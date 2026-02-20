How Much Monthly Income Could a $400,000 Annuity Provide?

Imagine turning a single $400,000 investment into a steady monthly paycheck that lasts the rest of your life. For many retirees, that kind of predictable income can feel like a financial safety net in an otherwise uncertain retirement landscape. Annuities provide exactly that, but the amount of income they generate, and whether they make sense for you, depends on several key factors. Understanding how a $400,000 annuity works and what it could realistically pay each month can help you decide if this strategy fits into your retirement plan.

How an Annuity Works

An annuity is a financial contract that converts a lump-sum payment into a predictable stream of income, often used to supplement retirement cash flow. You buy an annuity from an insurance company, either with a single payment or a series of contributions, and in return, the insurer agrees to make future payments based on the contract terms.

Most annuities operate in two stages: the accumulation phase and the annuitization phase. During accumulation, your money may grow tax-deferred, depending on whether the annuity is fixed, variable or indexed. Once payouts begin, the insurer calculates your monthly income using factors such as your account value, age, interest rates and the length of time for guaranteed payments.

The way an annuity generates income depends on the type of annuity.

Fixed annuities. Fixed annuities typically provide stable, predictable payments.

Variable annuities. Variable annuities fluctuate based on underlying investment performance.

Indexed annuities. Indexed annuities fall somewhere in between, offering income tied to a market index with limits on gains and some protection against losses.

One defining feature of many annuities is the option for lifetime income, meaning payments last as long as you live. Some contracts also allow for period-certain guarantees or survivor benefits that continue payments to a spouse or beneficiary.

These guarantees can provide peace of mind, but they often reduce the initial monthly payout.

Potential Payouts for a $400,000 Annuity

The monthly income from a $400,000 annuity depends on several variables, including the type of annuity, your age when payments begin and current interest rate conditions.

As a general example, a fixed immediate annuity purchased by someone in their mid-60s might generate roughly $2,521 to $2,615 per month for life . Choosing a single-life annuity versus a joint-and-survivor annuity can significantly affect the payout.

Age is one of the most important factors in determining annuity payouts. Starting income later typically results in higher monthly payments because the insurer expects to make payments over a shorter time frame. For example, delaying payouts until your late 60s or early 70s with a deferred annuity can increase monthly income by several hundred dollars compared to starting at age 60.

Another factor is the type of annuity you have.

Fixed annuities offer the most predictable payouts, locking in income based on prevailing rates at the time of purchase.

Variable annuity income may start lower but has the potential to rise if underlying investments perform well, although it can also fall.

Indexed annuities often offer moderate growth potential, with monthly income tied to market performance but limited by caps and participation rates.

Potential Annual Percentage Payouts

Annuity payouts are often expressed as a percentage of the original investment to show how much income the annuity pays each year relative to the amount invested. The annual payout percentage typically increases with age, since insurers expect to make payments over a shorter period. These percentages are not returns in the traditional investment sense; they are income calculations that account for longevity risk and interest rates. Here is a table based on data published by Annuity.org.

Age When Payments Begin Men Annual Payout % Women Annual Payout % 60 7.20% 7.00% 65 7.84% 7.56% 70 8.81% 8.39% 75 10.32% 9.63% 80 12.61% 11.58%

Monthly Annuity Payouts

Monthly payout amounts for a $400,000 fixed immediate annuity vary based on the age payments begin and the annuitant’s gender. Data from Annuity.org shows differences in expected payments. The figures below assume a single-life fixed immediate annuity.

Age When Payments Begin Men Monthly Payout Women Monthly Payout 60 $2,402 $2,335 65 $2,615 $2,521 70 $2,937 $2,798 75 $3,443 $3,211 80 $4,227 $3,882

Pros and Cons of a $400k Annuity

One of the biggest advantages of a $400,000 annuity is the ability to create a reliable retirement income stream you cannot outlive. This can be especially appealing for retirees concerned about market volatility or running out of money later in life. Lifetime payments shift longevity risk from you to the insurance company, providing a sense of financial stability.

Annuities can simplify retirement income planning by turning a large balance into steady monthly payments. Instead of managing withdrawals and monitoring markets, you receive scheduled income for easier budgeting. For some retirees, this predictability makes day-to-day financial planning less stressful.

The trade-off for guaranteed income is limited access to your money. Once you commit $400,000 to an annuity, withdrawing large sums can trigger surrender charges, if it is possible at all. This lack of liquidity can be a drawback if unexpected expenses or opportunities arise.

Some annuities carry ongoing fees that can erode income over time. This is particularly true for variable annuities and their investment management costs. Fixed payments may also lose purchasing power if inflation rises, unless you pay extra for inflation protection.

Additionally, tying up a large sum in an annuity means that money is no longer available for potentially higher-growth investments.

When a $400k Annuity Might Work Best

A $400,000 annuity can be a good fit for retirees who want a dependable income stream to cover essential expenses such as housing, utilities and healthcare. It is often considered when part of a retirement budget needs to be predictable rather than tied to market performance.

If your goal is to create a stable income floor that is not affected by market swings, an annuity can provide that structure. This approach tends to appeal to people who value knowing that certain expenses are covered each month, even if it means giving up some flexibility.

An annuity may also make sense when there is a gap between guaranteed income sources, such as Social Security or a pension, and monthly spending needs. In that situation, a $400,000 annuity can be used to help close the gap with a consistent payment.

Using an annuity to cover part of your spending may reduce reliance on portfolio withdrawals. This can leave other investments available for growth, future needs or unexpected expenses later in retirement.

Bottom Line

A $400,000 annuity can provide meaningful monthly income, particularly for retirees seeking stability and protection against outliving their savings. The exact payout depends on factors such as age, annuity type and contract features, with trade-offs including guaranteed income, flexibility and growth potential. While an annuity can be a powerful tool for covering essential expenses or filling an income gap, it works best as part of a broader retirement plan.

Retirement Planning Tips

