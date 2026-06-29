When Do Dependents File Taxes? Rules and Triggers

Dependents may be required to file their own federal tax return depending on the type and amount of their income. For tax year 2026 (filed in 2027), a dependent generally must file if earned income exceeds $16,100, or if unearned income exceeds $1,350. Being claimed as a dependent does not eliminate the filing requirement. Instead, it changes the calculation for the standard and may limit certain tax benefits the dependent can claim on their own return.

A financial advisor can help you determine the right filing strategy for a dependent with multiple income sources or a complex scholarship situation.

IRS Income Thresholds That Trigger Filing for a Dependent

There are three separate tests that the IRS uses to determine whether a dependent must file a federal tax return. A dependent must file if they meet any one of the following conditions:

Income Situation 2026 Threshold Filing Required? Earned income only More than $16,100 Yes Unearned income only More than $1,350 Yes Both earned and unearned income Gross income exceeds the larger of $1,350 or earned income plus $450 Yes Self-employment income (any dependent) Net self-employment income over $400 Yes

Earned income includes wages, salaries, tips, self-employment income and taxable scholarships that carry a work or service hours requirement. Unearned income includes interest, dividends, capital gains, taxable Social Security benefits and the portion of scholarships used for room, board or other non-qualifying expenses.

These rules also limit the dependent’s standard deduction. Rather than the full $16,100 available to a non-dependent single filer, a dependent’s standard deduction cannot exceed the greater of either $1,350 or earned income plus $450, with a maximum of $16,100.

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Does a Dependent Have to File Even If They Owe No Tax?

Whether or not it is necessary to file generally depends on whether income exceeds the relevant threshold, not by whether the person may owe any tax. A dependent can be legally required to file a return that results in zero tax liability. In other cases, a dependent may not have to file, though doing so is clearly in the dependent’s financial interest.

When It Is Mandatory to File

For example, it’s mandatory to file even with no tax owed when:

Gross income exceeds the applicable threshold. In this case, it’s mandatory to file regardless of what the tax calculation shows.

In this case, it’s mandatory to file regardless of what the tax calculation shows. Net self-employment income exceeds $400. Here, it’s necessary to pay self-employment tax (15.3% for Social Security and Medicare) separately from income tax. This triggers a filing requirement on its own.

The self-employment threshold deserves particular attention. Any dependent with net self-employment income over $400 must file a federal return, regardless of their age and regardless of whether a parent claims them on their return. This threshold catches many teen and young adult dependents off guard. Side jobs like babysitting, lawn care, freelance creative work, tutoring and gig economy income through apps like DoorDash or Etsy all count as self-employment income once they exceed $400 in net earnings.

Taxable scholarship income is a trigger that many overlook. The IRS treats the portion of a scholarship used for room, board or other non-qualifying expenses as unearned income. For college students living on campus with scholarship funding covering housing costs, this can push unearned income above the $1,350 threshold without the family realizing it.

When Filing Can Still Make Sense

Filing can be beneficial even when not required, such as in the following scenarios:

Federal income tax was withheld. If an employer withheld federal income tax from a dependent’s wages, which routinely happens on W-2 income for teen and young adult workers, the only way to recover that money is to file a return. Many dependents with part-time or summer employment are owed a full refund and do not realize it without filing.

If an employer withheld federal income tax from a dependent’s wages, which routinely happens on W-2 income for teen and young adult workers, the only way to recover that money is to file a return. Many dependents with part-time or summer employment are owed a full refund and do not realize it without filing. Refundable credits apply. Dependents who are college students may qualify for the refundable portion of the American Opportunity Tax Credit. This can generate a refund even if they owe no tax. However, claiming the credit requires filing a return.

The Kiddie Tax: When a Dependent’s Unearned Income Is Taxed at Parent Rates

The Kiddie Tax, established under IRC Section 1(g), is the most misunderstood element of dependent taxation. The intent of this rule is to prevent families from shifting investment income, such as dividends, interest and capital gains, into a child’s name to benefit from the child’s lower marginal tax rate.

