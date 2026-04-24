Family Office Advisor: Client Services and Examples

Managing significant wealth across investments, taxes, estate planning, insurance and philanthropy can become complex to oversee. A family office advisor can serve as a central point of contact across all of these areas, bringing together specialists and strategies that might otherwise remain disconnected.

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What a Family Office Advisor Actually Does

A family office advisor can oversee a wealthy family’s financial life beyond portfolio management, looking at how tax strategy, estate planning, insurance, philanthropy, and lifestyle decisions connect to one another rather than operating in isolation.

The main difference from a traditional financial advisor is scope. A standard wealth manager typically handles a portfolio and some financial planning. A family office advisor manages the relationship between all financial decisions and serves as the primary point of contact for the family’s full professional team, including attorneys, CPAs, insurance brokers, and other specialists.

Families can access this level of service through three different models:

Single-family office. This model employs dedicated staff who work exclusively for one family. The family funds the entire operation, including salaries, office space and technology infrastructure. This approach typically requires at least $100 million in investable assets to be economically viable.

This model employs dedicated staff who work exclusively for one family. The family funds the entire operation, including salaries, office space and technology infrastructure. This approach typically requires at least $100 million in investable assets to be economically viable. Multi-family office . This model shares advisory infrastructure across multiple families, spreading operational costs while maintaining personalized service. Each family receives customized attention, but expenses like staffing, technology and office space are divided among multiple clients. These firms typically serve families with $10 million to $100 million or more in assets.

. This model shares advisory infrastructure across multiple families, spreading operational costs while maintaining personalized service. Each family receives customized attention, but expenses like staffing, technology and office space are divided among multiple clients. These firms typically serve families with $10 million to $100 million or more in assets. Outsourced family office. This is an existing advisory firm that provides family-office-level services without requiring the family to build and manage their own infrastructure. The firm acts as an external family office, delivering comprehensive services through its established team and systems. This model can accommodate families with lower asset thresholds depending on the firm, sometimes starting around $5 million to $10 million. However, many firms still maintain minimums of $25 million or higher.

Typical Clients of Family Office Advisors

This level of service tends to suit families who have recently experienced a liquidity event, such as selling a business or receiving a large inheritance. It can also make sense for multigenerational wealth holders managing trusts, operating businesses, and real estate across multiple family members.

Business owners approaching an exit may also engage a family office advisor before the sale to structure the transaction in a tax-efficient way. Executives with concentrated equity positions may also benefit from this type of service to manage the tax and diversification considerations that can come with significant stock compensation.

Core Services a Family Office Advisor Provides

Family office advisors can provide a broader range of services than most wealth management clients typically receive, with each area of focus connecting to and informing the others.

Investment Management

A family office advisor can manage taxable accounts, trusts, retirement accounts, and alternative investments such as private equity, real estate, and venture capital under a single oversight structure. Unified performance reporting across all entities gives the family a complete picture of their wealth rather than fragmented statements from multiple custodians.

Many family office advisors also provide access to institutional-quality investment opportunities not available to individual investors. This may include direct private equity deals, co-investments or hedge funds with high minimums.

Tax Planning

A family office advisor can conduct multi-year tax projections to identify opportunities and avoid surprises, going beyond annual return preparation.

This can include tax-loss harvesting, charitable giving timing, entity structuring, and income deferral. The advisor can also work with the family’s CPAs and attorneys to help ensure that decisions in one area, such as estate planning, do not create unintended consequences in another, such as taxes.

Estate and Wealth Transfer

Services can include trust creation and administration, covering both the initial setup and ongoing management as circumstances and laws change. Advisors may also provide wealth education for heirs, helping the next generation understand their responsibilities and the family’s approach to money.

Family governance is another area of focus, including family constitutions, decision-making protocols, and succession plans designed to reduce conflict and preserve wealth across generations.

Philanthropy

Family office advisors can handle foundation management and compliance, including annual distribution requirements and necessary tax filings for private foundations. Donor-advised fund strategy can help families time charitable contributions to maximize tax benefits. Impact measurement allows families to evaluate whether their giving is achieving its intended goals and adjust their approach accordingly.

