How to File for a Tax Extension in All 50 States

Filing a state tax extension can provide extra time to prepare and submit your state tax return if you miss the original deadline. While the IRS offers a fairly uniform process for federal tax extensions, the rules for state tax extensions vary widely. Some states automatically grant an extension if you file a federal extension. However, others may require separate forms or online requests. Filing requirements, payment rules and deadlines can also differ significantly.

State Tax Extension Rules By State

StateAccepts Federal Extension?State Form Required?Extension PeriodPayment Due Date
AlabamaYesNo6 monthsApril 15
AlaskaN/A (No state income tax)N/AN/AN/A
ArizonaYesYes6 monthsApril 15
ArkansasYesYes6 monthsApril 15
CaliforniaNoYes6 monthsApril 15
ColoradoYesNo6 monthsApril 15
ConnecticutYesYes6 monthsApril 15
DelawareYesYes6 monthsApril 15
FloridaN/A (No state income tax)N/AN/AN/A
GeorgiaYesNo6 monthsApril 15
HawaiiNoNo6 monthsApril 21
IdahoNoYes6 monthsApril 15
IllinoisNoYes6 monthsApril 15
IndianaNoYes6 monthsApril 15
IowaNoNo6 monthsApril 30
KansasYesNo, just payment voucher6 monthsApril 15
KentuckyYesNo6 monthsApril 15
LouisianaYesNo6 monthsMay 15
MaineYesNo6 monthsApril 15
MarylandYesYes, if you need to make payment6 monthsApril 15
MassachusettsNoYes, if you need to make payment6 monthsApril 15
MichiganYesNo6 monthsApril 15
MinnesotaYesNo6 monthsApril 15
MississippiYesNo6 monthsApril 15
MissouriYesNo6 monthsApril 15
MontanaYesNo6 monthsApril 15
NebraskaYesYes, if you need to make payment6 monthsApril 15
NevadaN/A (No state income tax)N/AN/AN/A
New HampshireN/A (No state income tax)N/AN/AN/A
New JerseyYesNo6 monthsApril 15
New MexicoYesNo6 monthsApril 15
New YorkNoYes6 monthsApril 15
North CarolinaYesNo6 monthsApril 15
North DakotaYesNo6 monthsApril 15
OhioYesNo6 monthsApril 15
OklahomaYesYes, if you need to make payment6 monthsApril 15
OregonYesNo6 monthsApril 15
PennsylvaniaYesYes, if you need to make payment6 monthsApril 15
Rhode IslandYesYes, if you need to make payment6 monthsApril 15
South CarolinaYesYes, if you need to make payment6 monthsApril 15
South DakotaN/A (No state income tax)N/AN/AN/A
TennesseeN/A (No state income tax)N/AN/AN/A
TexasN/A (No state income tax)N/AN/AN/A
UtahYesNo6 monthsApril 15
VermontYesYes, if you need to make payment6 monthsApril 15
VirginiaYesNo6 monthsMay 1
WashingtonN/A (No state income tax)N/AN/AN/A
West VirginiaYesYes, if you need to make payment6 monthsApril 15
WisconsinYesNo6 monthsApril 15
WyomingN/A (No state income tax)N/AN/AN/A
District of ColumbiaNoYes6 monthsApril 15

Common Mistakes to Avoid When Filing a State Tax Extension

Filing a state tax extension can be a straightforward process, but overlooking important details can lead to costly errors. One common mistake is assuming that a federal extension automatically grants an extension for state taxes. While many states accept the federal extension, some require separate forms or notifications. Failing to submit these documents can result in penalties and interest, even if you properly file the federal extension.

Another frequent oversight is neglecting to submit an extension tax payment by the original tax deadline. An extension of time to file does not mean an extension of time to pay. Most states require taxpayers to pay at least 80% to 100% of their estimated liability by the original due date to avoid penalties and interest.

Additionally, taxpayers sometimes forget that state e-filing rules or documentation requirements can differ significantly from federal procedures. Missing these technical requirements — such as required payment vouchers or confirmation numbers — can invalidate an extension or delay processing.

Penalties and Interest for Late State Tax Filings

Failing to file or pay a state tax return on-time can result in significant penalties and interest. For this, most states impose a failure-to-file penalty. This is typically a percentage of the unpaid tax that accrues monthly until you submit your return. The percentage varies by state but can add up quickly.

Additionally, a failure-to-pay penalty is charged when a taxpayer fails to pay the required tax amount by the deadline. This penalty also accrues monthly and, combined with interest charges, can substantially increase the amount owed. Interest is generally calculated based on state-specific rates and continues to accrue until the outstanding balance is paid in full.

For those who neglect both filing and payment, combined penalties can exceed 25% of the unpaid tax liability in many states. Some states also impose minimum penalties, regardless of the amount owed.

Paying at least the expected amount due and understanding state-specific rules is crucial to minimizing these potential costs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do all states accept a federal extension for income tax purposes?

No. While many states accept a federal extension automatically, others require a separate state form or additional notification. Always verify your specific state’s requirements.

Does a state extension give me more time to pay my taxes?

No. An extension typically extends the time to file, not to pay. Payments are usually still due by the original tax deadline.

What happens if I underpay my estimated state taxes?

If you underpay, you may face failure-to-pay penalties and accruing interest until you pay the balance in full.

Can I file a state extension electronically?

Most states allow electronic filing of extensions either directly through their tax agency websites or via approved third-party tax preparation software.

Bottom Line

Filing a state tax extension can offer valuable extra time to organize your finances and complete your return accurately. However, each state has unique rules, forms and payment requirements that must be carefully followed to avoid penalties and interest. Assuming that a federal extension automatically applies to state taxes or neglecting to make timely estimated payments are common pitfalls that can lead to costly mistakes.

Tax Planning Tips

