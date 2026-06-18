Date of Death Valuation: Calculation and Taxes for Heirs

When someone inherits investments, real estate or other valuable assets, they may be familiar with the asset’s date of death value. This valuation determines not only what an inherited asset is worth for estate purposes, but also how much tax an heir may eventually owe if they decide to sell it.

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What Is a Date of Death Valuation?

A date of death valuation determines the fair market value (FMV) of a deceased person’s assets as of the day they died.

This valuation establishes a new tax basis for inherited property. It’s common when settling an estate, distributing assets to beneficiaries and calculating potential tax obligations.

Several types of assets may require a date of death valuation:

Stocks

Bonds

Mutual funds

Real estate

Business interests

Other property owned by the decedent

The date of death valuation plays an important role in estate administration. It helps determine the value of assets that will transfer to heirs.

In many cases, inherited assets receive a step-up in basis. The tax basis adjusts from the original purchase price to the asset’s fair market value as of the date of death. This adjustment can significantly reduce future capital gains taxes if beneficiaries later sell the inherited asset.

Heirs often encounter date of death valuations during probate or estate settlement. However, it’s also a good idea to consider it during the estate planning process.

How to Calculate Date of Death Valuation

As we mentioned above, the date of death valuation is based on an asset’s fair market value as of the day the owner dies.

Fair market value generally refers to the price a willing buyer will pay an agreeable seller. It applies when neither party is under pressure to complete the transaction. The process for determining FMV varies, depending on the type of asset you are valuing.

For stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds, the valuation is typically straightforward. Publicly traded securities are generally valued using the average of the highest and lowest trading prices on the date of death.

The rules change slightly if the owner died on a weekend or market holiday. In this case, the value is usually based on trading prices from the nearest preceding and following trading days .

Assets without readily available market prices often require professional appraisals. A licensed appraiser typically values real estate, considering factors like location, comparable sales and property condition. Closely held businesses, partnerships and valuable collectibles may also need specialized valuation experts to determine their fair market value.

In some cases, an executor may elect to use an alternate valuation date rather than the actual date of death. Federal tax rules generally allow certain estates to value assets six months after death if doing so reduces both the estate’s value and any estate tax liability.

This option is available only under specific circumstances, and typically only applies when a federal estate tax return is required.

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How the Step-Up Basis Tax Impacts Heirs

The step-up in basis is one of the most significant tax benefits available to beneficiaries inheriting assets.

Under current tax rules, the cost basis of many inherited assets is adjusted to their fair market value on the decedent’s date of death. This means beneficiaries can generally avoid capital gains taxes on appreciation that occurred during the original owner’s lifetime.

The primary advantage of a step-up in basis is that it can substantially reduce capital gains taxes in the future. It works like this:

A parent purchases stock for $50,000.

The stock is worth $200,000 by the time of their death.

Their beneficiary who inherits the stock receives a new basis of $200,000.

The heir later sells the stock for $210,000.

Capital gains tax typically applies only to the $10,000 increase in value after inheritance.

The step-up basis can create valuable tax savings. However, heirs should still understand the date of death valuation used to establish the new basis.

Maintaining records of the valuation can help avoid disputes with tax authorities. It will also help ensure accurate reporting if an heir sells the asset in the future.

Beneficiaries may also want to evaluate whether to hold or sell inherited assets to align with their broader financial goals.

How the Alternate Valuation Date Works

The alternate valuation date is a special tax provision allowing certain estates to value assets six months after death rather than on the actual date of death.

This election is available only in specific situations. It typically applies when asset values decline during the six-month period following death. The goal is to reduce the overall value of the taxable estate and potentially lower any federal estate tax liability.

An executor cannot choose the alternate valuation date simply because it is more convenient. There are limits, according to federal estate tax rules.

The election is generally available only if it reduces both the gross estate value and the amount of estate tax owed. If using the alternate valuation date will increase estate taxes or provide no tax benefit, the election is not permitted.

The election can also affect beneficiaries. The valuation date helps establish the tax basis of inherited assets. Therefore, a lower alternate valuation may result in a lower stepped-up basis for heirs.

As a result, beneficiaries could face higher capital gains taxes if they later sell inherited assets that have appreciated in value.

How to Know When You Need an Appraisal

Not every asset requires a formal appraisal to determine its date of death value.

Publicly traded stocks, bonds and mutual funds can generally be valued using market prices available on the date of death. However, assets without readily available market values often require a professional appraisal. This will establish an accurate fair market value for estate administration and tax purposes.

An appraisal may be especially important when an estate is subject to federal estate tax reporting requirements. It can also apply when beneficiaries are likely to sell inherited assets in the future.

Professional valuations create a documented record of an asset’s fair market value. This helps support tax filings while reducing the risk of disputes with tax authorities.

Even when not legally required, obtaining an appraisal can provide clarity and confidence during the estate settlement process.

Bottom Line

A date of death valuation determines the fair market value of a deceased person’s assets. It serves as the foundation for estate administration, tax reporting and the step-up in basis that many heirs receive. Understanding the valuation process, when professional appraisals are necessary and how options like the alternate valuation date work can help executors and beneficiaries navigate the estate settlement process more effectively.

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