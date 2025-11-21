Standard Deduction for a Widow Over 65: Rules and Strategies

The standard deduction for a widow over 65 can be higher than that of the average taxpayer. This has the potential to lower your taxable income and reduce your federal tax bill. This is because widows may be able to file as a “qualifying surviving spouse.” They have two tax years following their spouse’s death to claim this larger deduction. This is why it’s important to know how these rules apply to you so you can plan ahead.

A financial advisor can help you review your tax options, make use of available deductions and coordinate tax planning with broader retirement and estate plans.

Standard Deduction Basics

The standard deduction is a flat amount the IRS lets taxpayers subtract from their taxable income, reducing the amount of income subject to tax. You can either take the standard deduction or itemize deductions, depending on which results in a lower tax bill. The IRS adjusts the standard deduction amounts each year to reflect inflation.

For 2025, the base standard deduction amounts are:

$15,750 for single filers

$31,500 for married couples filing jointly

$23,625 for heads of household

These base amounts form the starting point for additional deductions, such as the age-based increase available to taxpayers 65 and older.

Next Steps: Planning for your taxes can be overwhelming. We recommend speaking with a financial advisor. This tool will match you with vetted advisors who serve your area. Here's how it works: Answer a few easy questions, so we can find a match.

Our tool matches you with vetted fiduciary advisors who can help you on the path toward achieving your financial goals. It only takes a few minutes.

Check out the advisors' profiles, have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person, and choose who to work with. Enter your ZIP code to find your matches: Find Your Advisor

Standard Deduction for Seniors

Taxpayers who are 65 or older may qualify for an additional standard deduction amount each year. Under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), seniors may also receive a separate $6,000 deduction. For 2025, the total deduction is:

$17,750 for single filers who are 65 or older

$33,100 for married couples filing jointly if one spouse is 65 or older ($34,700 if both spouses are 65 or older)

$25,625 for heads of household who are 65 or older

These age-based adjustments may increase your total deduction and lower your taxable income, which could help offset taxable withdrawals from retirement accounts, pensions or other income sources.

Filing as a Qualifying Widow(er)

For the two years following a spouse’s death, you may qualify to file as a “Qualifying Surviving Spouse” (also called “Qualifying Widow(er)”) if you have a dependent child who lives with you for the full year and you provide more than half of their support. For 2025, the standard deduction is $31,500 if you are under 65 and $33,100 if you are 65 or older.

After this two-year period ends, you would file as single or head of household if you still qualify. Your standard deduction would then shift to the amount for that filing status, plus any age-based increase. This change may result in a smaller deduction and could place some taxpayers in a higher tax bracket, which may affect how retirement income or Social Security benefits are taxed.

Some people seek help from a financial advisor during this transition to review how their taxes may change and consider strategies that could help manage the impact.

State-Level Considerations

Federal rules set the baseline, but state tax laws also affect your overall tax picture. Nine states have no income tax at all. This means retirement income, including distributions from 401(k)s or IRAs, is free from state-level taxation. Others fully or partially exempt retirement income, but may have specific thresholds or eligibility requirements.

For example, Illinois, Mississippi and Pennsylvania do not tax distributions from 401(k) plans, IRAs or pensions. Georgia and New York offer partial exemptions for retirees over a certain age. On the other hand, states like California and Nebraska tax retirement distributions as ordinary income with no special exemptions.

Knowing your state’s rules can help you decide whether to relocate or adjust your withdrawal strategy in retirement.

Tax Planning Strategies for Widows Over 65

A higher standard deduction can be a valuable tool for reducing taxes, but proactive planning can make it even more effective. Some strategies include:

Timing withdrawals: If you delay Social Security or have minimal income for a few years after retirement, consider making larger withdrawals from tax-deferred accounts during those low-income years to take advantage of lower tax brackets (this will also reduce RMDs in later years).

If you delay Social Security or have minimal income for a few years after retirement, consider making larger withdrawals from tax-deferred accounts during those low-income years to take advantage of lower tax brackets (this will also reduce RMDs in later years). Bunching deductions: If you itemize deductions, plan large charitable contributions or medical expenses in one year to maximize their impact instead of spreading them out.

If you itemize deductions, plan large charitable contributions or medical expenses in one year to maximize their impact instead of spreading them out. Roth conversions: Before required minimum distributions (RMDs) begin at 73, you could consider converting portions of your traditional IRA or 401(k) into a Roth IRA. You’ll pay taxes in the year of the conversion, but future withdrawals may be tax-free if qualified.

Before required minimum distributions (RMDs) begin at 73, you could consider converting portions of your traditional IRA or 401(k) into a Roth IRA. You’ll pay taxes in the year of the conversion, but future withdrawals may be tax-free if qualified. Coordinating Social Security and withdrawals: If you are still working, adjusting when you claim Social Security benefits can reduce the taxable portion of those benefits and keep your overall tax bill lower.

These strategies are especially valuable when you know your filing status will change after the qualifying widow period ends, as you can use the larger deduction to your advantage while it’s available.

Bottom Line

The standard deduction for a widow over 65 can significantly reduce taxable income, especially when combined with the temporary “Qualifying Widow(er)” filing status. However, the tax landscape can shift dramatically once that status ends, potentially increasing your tax burden. Strategic planning, such as timing withdrawals, considering Roth conversions and coordinating Social Security benefits, can help smooth the transition and preserve more of your retirement income.

Tax Planning Tips

A financial advisor can help you prepare for the end of the qualifying widow(er) status by reviewing expected tax changes and discussing options for managing withdrawals and other income. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you want to know how much your next tax refund or balance could be, SmartAsset’s tax return calculator can help you get an estimate.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/LSOphoto, ©iStock.com/PIKSEL, ©iStock.com/Liubomyr Vorona