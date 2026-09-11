Wash Sale Rule for Stocks: Tax Deductions

Selling a stock at a loss can be a useful tax strategy. The loss may offset capital gains and, in some cases, reduce taxable income, but that benefit may end up delayed if you buy the same or a substantially identical investment within 30 days before or after the sale. The wash sale rule aims to prevent investors from claiming an immediate tax loss while quickly rebuilding the same position. Because of this, timing is especially important for tax-loss harvesting.

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How the Wash Sale Rule Works

The wash sale rule is designed to prevent investors from claiming a tax deduction for an investment loss while quickly reestablishing essentially the same position. A wash sale generally occurs when you sell or trade securities at a loss and acquire substantially identical securities within 30 days before or after the sale. That creates a 61-day window consisting of the sale date, the 30 days before it and the 30 days after it.

For example, suppose you sell 100 shares of a stock for a $4,000 loss. Then, two weeks later, you buy the same stock again. Because you made the purchase within 30 days after the loss sale, you generally cannot claim the $4,000 loss immediately.

In most taxable-account wash sales, however, the loss is delayed rather than permanently lost. Typically, the disallowed loss gets added to the cost basis of the replacement shares. Let’s say you repurchased the investment for $18,000 after generating a $4,000 disallowed loss. In this example, the adjusted basis would generally become $22,000. This higher basis can reduce a future taxable gain or increase a future deductible loss.

The holding period also carries over. The IRS generally allows you to include he time you held the original shares in the holding period of the replacement shares. This can matter when determining whether a future gain or loss will be classified as short-term or long-term for federal income tax purposes.

Wash sales can also be partial. Let’s say you sell 100 shares at a loss but purchase only 40 substantially identical shares during the wash sale period. In that scenario, the rule may only apply to the portion of the loss associated with those 40 replacement shares.

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How a Wash Sale Changes Your Tax Deduction

A wash sale does does not necessarily erase a capital loss permanently. However, it can change when you can use that loss for tax purposes. When the rule applies in a taxable account, the disallowed loss is generally added to the cost basis of the replacement investment. This shifts the potential tax benefit to a future sale instead of allowing an immediate deduction.

For example, suppose an investor buys stock for $20,000 and later sells it for $15,000, creating a $5,000 capital loss. If the investor did not make a wash sale, they could generally use that loss to offset other capital gains, subject to normal capital loss rules. However, if the investor purchases substantially identical shares for $16,000 within 30 days, the $5,000 loss is disallowed for the current transaction.

Original Purchase Price Sale Price Capital Loss Replacement Purchase Immediate Deduction New Cost Basis $20,000 $15,000 $5,000 $16,000 $0 $21,000

Instead of deducting the $5,000 immediately, the investor generally adds it to the $16,000 cost of the replacement shares. That produces an adjusted cost basis of $21,000. The higher basis can reduce a future capital gain or increase a future capital loss when the replacement shares are eventually sold in a transaction that does not trigger another wash sale.

For instance, let’s say the investor later sells those replacement shares for $25,000. The taxable gain would generally be $4,000 based on the $21,000 adjusted basis, rather than $9,000 based on the original $16,000 purchase price. In effect, the previously disallowed $5,000 loss reduces the investor’s taxable gain at that later point.

Timing therefore plays an important role in tax-loss harvesting. An investor may successfully realize an economic loss by selling an investment. However, buying substantially identical securities too soon can prevent that loss from producing the intended tax benefit in the current year. Depending on the timing of the eventual sale, they could see that deduction pushed into a later tax year instead.

How the Rule Can Affect Tax-Loss Harvesting

Tax-loss harvesting is a strategy where investors sell investments that have declined in value to realize capital losses. They can then use those losses to offset realized capital gains elsewhere in a portfolio, potentially reducing their tax bill. If total capital losses exceed capital gains, taxpayers generally can deduct up to $3,000 of net capital losses against ordinary income each year. Any additional losses can be carried forward to future tax years.

The wash sale rule can interfere with this strategy when an investor buys or sells too soon. Instead of producing an immediate deductible loss, the transaction generally causes the loss to be added to the basis of the replacement investment. That means the tax benefit is postponed until the replacement shares are eventually sold in a transaction that does not create another wash sale.

For example, suppose an investor realizes $10,000 of capital gains earlier in the year and then sells another stock for a $6,000 loss. Ordinarily, that loss could reduce net taxable capital gains to $4,000. However, if the investor repurchases substantially identical shares within 30 days, the $6,000 loss may be disallowed for the current sale. That would leave the investor with a larger taxable gain for that year than originally expected.

Investors who want to maintain market exposure after harvesting a loss may consider waiting until the wash sale period has passed before buying back the same investment. Another option is to purchase a different investment that provides similar exposure but is not substantially identical.

Wash Sale Mistakes to Watch For

The wash sale rule covers purchases both before and after a loss sale. Because of this, replacement shares bought shortly before selling can also cause problems. Purchases in another taxable account and automatic dividend reinvestments can make tracking more complicated. Brokers may not identify every wash sale across separate accounts.

Special consequences can also apply when investors purchase substantially identical replacement shares in an IRA or Roth IRA. In that situation, the loss can be disallowed without increasing the IRA’s basis. This may result in effectively losing the tax benefit.

Bottom Line

The wash sale rule can complicate tax-loss harvesting. When you repurchase the same or a substantially identical investment too soon, it delays a capital loss deduction. Understanding the 61-day window, adjusted cost basis rules and potential pitfalls across multiple accounts can help you avoid unexpected tax consequences. A financial advisor or tax professional can also help coordinate investment sales with your broader tax strategy.

Tips for Tax Planning

A financial advisor can help you consider potential tax consequences on your investment, retirement or estate planning strategies. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Are you a high-income earner? Consider SmartAsset’s guide on several different tax-saving strategies for your situation.

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