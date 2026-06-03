Personal Loan vs. Credit Card: Types of Credit, Rates and Payments

Personal loans and credit cards are both common ways to borrow money, but they work differently and carry very different costs. A personal loan gives you a fixed amount upfront with a set repayment schedule and a predictable monthly payment. A credit card gives you a revolving line of credit you can draw on repeatedly, with a minimum payment that changes based on your balance. Which one costs less and fits your situation better depends on how much you need to borrow, how quickly you can pay it back and whether predictability or flexibility matters more to you.

If you are considering either a personal loan or a credit card to cover an expense, a financial advisor can help you compare how each option will affect your overall finances and which will cost you less over time.

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How Personal Loans and Credit Cards Work

Personal loans are installment credit, while credit cards are revolving credit. This structural distinction shapes nearly every other difference between the two products.

Personal loans as installment credit. As an installment loan, a personal loan provides a fixed amount of money upfront, typically between $1,000 and $50,000 or more. The borrower then repays this amount in equal monthly installments over a set term, usually one to seven years. Once the loan is paid off, the account closes, and any future borrowing requires a new application. Most personal loans are unsecured, meaning no collateral is required.



As an installment loan, a personal loan provides a fixed amount of money upfront, typically between $1,000 and $50,000 or more. The borrower then repays this amount in equal monthly installments over a set term, usually one to seven years. Once the loan is paid off, the account closes, and any future borrowing requires a new application. Most personal loans are unsecured, meaning no collateral is required. Credit cards as revolving credit. As a form of revolving credit, a credit card provides a credit limit that the borrower can draw against as needed, up to the maximum. As the borrower pays down their balance, available credit is replenished and can be borrowed again without reapplying. There is no fixed payoff date. Instead, balances can persist indefinitely as long as the cardholder makes the minimum payment each month, though interest will continue to accrue. Most credit cards are also unsecured.

In general, revolving credit offers greater flexibility for varying borrowing needs. However, it also allows balances to persist for years when borrowers make only minimum payments, which is how credit card debt often balloons.

It’s also worth noting that credit scoring models treat the two types of credit differently. Revolving utilization tends to weigh more heavily in score calculations than installment loan balances.

How Interest Rates Compare

As of Q1 2026 Federal Reserve G.19 data, the average personal loan APR is approximately 11.40% and the average credit card APR is 21.00% across all accounts, or 21.52% for accounts actively assessed interest. This marks a gap of roughly 10 percentage points between personal loan and credit card rates, which translates into a meaningful real-dollar difference over time.

For both products, credit scores influence the rates borrowers end up paying. Personal loan rates range from about 7% for borrowers with excellent credit to 36% for subprime borrowers. Most personal loans carry a fixed rate. This means the rate and monthly payment stay the same for the life of the loan regardless of what happens to broader interest rates.

In contrast, credit card rates are almost always variable. They are tied to the prime rate and can change when the Federal Reserve adjusts its benchmark rate. Many cards offer a 0% introductory APR on purchases or balance transfers, typically lasting 12 to 21 months, after which the standard variable rate applies to any remaining balance.

Keep in mind that the rate gap between personal loans and credit cards matters most for balances carried over time. A credit card paid in full each month costs nothing in interest due to the grace period, which makes it effectively free short-term credit for borrowers who can clear the balance by the due date. A personal loan, by contrast, begins accruing interest from the day funds are disbursed; there is no grace period equivalent. This is why credit cards are the cheaper option for short-term borrowing but the more expensive option for any balance that lingers beyond a billing cycle.

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What Each Option Actually Costs

One way to compare borrowing options is to look at the total cost over the entire repayment period, rather than just the monthly payment or the headline rate alone. The examples below compare the three most common scenarios for a $10,000 expense repaid over roughly three years.

Example 1: Personal Loan at 11.65% Fixed APR Over 36 Months

The personal loan calculation uses a standard amortization formula, which assumes equal monthly payments that cover both interest and principal over the loan term.

Convert the annual rate to a monthly rate. 11.65% annual rate ÷ 12 months = 0.9708% monthly interest rate (or 0.009708 as a decimal) Calculate the fixed monthly payment. Using the standard amortization formula on a $10,000 balance at 0.9708% monthly interest over 36 months, the payment works out to approximately $330 per month. Calculate total amount paid over the loan term. $330 × 36 months = $11,880 Calculate total interest paid. $11,880 total paid − $10,000 original principal = $1,880 in interest

Example 2: Credit Card at 21.47% Variable APR With the Same $330 Monthly Payment

The credit card calculation works differently because interest gets calculated on the remaining balance each month rather than amortized evenly across a fixed term. To compare fairly, we apply the same $330 monthly payment used in Scenario 1.

