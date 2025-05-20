If you’re receiving Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), you may also receive additional benefits for a dependent child. But what happens to your SSDI when your child turns 18? Many parents rely on this supplemental income and want to understand how their child turning 18 will impact eligibility and benefits. Your SSDI benefit as a parent generally stays the same after a child ages out, though your household’s total monthly income may change based on your situation.

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) Explained

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is a federal program that provides monthly income to individuals who are no longer able to work due to a qualifying disability. To be eligible, you must have worked a certain number of years and paid Social Security taxes. Your monthly benefit amount is based on your average lifetime earnings, not on financial need.

As of April 2025, the average monthly SSDI benefit is approximately $1,582. The maximum monthly benefit can reach up to $4,018, depending on your earnings history.

If you have dependent children under 18, they may be eligible to receive auxiliary benefits based on your SSDI record. This includes biological children, adopted children or dependent stepchildren. These dependent benefits can amount to up to 50% of the parent’s primary insurance amount (PIA).

However, there is a family maximum that caps the total benefit paid. For families of disabled workers, the total monthly benefits do not exceed 85% of the worker’s average indexed monthly earnings (AIME). This includes both the worker’s and dependents’ benefits. The total family benefit ranges between 100% and 150% of the worker’s PIA.

What Happens to Your SSDI When Your Child Turns 18?

Will your SSDI increase when your child turns 18? Typically, the answer is no. Your individual SSDI benefit will not go up simply because your child ages out of the dependent benefit program.

When your child turns 18 and is no longer eligible for child’s benefits, those auxiliary payments stop. Your primary SSDI benefit amount remains unchanged.

However, if you have other dependent children under 18, the funds previously allocated to the child who aged out might be redistributed among remaining eligible dependents, up to the family maximum.

For example, say you were receiving $2,000 in monthly SSDI, and your child received an additional $1,000 in monthly dependent benefits. The $1,000 benefit ends at 18 unless the child qualifies for continued benefits under another category, such as a disability. Your own $2,000 benefit remains the same.

Exceptions

There are several exceptions to these rules where benefits may continue or shift categories.

Full-time students. If your child is still a full-time high school student at age 18, their benefits can continue until they graduate or until two months after they turn 19, whichever comes first. This extension allows benefits to continue during the final months of high school.

If your child is still a full-time high school student at age 18, their benefits can continue until they graduate or until two months after they turn 19, whichever comes first. This extension allows benefits to continue during the final months of high school. Disabled children over 18. If your child became disabled before age 22, they may be eligible for Disabled Adult Child (DAC) benefits, even after turning 18. These benefits are still based on your SSDI record. They can continue for the rest of your child’s life, provided they meet the Social Security Administration’s definition of disability and remain unmarried (with some exceptions).

Both scenarios require documentation and may involve periodic reviews. It can help to contact the SSA in advance to avoid payment gaps.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is a separate program from SSDI. It provides financial assistance to individuals who have limited income and resources and are 65 or older, blind or disabled.

While SSDI is based on your work history, SSI is need-based. After turning 18, a child may qualify for SSI independently, particularly if SSDI dependent benefits have ended.

To be eligible for SSI, the applicant must meet strict income and asset limits. In 2025, individuals must have countable resources of less than $2,000, while married couples cannot have more than $3,000. They must also meet disability criteria if under 65.

The Importance of Benefit Changes

You can better prepare for the future when you know what happens to your SSDI after your child turns 18. Even though your own SSDI benefit will not increase, it is still important to know if your child qualifies for continued benefits through SSDI or SSI to prevent income loss.

Keep in mind that timing is important. If your child has a disability or is still in high school, you may need to submit documentation before they turn 18 to maintain continuity in payments. If they may qualify for SSI, it is recommended to start the application process early.

New Assessment

When a child turns 18 and applies for SSI, the SSA conducts a new assessment to determine eligibility. This is based on adult standards and includes both a medical and financial review.

Medical review: The SSA will use the adult definition of disability to determine whether the individual qualifies.



The SSA will use the adult definition of disability to determine whether the individual qualifies. Financial review: Instead of considering the parents’ income and resources, the SSA evaluates the young adult’s own income and assets. This often results in a higher chance of qualifying if they have limited means.

This transition is known as the Age-18 Redetermination.

Failure to meet the adult disability criteria could result in a denial of SSI benefits, even if the child previously qualified under childhood standards.

Bottom Line

Your SSDI benefit will not increase just because your child ages out of their dependent benefits. However, they may continue to receive benefits under a different category or through SSI. This is dependent on your child’s circumstances, such as disability status or school enrollment. Planning ahead and reviewing your child’s eligibility can help you prepare for shifts in household income. Reviewing eligibility, gathering documents and starting early can make a major difference in maintaining financial stability.

Financial Tips While You’re On Disability