Concierge and Lifestyle Services

These services distinguish family office advisors from high-end wealth management. They can include bill pay and cash flow management, with the advisor handling everything from household expenses to investment capital calls.

Real estate oversight can cover property management and household employee payroll across multiple properties. Insurance review spans all family assets, identifying gaps or overlaps in coverage that could leave the family exposed or paying for duplicate protection. Some family office advisors also provide art advisory services, private aviation management, and personal security planning.

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How the Advisor Relationship Works Day to Day

Working with a family office advisor typically begins with a discovery process that maps the family’s full financial picture, including all entities, existing advisors, assets and goals. The advisor needs to understand not just what the family owns but also who handles what, where gaps or conflicts exist, and what the family wants to accomplish both financially and personally.

The ongoing relationship usually includes quarterly investment reviews covering performance and whether the asset allocation still fits the family’s goals and risk tolerance. Annual tax-planning sessions typically begin in the third quarter, since waiting until December limits available options. Calls with attorneys, CPAs, and insurance brokers happen on an ongoing basis as needed, with the lead advisor keeping everyone informed when one decision affects another.

When a time-sensitive event arises, such as a business acquisition offer, a real estate closing, or a sudden liquidity event, the advisor brings the relevant specialists together quickly to address tax, legal, and investment implications.

The team structure typically places a lead advisor as the primary relationship manager, with specialists in tax, estate, and investments working behind the scenes. The family deals with one point of contact rather than managing separate relationships with professionals who may not be talking to each other.

Consolidated reporting is one of the practical advantages of this model. The family receives a single view of all entities, accounts, asset classes, and total net worth, rather than piecing together statements from multiple institutions.

Real-World Examples of Family Office Advisory in Action

A family office advisor’s value becomes clearest through specific scenarios that show how comprehensive coordination solves complex problems.

Example 1: Business Sale ($30M Exit)

In a business sale example involving a $30 million exit, the family office advisor coordinates pre-sale tax structuring. This might include setting up an installment sale to spread the tax liability over multiple years, identifying qualified opportunity zone reinvestment options to defer capital gains or establishing a charitable remainder trust to provide income while reducing the immediate tax hit.

For this transaction, the advisor works with the family’s deal team to align the closing date with the family’s tax year, a timing decision that could potentially save hundreds of thousands of dollars.

After the sale, the advisor models post-sale cash flow needs and builds a diversified reinvestment strategy so the family doesn’t remain concentrated in a single asset class. All of this planning happens before the deal closes, ensuring the family captures every available tax benefit rather than discovering missed opportunities after it’s too late.

Example 2: Multigenerational Family ($50M Across Multiple Entities)

In a multigenerational family example with $50 million spread across trusts, operating businesses and real estate holdings, a family office advisor can bring together financial reporting across a dozen or more accounts and entities. This often gives the family a clearer picture of their total wealth than they have had before. In the process, the advisor may identify overlapping insurance coverage where multiple policies cover the same risk, reducing unnecessary premiums.

When tax law changes, the advisor can work with the family’s attorney to restructure the estate plan, whether that means implementing new trusts or updating existing documents. Family governance meetings can also be part of the relationship, helping the next generation align on roles, values and how wealth decisions get made.

Example 3: Tech Executive With Concentrated Stock ($10M in Options)

As a tech executive preparing to exercise $10 million in stock options, selling everything at once could push them into the highest tax brackets and trigger alternative minimum tax issues that significantly increase the total bill. A family office advisor could build a multi-year diversification timeline to manage that impact, including a 10b5-1 trading plan that allows for systematic, legally protected selling over time.

The advisor integrates the liquidity event into the broader financial plan, updating retirement projections, identifying charitable giving opportunities and evaluating whether the executive can finally purchase that vacation property they’ve been considering. Throughout the process, the advisor manages the interplay between capital gains, AMT exposure and state tax obligations, potentially saving the executive millions in taxes through proper timing and structure.