Convert the annual rate to a monthly rate. 21.47% annual rate ÷ 12 months = 1.789% monthly interest rate (or 0.01789 as a decimal). Calculate the first month’s interest charge. $10,000 balance × 1.789% = $179 in interest for month one $330 payment − $179 interest = $151 applied to principal. The new balance is then $10,000 − $151 = $9,849. Repeat the process each month until the balance reaches zero. The interest charge shrinks each month as the principal balance declines. As a result, more of each $330 payment goes toward principal over time. The balance reaches zero in approximately 38 months. Calculate total amount paid. $330 × 37 months = $12,210, plus a partial final payment of approximately $1,470 to clear the remaining balance in month 38. The total paid is approximately $13,680. Calculate total interest paid. $13,680 total paid − $10,000 original principal = $3,680 in interest

In this comparison, the personal loan saves approximately $1,800 in interest on this amount over this timeframe. That is a meaningful difference, and it grows even larger on bigger balances or over longer payoff periods.

Example 3: 0% Intro APR Credit Card With 15-Month Promotional Period

The 0% APR scenario has no interest cost during the promotional period. That said, it typically includes a balance transfer fee charged upfront.

Calculate the balance transfer fee. Most 0% balance transfer cards charge a fee of 3% to 5% of the transferred amount. Using a 3% fee: $10,000 × 3% = $300 fee. The total balance owed at the start is then $10,300. Determine the required monthly payment to clear the balance in 15 months. $10,300 ÷ 15 months = approximately $687 per month Verify total cost. $687 × 15 months = $10,305 (rounds to $10,300 with no interest charged during the promotional window)

On paper, the 0% APR scenario is the lowest-cost option. However, the outcome depends entirely on the borrower’s ability to pay off the full balance before the promotional period ends. If any portion remains when the promotion expires, the standard variable rate (often in the 21%-29% range) applies to the remaining balance. Any interest that accrues from that point forward can quickly erase the savings.

How Each Option Affects Your Credit Score

Both personal loans and credit cards affect credit scores through the same five factors: payment history, utilization, credit mix, account age and new credit. However, the mechanics of each differ in ways that matter for borrowers actively managing their scores.

Personal loan impact . Applying for a personal loan triggers a hard inquiry that may temporarily lower the score by a few points. The loan adds to installment debt balance, though installment utilization affects scores less than revolving utilization. Because of this, the impact on score from carrying the balance is generally modest. Consistent on-time payments build positive payment history, which is the single most important credit scoring factor. Using a personal loan to pay off credit card balances reduces revolving utilization. This can produce a meaningful score boost, but only if a balance does not accrue again.

. Applying for a personal loan triggers a hard inquiry that may temporarily lower the score by a few points. The loan adds to installment debt balance, though installment utilization affects scores less than revolving utilization. Because of this, the impact on score from carrying the balance is generally modest. Consistent on-time payments build positive payment history, which is the single most important credit scoring factor. Using a personal loan to pay off credit card balances reduces revolving utilization. This can produce a meaningful score boost, but only if a balance does not accrue again. Credit card impact. Applying for a credit card also triggers a hard inquiry. Credit utilization ratio (balance divided by credit limit) has a significant effect on scores, and most guidance recommends keeping utilization below 30%, with lower being better. Carrying a high balance relative to the limit can lower scores even with perfect on-time payment history. Opening a new card increases total available credit, which can lower overall utilization and help scores, though the new account also temporarily lowers the average age of credit.

When to Choose a Personal Loan vs. a Credit Card

Neither a personal loan nor a credit card is a universally better option. Instead, the right choice depends on the size of the expense, the realistic payoff timeline and the borrower’s credit profile and discipline.

