL GA HI ID IL IN IA KS KY LA ME MD MA MI MN MS MO MT NE NV NH NJ NM NY NC ND OH OK OR PA RI SC SD TN TX UT VT VA WA WV WI WY DC

Do Assets in a Revocable Trust Get a Step-Up in Basis?

Yes, assets held in a revocable trust generally can receive a step-up in basis when the grantor dies. More precisely, qualifying assets generally receive a basis adjustment to their fair market value at the date of death. This means the basis could increase or decrease depending on the asset’s value.

The reason for this is that transferring property to a revocable trust generally doesn’t remove it from the grantor’s estate. Because the grantor retains the power to revoke the trust and take the property back, the IRS generally includes those assets in the grantor’s gross estate at death.

Property inherited from a decedent generally receives a basis equal to its fair market value on the date of death, subject to certain exceptions and alternative valuation rules. This treatment can apply to assets such as:

A home or other real estate

Stocks, ETFs and mutual funds held in taxable accounts

Other appreciated investment property

Certain business interests

This is why putting an appreciated asset into a revocable trust generally does not cause you to lose the potential basis adjustment at death. The trust changes how the property is titled and administered, but the grantor’s retained ownership and control generally keep the property in the estate for federal tax purposes.

Accurate records are still important. Appraisals, brokerage statements and other documentation can establish an asset’s fair market value at death, which may become the new basis used to calculate a later gain or loss.

It’s also important to note that not every trust asset benefits in the same way. Traditional IRAs, 401(k)s and similar tax-deferred retirement accounts generally don’t receive a step-up in basis because distributions follow separate income-tax rules. Cash also doesn’t benefit meaningfully from a basis adjustment because its value generally doesn’t appreciate.

Estate and Gift Tax Rules for Revocable Trusts

Putting property into your own revocable trust generally doesn’t remove it from your estate. Since you retain control and can generally take the assets back, transferring property into the trust typically isn’t a completed gift for federal gift-tax purposes. That same retained control generally causes the property to remain part of your gross estate at death. As such, a revocable trust doesn’t create a second estate-tax exemption.

For someone dying in 2026, the federal basic exclusion amount is $15 million. An estate generally must file Form 706 when the gross estate plus adjusted taxable gifts and certain other amounts exceed that threshold, although filing can also be required to elect portability for a surviving spouse.

For example, someone with a $10 million estate and no significant prior taxable gifts would generally be below the $15 million basic exclusion.

On the other hand, someone with an $18 million estate could potentially have federal estate-tax exposure. However, in that case, the calculation isn’t simply $18 million – $15 million = $3 million automatically taxed. Marital and charitable deductions, lifetime taxable gifts, portability and other adjustments can change the taxable estate and available exclusion.

State taxes create another layer. A state may impose its own estate or inheritance tax even when no federal estate tax is due, and state exemption amounts can differ substantially from federal rules.

Tax Strategies and Mistakes to Consider With a Revocable Trust

The most important tax strategy is understanding what a revocable trust doesn’t do. It generally doesn’t eliminate income tax, remove assets from your taxable estate or automatically create tax-free distributions for heirs. Rather, its primary benefits usually involve probate avoidance, asset management and continuity during incapacity when assets are properly titled in the trust.

That makes implementation especially important. If you create a trust but leave intended assets outside it, those assets may still have to pass through probate. It’s also important to coordinate beneficiary designations on retirement accounts and life insurance with the trust instead of assuming the trust document overrides them.

Keep cost-basis records for appreciated investments and real estate. Before selling a highly appreciated asset, consider both the investment reasons for selling and the potential tax consequences of a lifetime sale compared with a later basis adjustment.

The successor trustee should also be prepared for what happens after death. A new EIN, valuations, Form 1041 filings and Schedule K-1s may all become relevant relatively quickly. Trust taxation can become especially important when deciding whether income should remain in the trust or be distributed to beneficiaries.

An estate planning attorney can establish the legal structure. Working with a CPA and financial advisor can help coordinate appreciated assets, tax reporting and distribution decisions with the rest of the estate plan.

Bottom Line

Revocable trust taxes are generally straightforward while the grantor is alive because the IRS typically continues treating the grantor as the owner. Income remains taxable to the grantor, and moving assets into the trust generally doesn’t remove them from the taxable estate. Death changes the equation. The trust may become a separate taxpayer, qualifying assets may receive a basis adjustment and distributions can shift taxable income to beneficiaries. Preparing for that transition can help trustees and heirs avoid tax and reporting surprises.

Tips for Estate Planning

A financial advisor can help you make long-term plans that protect your assets and set your finances up for success. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you’re interested in getting started on your own long-term planning first, make sure you start with an estate planning checklist to help you get off to a good start.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Andrii Dodonov, ©iStock.com/Supatman