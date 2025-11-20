When I Claim My $3,200 Social Security, Will My Wife Automatically Get a Spousal Benefit?

Spousal benefits are Social Security payments based on a spouse’s lifetime earnings record, and a spouse may receive up to half of the working spouse’s benefit. Eligibility is automatic, but payments do not begin until the spouse files an application with the Social Security Administration. To help explain this, let’s break down an example with a monthly benefit of $3,200, which could allow a spouse to receive up to $1,600 after filing with the Social Security Administration.

What Are Spousal Benefits?

Spousal benefits are one of the many types of Social Security payments and are meant to support households with a primary earner.

With spousal benefits, there are two parties involved in calculating Social Security payments:

• The worker: Defined as the individual whose earnings record determines the benefit amount.

• The spouse: This is the individual who receives the spousal benefit.

The amount of a spousal benefit is based on the worker’s primary insurance amount, which is the benefit available at full retirement age before any adjustments for early or delayed claiming. This formula establishes the baseline from which a spouse can receive up to half of the worker’s benefit.

For 2026, the Social Security Administration calculates this amount by applying 90% to the first $1,286 of a worker’s average indexed monthly earnings (AIME), 32% to earnings between $1,286 and $7,749, and 15% to earnings above $7,749 .

So, if you earn $3,200 in monthly Social Security benefits, that amount reflects your primary insurance amount after the 2026 formula is applied to your earnings record. Your spouse can then file for up to $1,600 in spousal benefits based on that $3,200 figure, and your claiming age does not change how the spousal benefit is calculated.

Spousal benefits are issued the same way as other Social Security benefits. Eligibility is automatic, but you must submit an application to the Social Security Administration to begin receiving payments. Current spouses may file for spousal benefits if two conditions have been met:

• The spouse is at least 62 years old or has a qualifying child

• The worker has already filed for Social Security benefits

You may also file for spousal benefits if you are divorced from the worker. In the case of former spouses, three conditions must be met:

• The spouse is at least 62 years old

• The spouse did not remarry before turning 60

• The marriage to the worker lasted at least 10 years

For former spouses, the worker does not need to have filed for Social Security benefits. This rule prevents your retirement timing from depending on an ex-spouse’s filing decisions.

Spousal benefits should not be confused with survivor benefits. These are the benefits paid to the widow or widower of a deceased worker. Spousal benefits apply only while the worker is alive and provide up to half of the worker’s primary insurance amount. For survivor benefits, you can apply directly on the Social Security Administration website .

How Spousal Benefits Are Calculated

Spousal benefits are calculated as up to 50% of the worker’s primary insurance amount at full retirement age. Reductions apply if the spouse claims early, with the minimum payment at age 62 equal to 32.5% of the worker’s primary insurance amount . Unlike worker benefits, spousal benefits do not increase for delayed claiming, so the maximum benefit is generally available once the spouse reaches full retirement age.

The exception applies when a spouse is caring for a qualifying child, typically one with disabilities. In that situation, the spouse may receive the full spousal amount without age-based reductions.

Following the example in which you receive $3,200 per month at full retirement age, your spouse may be eligible for the following payments:

• At age 67: $1,600 per month (50% of $3,200)

• At age 62: $1,040 per month (32.5% of $3,200)

• At age 70: $1,600 per month (spousal benefits do not increase past 50%)

You should note that a spouse receives only one benefit at a time—their own benefit or their spousal benefit—whichever is higher. So, if a spouse is also eligible for Social Security based on their own work record, the Social Security Administration will pay the higher of the two amounts.

For example, if your spouse qualifies for $1,500 based on their own earnings and $1,600 as a spousal benefit, they would receive the $1,600 payment. And, if their own benefit is $2,200, they would receive the $2,200 amount instead.

A spouse may also switch from their own benefit to a spousal benefit once eligible. For example, if your spouse begins collecting a $1,500 worker benefit before you retire, they cannot receive a spousal benefit yet. When you later claim your benefits, they may file to switch to the higher spousal amount.

In all cases, your spouse will not automatically begin receiving spousal payments. Eligibility is automatic based on marital status and your earnings record, but your spouse must file with the Social Security Administration to start receiving the benefit.

Bottom Line

Spousal benefits are a form of Social Security payment for the spouses of workers. You can receive payments based on the worker’s benefit, and are automatically eligible based on your marital status. However you still must file to begin receiving these payments.

Retirement Planning Tips

Social Security benefits can be surprisingly generous. For example, if you plan on retiring at age 70 in 2026, your maximum monthly benefit could be $5,430 ($65,160 annually) . Here are some general tips to help you boost your benefits.