How to Choose the Right Family Office Advisor

Selecting a family office advisor requires evaluating several factors that determine whether the relationship will work over the long term. The advisor will be deeply embedded in your family’s financial life for years or decades. Factors to consider include:

Fiduciary status . The advisor should be legally obligated to act in your family’s best interest. A fee-only fiduciary structure eliminates conflicts of interest that may arise if the advisor were able to recommend investments that pay higher commissions rather than those that best serve your family. This legal standard means the advisor’s recommendations must be based solely on what benefits you, not what benefits their firm.

. The advisor should be legally obligated to act in your family’s best interest. A fee-only fiduciary structure eliminates conflicts of interest that may arise if the advisor were able to recommend investments that pay higher commissions rather than those that best serve your family. This legal standard means the advisor’s recommendations must be based solely on what benefits you, not what benefits their firm. Fee structure . Asset-based fees, typically calculated as a percentage of assets under management, mean the advisor’s compensation grows as your wealth grows. This can align interests in some ways. However, it can also create incentives to discourage spending even when it makes sense. Flat retainers, where you pay a fixed annual fee regardless of asset level, can make more sense when your needs are complex but your liquid assets are modest relative to your total net worth. Hybrid models combine elements of both approaches. Understanding what the fee structure incentivizes helps you choose an advisor whose economic interests align with your own.

. Asset-based fees, typically calculated as a percentage of assets under management, mean the advisor’s compensation grows as your wealth grows. This can align interests in some ways. However, it can also create incentives to discourage spending even when it makes sense. Flat retainers, where you pay a fixed annual fee regardless of asset level, can make more sense when your needs are complex but your liquid assets are modest relative to your total net worth. Hybrid models combine elements of both approaches. Understanding what the fee structure incentivizes helps you choose an advisor whose economic interests align with your own. Team depth . Does the firm have in-house tax, estate and investment specialists, or do they outsource critical functions to third parties? An integrated team under one roof typically provides better coordination than an advisor who refers tax questions to an outside CPA and estate planning to an outside attorney. However, some outsourced models work well if the family office advisor truly acts as the coordinator and maintains strong relationships with the external professionals.

. Does the firm have in-house tax, estate and investment specialists, or do they outsource critical functions to third parties? An integrated team under one roof typically provides better coordination than an advisor who refers tax questions to an outside CPA and estate planning to an outside attorney. However, some outsourced models work well if the family office advisor truly acts as the coordinator and maintains strong relationships with the external professionals. Minimum asset thresholds . Single-family offices typically require at least $100 million in investable assets because you’re funding the entire operation. Multi-family offices often set minimums between $10 million and $25 million, though some accept smaller relationships if the complexity justifies the fee. Outsourced family office models can start lower depending on the firm, sometimes around $5 million. That said, many maintain higher thresholds to ensure they can deliver comprehensive service profitably.

. Single-family offices typically require at least $100 million in investable assets because you’re funding the entire operation. Multi-family offices often set minimums between $10 million and $25 million, though some accept smaller relationships if the complexity justifies the fee. Outsourced family office models can start lower depending on the firm, sometimes around $5 million. That said, many maintain higher thresholds to ensure they can deliver comprehensive service profitably. Cultural fit. Communication style, responsiveness and shared values matter as much as technical expertise when you’ll be working with someone for years or decades. Some families prefer frequent communication and hand-holding. Others may want the advisor to handle details independently and surface only major decisions. Some families value advisors who challenge their thinking, while others prefer advisors who execute the family’s vision without debate. Neither approach is right or wrong, but misalignment leads to frustration on both sides.

Bottom Line

A family office advisor can oversee all aspects of a wealthy family’s financial life, from investment management and tax planning to estate strategy, philanthropy, and lifestyle services. The relationship typically involves regular reviews, annual tax-planning sessions, and ongoing communication with the family’s broader professional team.

Financial Planning Tips

A financial advisor with family office experience could help you determine whether this level of service fits your needs and how to structure it around your specific goals. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you want to build your savings up consistently, consider setting up automatic transfers from your checking to your savings accounts. This approach could help you make saving a routine part of your financial life.

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