Under the Kiddie Tax, unearned income above a threshold is taxed at the parent’s marginal rate instead of the child’s rate. The Kiddie Tax applies to:

Children under age 18 at the end of the tax year

Full-time students ages 18 through 23 whose earned income does not exceed half of their own financial support for the year

Any dependent child under age 19 who pays no more than half of their own support, regardless of student status

Here’s how the calculation works for 2026:

Amount Tax Rate Applied Up to $1,350 Covered by dependent’s standard deduction $1,350 to $2,700 Taxed at the child’s own marginal rate Over $2,700 Taxed at the parent’s marginal rate

The Kiddie Tax is calculated on Form 8615. This form is attached to the child’s tax return, not the parent’s. It requires providing the parent’s taxable income, which means the parent’s return must be prepared first, or at least estimated, before the child’s return can be completed.

The Kiddie Tax does not apply if the child files a joint return with a spouse, or if both of the child’s parents are deceased.

Can Parents Include a Child’s Income on Their Own Return? (Form 8814)

In limited circumstances, a parent can elect to report a dependent child’s unearned income directly on their own Form 1040 rather than filing a separate return for the child. They can make this election Form 8814, authorized under IRC Section 1(g)(7).

Requirements to use the Form 8814 election include:

The child’s gross income for the year was less than $13,500 (as of 2025)

All of the child’s income consisted of interest, ordinary dividends and capital gain distributions only (no earned income, no self-employment income)

The child is either under age 19, or under age 24 if a full-time student

The child is not filing a joint return

The child had no estimated tax payments and no prior-year overpayment applied to the current tax year

Here’s how it works: The parent adds the child’s income to their own return. The first $1,350 of the child’s income is excluded from the parent’s gross income. The next $1,350 is taxed at the child’s rate. For any amount above $2,700, the parent’s marginal rate generally applies.

Deciding When to Use the Form 8814 Election

The Form 8814 election makes sense when:

The child’s income is modest Additionally, it comes entirely from savings accounts or investment accounts. Filing a separate child return creates an administrative burden that the family wants to avoid.

Additionally, it comes entirely from savings accounts or investment accounts. Filing a separate child return creates an administrative burden that the family wants to avoid. The parent’s marginal rate is low enough. In this case, the tax cost is often minimal when compared to the simplicity they’ll gain by using the election.

However, the Form 8814 election does not make sense when:

The child had federal income taxes withheld. Withheld taxes are only refundable on the child’s own return. Using Form 8814 forfeits that refund. This is often the largest financial reason to file a child’s return separately.

Withheld taxes are only refundable on the child’s own return. Using Form 8814 forfeits that refund. This is often the largest financial reason to file a child’s return separately. The parent is in a high marginal bracket. If the parent’s marginal rate significantly exceeds the child’s rate, the child may pay considerably less tax by filing their own return.

If the parent’s marginal rate significantly exceeds the child’s rate, the child may pay considerably less tax by filing their own return. The child had any earned income. Any amount of earned income, even one dollar, disqualifies the Form 8814 election entirely.

Any amount of earned income, even one dollar, disqualifies the Form 8814 election entirely. The child has used education credits. It’s necessary to claim the American Opportunity Tax Credit and Lifetime Learning Credit on the student’s own return if the student is the one who is paying qualified education expenses. Using Form 8814 eliminates this option.

For most families, the deciding factor is whether federal taxes were withheld from the child’s income. If yes, a separate child return will almost always result in a refund that exceeds any administrative inconvenience.

Should Your Dependent File? A Step-by-Step Decision Guide

Working through the following questions in order will resolve the filing decision for most dependents. Each question can stop the analysis or send it to the next one, providing clarity on whether or not the dependent should file.

