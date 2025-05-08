Breaking Down the Stock Market Under Trump vs. Biden

Market performance under Donald Trump and Joe Biden reflects two very different economic environments. In his first term until the pandemic, Trump presided over steady growth and a bull market, with the S&P 500 delivering higher annualized returns. Biden took office during a volatile recovery, facing inflation, rate hikes and global uncertainty. While both saw record highs, returns were stronger on average during Trump’s term, largely due to favorable conditions before the COVID-19 shock.

Stock Market: Trump vs. Biden

Stock market performance under a president doesn’t occur in a vacuum. Factors like interest rates, global events and investor expectations all shape returns, often independent of policy decisions. Still, comparing key indexes—the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), and Nasdaq—under Trump and Biden reveals distinct trends in investor behavior and sector strength during each term.

During Trump’s first term in office, the S&P 500 increased from approximately 2,271 on January 20, 2017, to about 3,798 by January 20, 2021, marking a gain of around 67% over four years. This period was characterized by corporate tax cuts and deregulation, which supported equity markets. The index experienced volatility during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic but recovered swiftly.​

The market benefited from economic reopening and stimulus measures but faced challenges from inflation and interest rate hikes. Despite these headwinds, the index reached new highs during this period.​

This growth was supported by policies favoring industrial and financial sectors. The index experienced a sharp decline during the early stages of the pandemic but rebounded by the end of his term.​

During Biden’s tenure, the DJIA increased from approximately 31,188 to about 43,488 by January 17, 2025, marking a gain of roughly 39.5%. The index benefited from continued economic recovery and corporate earnings growth, though it faced periods of volatility due to monetary policy shifts and global uncertainties.​

Under Trump, the Nasdaq Composite surged from about 5,555 to approximately 13,197, more than doubling over four years. This growth was driven by strong performance in the technology sector, supported by low interest rates and robust earnings.​

In Biden’s term, the Nasdaq Composite rose from around 13,197 to approximately 19,630 by January 17, 2025, achieving a gain of about 48.7%. The index reached new highs, propelled by continued strength in technology and growth stocks, despite facing challenges from rising interest rates and inflation concerns.​

Overall, while all three major indexes experienced gains under both administrations, the magnitude and drivers of these gains varied, reflecting differing economic conditions and policy environments.​

Stock Market Under Trump 2.0

President Donald Trump’s second term has introduced significant volatility to financial markets, largely attributed to expansive tariff policies and unpredictable economic strategies. The announcement of broad tariffs on imports led to immediate and substantial declines in major stock indices, with the S&P 500 experiencing a notable drop shortly after the policy’s implementation. ​

The administration’s approach to trade has been characterized by abrupt policy shifts and a lack of clear economic direction, contributing to investor uncertainty. Analysts have observed that the absence of a coherent economic roadmap has eroded confidence among institutional investors, leading to heightened market volatility. ​

Economists warn that the combination of aggressive trade measures and inconsistent policy communication may have negative long-term implications for market stability and economic growth. The potential for retaliatory actions from trade partners and the strain on global supply chains add to the complex challenges facing investors.​

In this environment, market participants are advised to exercise caution and closely monitor policy developments. The ongoing interplay between trade strategies and economic indicators continues to influence market dynamics.​

Presidents and the Stock Market: How Should I Invest?

While market performance often fluctuates during a presidency, long-term returns are shaped more by economic fundamentals than political leadership. Historically, markets have grown under both Republican and Democratic administrations, and trying to time investments around elections or policy shifts has rarely led to better outcomes.

Stick With a Long-Term Plan

For most investors, staying disciplined is more effective than reacting to short-term political events. A well-diversified portfolio tailored to your goals, risk tolerance and time horizon is more likely to absorb temporary volatility and participate in market recoveries. Avoiding emotional decisions during political transitions can help prevent locking in losses.

Diversify With Purpose

Diversification across asset classes and sectors helps reduce reliance on any single outcome. Rather than adjusting an entire portfolio based on who’s in office, consider how various sectors might respond to shifting policy priorities. For example, healthcare, energy and infrastructure often see movement depending on federal initiatives.

Use Sector Tilts Sparingly

If you want to act on policy expectations, modest sector tilts may offer a balanced way to express those views without overcommitting. For example, a slight overweight in green energy during a Democratic administration or traditional energy during a Republican term could reflect anticipated policy trends.

Keep Contributing and Rebalancing

Regular contributions, such as monthly investments through a 401(k) or brokerage account, allow you to benefit from dollar-cost averaging. Periodic rebalancing helps maintain your asset mix as markets move, avoiding unintended concentration in a single asset class that may be out of step with your long-term strategy.

Avoid Overreacting to Headlines

News cycles often amplify uncertainty, but markets have historically rebounded from political and economic shocks. Sticking with a disciplined investment process helps avoid making decisions based on fear or speculation.

Bottom Line

Market cycles are shaped by a mix of timing policy, and broader economic forces, many of which unfold outside the control of any administration. Comparing presidencies can offer context, but it’s often the long-term structural trends—like technological change, monetary policy, and global trade shifts—that carry more weight for investors. Keeping perspective amid headlines helps maintain a strategy focused on lasting growth rather than short-term swings.

Investment Planning Tips

