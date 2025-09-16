Planning for retirement often comes with questions about when and how you can tap into your savings. One such question many people ask is, “Can I withdraw from my 457 while still employed?” Unlike other retirement accounts, 457 plans (also known as 457(b) plans) have their specific rules and exceptions that can make them both attractive and confusing. Understanding these details can help you avoid costly mistakes so you can use your savings more strategically and plan for a better retirement.

How 457 Plans Work

A 457 plan is a type of tax-advantaged retirement savings account. It is typically available to state and local government workers, as well as certain nonprofit employees.

Much like a 401(k), you can contribute a portion of your salary on a pre-tax basis. This lowers your taxable income today while helping you build a nest egg for the future. The money inside the account grows tax-deferred, meaning you will not owe taxes on investment gains until withdrawal.

Employees who participate in a 457 plan can contribute up to an annual limit set by the IRS. In 2025, that limit is $23,500, with an additional $7,500 catch-up contribution available for those age 50 and older. Unlike other types of retirement accounts, many 457 plans also allow for special catch-up contributions in the three years preceding retirement. This provides participants with the opportunity to significantly increase their savings before leaving the workforce.

The investment choices within a 457 plan are usually similar to those in a 401(k). They typically include a diverse menu of mutual funds, target-date funds and sometimes annuity contracts.

The returns you earn depend on your asset allocation across these options and how the markets perform. Because the account is for retirement, the focus is typically on long-term growth rather than short-term access.

One of the most notable differences between a 457 plan and a 401(k) or 403(b) is their handling of withdrawals. While 401(k) withdrawals before age 59½ generally trigger a 10% penalty, 457 plans do not share that same early withdrawal penalty. As long as you separate from your employer, you can access your funds without the extra fee. However, you will still owe ordinary income tax.

This flexibility can be especially valuable for those planning an earlier retirement.

457(b) Early Withdrawal Rules

One of the most attractive features of a 457(b) plan is that it does not impose the 10% early withdrawal penalty typically seen with a 401(k) or 403(b).

As long as you have left your employer, you can take distributions before age 59½ without the extra fee. This makes 457(b) accounts especially appealing for workers who may retire earlier than the traditional retirement age.

Even though you avoid the penalty, withdrawals from a 457(b) plan still typically carry ordinary income tax. The amount you withdraw is added to your taxable earnings for the year. This means a large withdrawal could push you into a higher tax bracket. For this reason, many people spread distributions over multiple years to help manage their tax liability.

The flexibility applies primarily once you have separated from your employer. While you are still working, early withdrawals are much more limited.

Generally, IRS rules stipulate that you cannot access your 457(b) funds unless you face an unforeseeable emergency. This typically covers severe financial hardship, such as major medical expenses or the threat of eviction. However, it does not cover more routine needs, such as paying down debt or covering college tuition.

457 Plan Rollover Options

When you leave an employer that offered a 457 plan, you do not have to cash out your account. Instead, you can roll the funds into another retirement account, preserving the tax-deferred status of your savings. This helps you avoid an immediate tax bill. It also keeps your retirement money growing until you are ready to use it.

Governmental 457(b) plans are the most flexible when it comes to rollovers. You can move them into other qualified retirement accounts, such as a traditional IRA, a 401(k), or a 403(b). It could even be another 457(b) if you join a new employer with this offering. Another option is to convert your balance into a Roth IRA, although you will owe taxes on the converted amount in the year of transfer.

If your 457(b) is from a nonprofit employer rather than a government entity, the rollover rules are stricter. Non-governmental 457(b) accounts typically cannot roll over into IRAs or other retirement plans. Instead, you may have to leave the funds in the plan or take distributions directly.

This can potentially lead to higher taxes, depending on the timing and size of withdrawals.

Tips for Withdrawing From a 457 Plan

Withdrawing from a 457 plan can be an important step in your retirement journey. However, it is not one to take lightly. While these plans offer more flexibility than other retirement accounts, there are still tax implications and strategic considerations to consider.

With these tips, you can maximize the value of your withdrawals and protect your long-term savings.

Consider the timing of withdrawals : Even though 457 plans do not carry the 10% early withdrawal penalty, any withdrawals are still taxed as ordinary income. Strategically staggering your withdrawals over several years may help you avoid falling into a higher tax bracket, thereby reducing your overall tax liability.

: Even though 457 plans do not carry the 10% early withdrawal penalty, any withdrawals are still taxed as ordinary income. Strategically staggering your withdrawals over several years may help you avoid falling into a higher tax bracket, thereby reducing your overall tax liability. Differentiate between governmental vs. non-governmental plans : Governmental 457(b) accounts allow for rollovers into IRAs or other retirement plans, which can expand your options for managing distributions. However, non-governmental plans are much more restrictive. They often limit you to taking withdrawals directly, which may increase your taxable income in a single year.

: Governmental 457(b) accounts allow for rollovers into IRAs or other retirement plans, which can expand your options for managing distributions. However, non-governmental plans are much more restrictive. They often limit you to taking withdrawals directly, which may increase your taxable income in a single year. Plan for emergencies separately : You may be able to take withdrawals for an unforeseeable emergency while still employed, but this exception is narrowly defined by the IRS. Because of these restrictions, it is best to maintain a separate emergency fund instead of a 457 plan to cover unexpected expenses.

: You may be able to take withdrawals for an unforeseeable emergency while still employed, but this exception is narrowly defined by the IRS. Because of these restrictions, it is best to maintain a separate emergency fund instead of a 457 plan to cover unexpected expenses. Work with a financial advisor: A retirement financial advisor can help you build a withdrawal strategy that balances your income needs with tax efficiency. Whether it is deciding on rollover options, coordinating Social Security or blending withdrawals with other accounts, professional guidance can ensure you make the most of your 457 savings.

Ultimately, a 457 plan offers unique advantages, particularly for those considering early retirement. Approach withdrawals thoughtfully by considering taxes and rollover rules and they fit into your broader financial picture. This will help you turn a 457(b)’s flexibility into a powerful tool for reaching your long-term goals.

Bottom Line

A 457 plan can be a powerful retirement savings tool. It is particularly attractive for its unique rollover options and flexibility regarding early withdrawals. Still, the rules can be complex. Decisions about when and how to access your money can have lasting tax liability and financial consequences.

Tips for Retirement Planning