Does the dependent meet any income filing threshold? Check each of the three tests: earned income over $16,100; unearned income over $1,350; or gross income exceeding the greater of either $1,350, or earned income plus $450. If they meet any test of these tests, the dependent must file. Does the dependent have net self-employment income over $400? If yes, the dependent must file regardless of total income level, age or dependency status. This includes income from any freelance or gig work, or informal services such as babysitting or lawn care. Were federal income taxes withheld from wages or 1099s? If yes, the dependent should file even if they are not otherwise required. This is the only way to receive a refund of withheld taxes. Does the Kiddie Tax apply? If the dependent has unearned income above $2,700 and meets the age criteria, it’s mandatory to file Form 8615 with the child’s return. The parent’s marginal tax rate is necessary to complete the form. Does the Form 8814 parent election make sense? Compare the tax outcome of filing separately versus reporting on the parent’s return. If the child had any earned income or any withheld taxes, skip this option; they disqualify the election or make it economically disadvantageous.

What to Know When for Dependents Filing

When the dependent files their own return, they must indicate that another taxpayer can claim them as a dependent. This affects the dependent’s standard deduction and eligibility for certain tax benefits. The dependent cannot claim education credits that the parent is already claiming for the same expenses.

Additionally, to file, it is necessary to have a Social Security number. A dependent who does not yet have one will need to apply before filing.

When filing, some common mistakes to look out for include:

Double-claiming. If a parent claims the dependent and the dependent also claims themselves on their own return, the IRS will reject one return. The dependent’s checkbox is not optional.

If a parent claims the dependent and the dependent also claims themselves on their own return, the IRS will reject one return. The dependent’s checkbox is not optional. Forgetting self-employment tax on gig income. Income from delivery apps, online marketplaces or informal services is subject to 15.3% self-employment tax even when income tax is minimal. The $400 net threshold is low and easy to exceed.

Income from delivery apps, online marketplaces or informal services is subject to 15.3% self-employment tax even when income tax is minimal. The $400 net threshold is low and easy to exceed. Missing taxable scholarship income. Room and board paid by a scholarship is unearned income to the student. Scholarship money used for non-qualifying expenses such as room and board is taxable, and scholarship income tied to certain work or service requirements may also be taxable regardless of how it is used. Families often assume all scholarship money is tax-free, which is not always the case.

Room and board paid by a scholarship is unearned income to the student. Scholarship money used for non-qualifying expenses such as room and board is taxable, and scholarship income tied to certain work or service requirements may also be taxable regardless of how it is used. Families often assume all scholarship money is tax-free, which is not always the case. Assuming filing is not necessary because income is small. Even a modest savings account or a small investment account opened by a grandparent can trigger the $1,350 unearned income threshold. Many families do not realize a filing obligation exists until preparer flags it or it triggers an IRS notice.

Even a modest savings account or a small investment account opened by a grandparent can trigger the $1,350 unearned income threshold. Many families do not realize a filing obligation exists until preparer flags it or it triggers an IRS notice. Not filing to recover withheld taxes. Teen and young adult workers with part-time or summer jobs almost universally have federal income tax withheld from their paychecks. A first-time filer with modest wages typically receives a full refund, but only if they file.

Most states mirror federal rules for dependent filing thresholds, but some impose lower income limits. New York, for example, has its own dependent filing thresholds that differ from the federal amounts. Always check the applicable state’s rules separately; a dependent who is not required to file federally may still owe a state return.

Bottom Line

Whether a dependent must file a federal tax return depends on their earned income, unearned income and a combined gross income test, with a separate $400 self-employment trigger that applies regardless of age. Being claimed as a dependent does not remove the filing requirement but does change how the standard deduction is calculated. When in doubt, filing is almost always the right call since young dependents with W-2 income may be owed a refund they cannot collect without submitting a return. Key rules to understand when filing include the Kiddie Tax and the Form 8814 election.

Tax Planning Tips

A financial advisor can help you determine whether your dependent needs to file and which rules apply to their specific situation. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you want to know how much your next tax refund or balance could be, SmartAsset’s tax return calculator can help you get an estimate.

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