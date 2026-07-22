LLC vs. LLP: Tax Treatments and Investor Protections

Choosing a business structure is one of the first major decisions entrepreneurs and investors face. It’s choice that can have lasting implications for taxes, liability protection and day-to-day operations. Two common options are the limited liability company (LLC) and the limited liability partnership (LLP). While these business structures offer some similar advantages, they differ in important ways.

A financial advisor can help you weigh the tax and liability tradeoffs of each structure based on your specific business and ownership situation.

How an LLC Works

A limited liability company (LLC) is a business structure that combines elements of corporations and partnerships. LLC owners, known as members, generally receive liability protection that helps shield their personal assets from business debts and legal claims. At the same time, LLCs offer flexibility in how they are managed and in how they may be taxed for federal tax purposes, making them a popular choice for small businesses, real estate investors and entrepreneurs.

An LLC can have one owner or multiple owners, depending on state law. Members can manage the business themselves, known as a member-managed LLC. Or, they can appoint managers to handle day-to-day operations. This flexibility allows business owners to structure decision-making authority in a way that aligns with their goals and the complexity of the business.

Tax Treatment of an LLC

One of the reasons LLCs are popular is their tax flexibility. Unlike corporations, which are taxed as corporations by default, LLCs are generally not recognized as a separate tax classification for federal tax purposes. Instead, they are taxed under the default IRS rules for their ownership structure unless they elect to be taxed as a corporation. This flexibility allows members to tailor the company’s tax treatment to their financial and operational goals.

By default, most LLCs are treated as pass-through entities for federal tax purposes, although they may elect to be taxed as a corporation. A single-member LLC is generally treated as a disregarded entity, with its income and expenses reported on the owner’s tax return, while a multi-member LLC is generally taxed as a partnership. Under the default pass-through structure, business income, deductions and losses pass through to the owners, who report them on their personal tax returns.

An LLC’s tax treatment depends on whether it uses the default federal tax rules or elects corporate taxation. Under the default pass-through treatment, LLC members may be responsible for self-employment taxes on their share of business income. These taxes help fund Social Security and Medicare and can increase an owner’s overall tax burden. The exact treatment depends on factors such as the member’s role in the business and whether the LLC has elected to be taxed as a corporation.

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How an LLP Works

A limited liability partnership (LLP) is a business structure that combines elements of a traditional partnership with certain liability protections for its partners. Professional service firms, such as law practices, accounting firms and consulting businesses, commonly use LLPs. While state laws vary, an LLP generally allows partners to participate in managing the business while limiting their personal liability for the actions or negligence of other partners.

Unlike an LLC, which has members, an LLP is owned by partners who typically share responsibility for managing the business. Each partner may contribute capital, expertise or both. A partnership agreement typically dictates the distribution of profits. This structure can make LLPs attractive for businesses where multiple professionals want to retain an active role in operations and decision-making.

A key feature of an LLP is that it usually protects partners from personal liability for the misconduct, negligence or malpractice of other partners. For example, if one partner in an accounting firm makes a costly professional error, the personal assets of the other partners are generally shielded from claims related to that mistake. However, partners may still be personally liable for their own actions, guarantees or professional misconduct.

LLPs typically offer a high degree of management flexibility because partners can establish their rights and responsibilities through a partnership agreement. This agreement may outline voting procedures, profit-sharing arrangements and operational responsibilities. The structure allows partners to tailor governance rules to fit the needs of the business.

Tax Treatment of an LLP

Like most partnerships, an LLP is generally treated as a pass-through entity for federal tax purposes. The partnership itself typically does not pay federal income tax. Instead, profits, losses, deductions and credits flow through to the individual partners, who report their share of the business’s financial results on their personal tax returns.

An LLP files an informational tax return with the IRS, but the entity’s income is not taxed at the partnership level. Each partner receives a Schedule K-1 that outlines their share of the partnership’s income, deductions and credits. This structure helps avoid the double taxation that can occur when corporate profits are taxed at both the business and shareholder levels.

Partners in an LLP may be subject to self-employment taxes on income earned through the business. These taxes cover Social Security and Medicare obligations and can represent a significant portion of a partner’s overall tax liability. The specific treatment may depend on the nature of the partner’s involvement and the type of income they receive from the partnership.

LLC vs. LLP: Management and Operational Differences

LLCs and LLPs both offer liability protection and pass-through taxation in many cases. However, they differ when it comes to the structuring of ownership, management and day-to-day operations.

An LLC is owned by members and can be formed by a single owner or multiple owners. In contrast, an LLP requires at least two partners and is generally designed for businesses with multiple active participants. This makes LLPs particularly common among professional firms where partners share responsibility for serving clients and managing the business.

LLCs typically provide greater flexibility in management. Members can manage the business directly or appoint managers to oversee operations, allowing some owners to take a passive role. LLPs, on the other hand, are usually structured around active partner participation, with each partner playing a role in decision-making and business operations unless the partnership agreement specifies otherwise.

The primary governing document for an LLC is the operating agreement, which outlines ownership interests, management authority and profit-sharing arrangements. LLPs rely on partnership agreements to establish similar rules. While both documents are customizable, partnership agreements often place greater emphasis on partner responsibilities, voting rights and professional obligations.

How to Choose Between an LLC and LLP

Choosing between an LLC and an LLP depends largely on the nature of the business, the number of owners involved and the level of liability protection required. While both structures can offer pass-through taxation and protection from certain business liabilities, they serve different types of organizations and ownership arrangements.

LLCs are available to a wide range of businesses, including retail companies, real estate ventures, technology startups and family-owned firms. LLPs, by contrast, are often geared toward professional service businesses, such as law firms, accounting practices and consulting firms. In some states, only licensed professionals can form an LLP.

Both structures provide liability protection, but the scope of that protection can differ. An LLC generally offers broad protection from business debts and obligations. Meanwhile, an LLP is often designed to protect partners from liability arising from another partner’s negligence or misconduct. Understanding the specific protections available under state law is an important part of the decision-making process.

Business owners who want flexibility in management may prefer an LLC. The ability to choose between member-managed and manager-managed structures can accommodate both active and passive owners. An LLP can make more sense when multiple partners plan to participate directly in operating and managing the business.

Bottom Line

Both LLCs and LLPs can provide liability protection and pass-through taxation. However, they serve different business needs. LLCs generally offer greater flexibility in ownership, management and tax elections, making them a popular choice for a wide range of businesses and investors. LLPs, meanwhile, are often a better fit for professional partnerships that want liability protection while maintaining a traditional partnership structure.

Tax Planning Tips

A financial advisor can help you compare the financial and tax implications of forming an LLC or LLP based on your business goals. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Choosing a business partner is an important decision when forming an LLP. Shared goals, complementary skills and mutual trust are some of the qualities to consider. Learn more about the qualities to look for in a business partner.

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