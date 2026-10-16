Stripe IPO: Valuation, Timeline and Investment Options

Stripe has spent years near the top of investors’ most anticipated IPO lists, and its valuation now makes the possibility even harder to ignore. But anyone hoping to buy Stripe stock through a regular brokerage account still has to wait. As of October 2026, Stripe remains privately held, with no announced IPO date, even as its valuation has climbed well into the hundreds of billions of dollars.

A financial advisor can help you evaluate whether a future Stripe investment or other pre-IPO opportunity fits your portfolio, liquidity needs, risk tolerance and overall asset allocation.

What Stripe Is Worth

Stripe’s most recent confirmed valuation is $159 billion, set through a February 2026 tender offer that allowed current and former employees to sell shares. Most of the funding came from investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Coatue Management and Thrive Capital, with Stripe also repurchasing some shares itself.

Private market pricing tells a different story. Secondary market data from Hiive and Caplight put Stripe’s implied valuation around $177 billion as of July 2026, according to reporting tracking both platforms. That figure is an estimate based on private share activity rather than an official valuation set by Stripe.

Date Event Valuation January 2019 Series F $22.5 billion March 2021 Private funding round $95 billion March 2023 Series I $50 billion February 2024 Employee tender offer $65 billion February 2025 Employee tender offer $91.5 billion September 2025 Share repurchase/409A valuation $106.7 billion February 2026 Employee tender offer $159 billion

Stripe’s valuation fell sharply from its $95 billion 2021 peak to $50 billion in 2023 before recovering. The company reached $65 billion through its 2024 tender, $91.5 billion in February 2025 and $106.7 billion later that year.

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Where the IPO Timeline Stands

Stripe still has not announced an IPO date, publicly filed an S-1 registration statement or named underwriters for a public offering. Co-founder and President John Collison said in January 2026 that the company was still in no rush to go public, reinforcing the idea that an IPO remains a possibility rather than an imminent event.

Part of the reason is that Stripe does not appear to need public market capital to fund its operations. Collison later described an IPO as “a solution in search of a problem,” pointing to the company’s ability to finance itself without listing its shares. That gives Stripe more flexibility to remain private until management sees a clearer strategic reason to enter the public markets.

Stripe has also found another way to provide liquidity to employees and early investors. The company has completed several tender offers that allow eligible shareholders to sell some of their private shares without requiring a full IPO. Those transactions have helped create a market for Stripe stock while letting the company avoid the disclosure requirements, quarterly reporting and broader shareholder pressures that come with being publicly traded.

If Stripe eventually moves toward an IPO, investors would likely see a series of signals first. A confidential SEC submission could precede any public filing, followed by a publicly available S-1 on SEC EDGAR that lays out Stripe’s financial results, business risks and ownership structure. From there, the company could move into an investor roadshow, establish an expected share price range and ultimately set a final offering price before trading begins.

Until those steps occur, there is no confirmed timeline for a Stripe IPO. Investors interested in the company may want to monitor SEC EDGAR and Stripe’s own announcements rather than assuming that a public listing is near.

How Some Investors Get Exposure Before an IPO

Because Stripe is private, investors cannot simply enter its ticker into a conventional brokerage account. Secondary marketplaces including Hiive, Forge Global and EquityZen may provide some access to some private company shares or investment vehicles. Generally, however, these opportunities are reserved for investors who meet the SEC definition of an accredited investor.

Availability is not guaranteed; private shares depend on sellers, company transfer restrictions and individual deal structures.

Access Route Who Can Typically Invest Example Minimums Example Fees Liquidity Secondary marketplace Accredited investors Forge direct trades typically $100,000; some fund offerings from $5,000 Forge direct trades typically 2%-4% Limited; requires buyer and approvals SPV or single-company fund Usually accredited investors EquityZen generally $10,000, some deals $5,000 EquityZen generally 2.5% up to $1 million, then 2% Generally held until an exit or sale Diversified private-company fund Accredited investors and, for some deals, qualified purchasers Varies; some offerings start in the thousands Can include transaction, administrative or management fees depending on vehicle Typically limited

Forge says its typical direct secondary minimum is $100,000, although certain fund opportunities can start at $5,000, with direct transaction fees commonly ranging from 2% to 4%. EquityZen lists a standard $10,000 minimum for many individual offerings, with some available at $5,000.

Hiive also facilitates transactions for accredited investors and offers private-company funds. Its fund platform states that some vehicles charge transaction and administrative fees without management fees or carried interest, although terms vary by offering.

The Risks of Buying Private Shares

A private market price is not necessarily the price public investors would pay in an IPO. Stripe could eventually list at a valuation above or below its latest tender or secondary market estimates, particularly if its growth outlook or broader market conditions change.

Liquidity is another concern. Private shares can be difficult to resell. Transactions may be subject to rights of first refusal, company approval or other transfer restrictions. Hiive, for example, notes that private-company purchases can depend on those restrictions and approvals.

Investment vehicles can add another layer of costs. SPVs and private funds may charge transaction fees, management expenses or carried interest depending on their structure, reducing an investor’s ultimate return.

There’s also no guarantee that buying Stripe privately produces a quick path to publicly traded stock. Investors could wait years for an IPO, and Stripe could ultimately decide that remaining private continues to serve the company better.

What to Watch if Stripe Does Go Public

A public S-1 on SEC EDGAR would be one of the clearest signals that an IPO is becoming real. Although the SEC requires public disclosure at least 15 days before a roadshow for companies that initially submit confidentially, IPO filings often give investors several weeks to review financial statements, revenue growth, profitability, risks and ownership before shares begin trading.

Investors could then watch for an expected share price range, the number of shares being sold and the final IPO price. Lock-up agreements will also matter. These can restrict insiders from selling shares for a period after the listing and potentially introduce additional supply later.

Index rules are another consideration for a company as large as Stripe. Nasdaq updated the Nasdaq 100 methodology in 2026 to allow extremely large new listings to qualify for accelerated inclusion if they rank among the index’s 40 largest constituents by full market capitalization.

SpaceX illustrated how quickly that can happen. After its June 2026 IPO, Nasdaq announced that SpaceX would enter the Nasdaq 100 effective July 7 under the index’s new fast-entry framework. For more information about how a major private company IPO can move from filing to public trading and index membership can read SmartAsset’s separate SpaceX IPO coverage.

Waiting for Stripe to become publicly traded is also a valid investment decision. Private market access can involve higher minimums, added fees, limited liquidity and less financial disclosure than publicly listed stocks. A financial advisor can help an investor determine how exposure to a private company or individual stock fits with their broader goals, liquidity needs and tolerance for risk.

Bottom Line

Stripe remains one of the most closely watched potential IPOs, but investors still don’t have a confirmed filing or listing date. Its rising private market valuation and repeated tender offers show strong demand for the shares, yet pre-IPO access comes with higher minimums, limited liquidity and added complexity. Investors who prefer to wait can simply watch for an S-1 filing, while a financial advisor can help determine whether any eventual Stripe investment fits their broader portfolio and risk tolerance.

Investing Tips

Accredited investors have special access to several complex investment products. If you’re venturing into this area of the investing world, a financial advisor can help. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you don’t qualify for claim accredited investor status, you still have access to a vast universe of investment options. Your options include equities, different types of bonds and real estate.

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