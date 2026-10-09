Trump Stay-at-Home Parent Payment: How It Could Work and What You Could Get

If you stay home with your children while your spouse works full time, a proposed Trump administration rule could make your family eligible for federal child-care assistance. The aid would come from the Child Care and Development Fund (CCDF), a federal-state program that helps lower- and middle-income working families pay for child care. That program typically provides about $9,000 per child each year. The administration is seeking to make the change through federal rulemaking rather than legislation. You cannot claim the money yet, as the rule is still being drafted.

A financial advisor can help you plan for child care costs, savings and retirement based on your family’s income.

What the Draft Rule Would Change

According to The New York Times, the draft rule would allow married couples with one stay-at-home parent to receive CCDF assistance. The other spouse would need to work at least 35 hours per week. The family would also have to meet the program’s income requirements.

The money would be intended to help offset the income the stay-at-home parent gives up. The New York Times also reported that the plan is a top priority of Vice President JD Vance and would create the only federal subsidy that pays parents to stay home with their children.

The proposal involves the $12 billion CCDF, a federal-state program created in the 1990s and administered by HHS’s Administration for Children and Families.

The proposed policy shift involves the CCDF, which receives about $12 billion in federal funding each year. This federal-state block grant program was established in the 1990s and is administered by the Office of Child Care, a branch within the Administration for Children and Families under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The current federal law allows parents who are working, in school or receiving job training to qualify, unless certain protective-services rules apply. Family income also generally cannot exceed 85% of the state’s median income. Some states, The New York Times said, can set lower limits, with some capping eligibility at 60%.



Most CCDF money goes to states, which use it to help eligible families pay for child care through arrangements such as vouchers or payments to providers. The fund supports care for about 1.3 million children under age 13 in an average month.

The draft would create a new category known as “parent-based child care.” The administration is seeking to make the change through federal rulemaking rather than asking Congress to pass a new law.

According to The New York Times, the rule could still be revised before it’s published. The White House would need to approve it first, and the public would then have a chance to submit comments during the public-comment period. If finalized, it could take effect as soon as 2027.

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Who Could Qualify

The draft wouldn’t pay every parent who stays home. Under the version reported by The New York Times, parents would need to be married, with one spouse working at least 35 hours per week while the other cares for the child at home. The family would also have to meet CCDF income requirements for their state.

Some families would remain excluded. An unmarried couple with one parent staying home would not qualify under the current draft. A single parent who does not work would also be ineligible.

For reference, the table below compares current program eligibility with the proposed change, as well as what households could expect under each:

Current Child Care and Development Fund vs. Proposed Rule

Program Details Current CCDF Program Reported Draft Rule Main purpose Help eligible families pay for child care while parents work, study or train Would also recognize care provided by a stay-at-home parent Married couple, both working May qualify May qualify Married couple, one working 35+ hours and one at home Generally not eligible on that basis Could qualify Unmarried couple, one parent at home Generally not eligible on that basis Would not qualify Single parent who does not work Generally not eligible Would not qualify Income limit Generally up to 85% of state median income; states may set lower limits Existing income limits would still apply

How Much a Family Could Receive

Based on the 2023 fiscal year, the Office of Child Care says that CCDF paid child care providers an average of $690 monthly ($8,280 annually). That figure comes from monthly state reports and excludes the copayments families pay. Because it averages all ages and types of care, infants receive more, at $929 a month.

To help figure out how much a family could get, we will break down two examples. Since federal data is already three years old, we use the more recent estimate from The New York Times, which reports that CCDF provides about $9,000 per child each year.

How Much a Family Could Receive Per Child

Children Illustrative Annual Assistance at $9,000 Per Child 1 $9,000 2 $18,000 3 $27,000

That does not mean every qualifying stay-at-home parent would automatically receive $9,000. States administer the program and have substantial control over eligibility, subsidy amounts and how funds are distributed.

For another comparison, Child Care Aware of America estimated the national average annual price of child care at $13,184 in 2025. Using those figures for one child, $9,000 would equal roughly 68% of the national average annual price ($9,000 ÷ $13,184). Actual child-care prices vary significantly by state, age and type of provider.

When Payments Could Start

This stay-at-home-parent benefit won’t be available until the rule is finalized. Federal agencies must follow a set process before a new rule can take effect, and some steps have no fixed timeline. The table below outlines each stage, based on guidance from the Office of the Federal Register:

How a Proposed Rule Takes Effect

Step What Happens Typical Timing Draft proposal HHS writes the proposed rule No set timeline White House review The White House’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs reviews significant rules before they’re published No set timeline Proposed rule The rule is published in the Federal Register Starts the comment period Public comment Individuals and organizations can submit feedback Generally 30 to 60 days, sometimes longer Agency review HHS weighs the comments and can revise the rule or end the process No set timeline Final White House review Significant final rules go back to the White House before publication No set timeline Effective date The final rule takes effect after it’s published Generally at least 30 days later, or 60 days for a major rule

Many of these steps have no fixed deadline, so families should not build a household budget around receiving the money yet.

Why Working Families Could See Less Funding

If the rule change redirects funding to pay stay-at-home parents out of the $12 billion that CCDF already receives each year, critics say it could take money away from single working parents, unmarried couples and parents in school or job training.

The National Women’s Law Center, which opposes the proposal, says it would punish single mothers in particular. The group described the plan as part of an effort to “punish single mothers in the name of prioritizing ‘traditional families.'”

The Office of Child Care, which runs CCDF, already said in its 2022 priorities report that the program only serves one out of every seven eligible children because of limited funds. A more recent federal estimate found that 1.8 million children received subsidies in 2022, which is 16% of the 11.8 million eligible under federal rules.

Critics also say that redirecting part of the fund could reduce assistance for families who pay for outside care, putting more financial pressure on providers. Roughly 225,000 providers served children receiving CCDF help in fiscal year 2022.

Supporters, on the other hand, welcome the change. They maintain that it would treat families more equally, whether they pay for outside care or have one parent provide it at home. They also argue that stay-at-home parents give up income to raise their children and, therefore, should have access to support too.

The idea behind the rule change appears in Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation’s policy blueprint for a Republican presidential administration, which was published ahead of the 2024 election. It calls for sending child care funding to parents to offset the cost of staying home, rather than to universal day care.

Bottom Line

The proposed stay-at-home-parent payment would work through CCDF, the federal child care program that currently helps working families pay for day care. If HHS finalizes the rule as drafted, married couples who meet their state’s income limits could qualify when one spouse works at least 35 hours a week and the other stays home. Actual payments would depend on your state, and none are available until the rule takes effect.

Financial Planning for Parents

If you’re deciding whether your family can afford to have one spouse stop working, a financial advisor can help you weigh the lost paycheck and benefits against your child-care costs and savings. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Whether you’re a stay-at-home parent, a single parent or raising kids with a partner, here’s a roundup of tax credits that could benefit your family.

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