A personal loan may be the better fit when:

The expense is large and defined (home renovation, medical bill, or debt consolidation), and it needs to be repaid over a set period

Predictability of a fixed monthly payment and fixed payoff date matters more than flexibility

The amount needed exceeds what would be comfortable to carry on a credit card

Consolidating existing credit card debt at a lower rate is the goal

A 0% intro APR card isn’t available, or the promotional period isn’t long enough to clear the full balance

A credit card may be the better fit when:

The balance can be paid in full each month, making borrowing effectively interest-free

The expense is smaller or short-term and doesn’t justify a formal loan application

A 0% introductory APR offer is available and it’s realistic to pay off the balance before the promotion ends

Rewards (cash back, points, or travel benefits) on the spending add genuine value

Ongoing access to a credit line for irregular expenses matters more than a one-time lump sum

Before deciding, four questions can help clarify the right choice:

How much do you need to borrow, and how long will full repayment actually take?

Can you qualify for a rate lower than what you’re currently paying, or would pay, on a card?

Do you have the discipline to avoid running up new card balances after consolidating?

Are you comparing total cost (interest plus fees) rather than just the monthly payment?

How a Financial Advisor Can Help You Manage Debt

Debt management is a common reason why people may seek out a financial advisor, and an area where professional guidance could help produce measurable results. Here are four ways an advisor can help:

Complete financial inventory. The starting point is getting a complete picture of what you owe. An advisor will inventory every debt you carry, including balances, interest rates, minimum payments and terms, alongside your income, monthly expenses and any assets that could be relevant to the plan. Without that full picture, any debt strategy is built on incomplete information.

The starting point is getting a complete picture of what you owe. An advisor will inventory every debt you carry, including balances, interest rates, minimum payments and terms, alongside your income, monthly expenses and any assets that could be relevant to the plan. Without that full picture, any debt strategy is built on incomplete information. Debt prioritization. From there, an advisor helps you prioritize which debts to address first. High-interest revolving debt like credit cards typically costs the most over time and often warrants the most aggressive payoff approach. Lower-rate debt like a mortgage or federal student loans may be better managed through minimum payments while excess cash flow is directed elsewhere. The right sequencing depends on your specific rates, balances and overall financial goals, not a generic formula.

From there, an advisor helps you prioritize which debts to address first. High-interest revolving debt like credit cards typically costs the most over time and often warrants the most aggressive payoff approach. Lower-rate debt like a mortgage or federal student loans may be better managed through minimum payments while excess cash flow is directed elsewhere. The right sequencing depends on your specific rates, balances and overall financial goals, not a generic formula. Consolidation and refinancing evaluation. An advisor can also evaluate whether consolidation or refinancing makes sense for your situation. A personal loan used to pay off high-rate credit card balances can reduce the interest you pay and simplify repayment into a single fixed monthly payment. Whether that move makes financial sense depends on the rate you qualify for, the fees involved and how it fits into the broader plan.

An advisor can also evaluate whether consolidation or refinancing makes sense for your situation. A personal loan used to pay off high-rate credit card balances can reduce the interest you pay and simplify repayment into a single fixed monthly payment. Whether that move makes financial sense depends on the rate you qualify for, the fees involved and how it fits into the broader plan. Tax implications. Mortgage interest and certain student loan interest may be deductible depending on your income and filing status. Understanding which debt carries tax advantages affects how aggressively you should pay it down relative to other obligations.

When looking for an advisor to help with debt management, credentials worth considering include a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®), whose training covers debt management as part of comprehensive financial planning, and an Accredited Financial Counselor (AFC®), which focuses specifically on financial counseling and debt reduction strategies.

Bottom Line

Personal loans and credit cards both serve a purpose but produce very different outcomes depending on how they are used. For larger, defined expenses with a clear repayment timeline, personal loans typically cost less and produce more predictable budgeting. For smaller expenses paid off quickly, or for borrowers who qualify for a 0% intro APR and can execute the payoff before it expires, credit cards can be cheaper or even free.

The ease of access to each is worth considering alongside the cost: “It’s often easier to misuse credit cards than personal loans, thanks to higher interest rates and the ability to keep borrowing. Banks also make it easier to qualify for a credit card than a personal loan, which can be helpful in a financial pinch. But think about the long-term impact of racking up a balance and whether you’d be able to manage payments,” said Loudenback, CFP®.

Tanza Loudenback, Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®), provided the quote used in this article. Please note that Tanza is not a participant in SmartAsset AMP, is not an employee of SmartAsset and has been compensated. The opinion voiced in the quote is for general information only and is not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations.

Financial Planning Tips

If you are weighing a personal loan against a credit card, a financial advisor can help you compare the true cost of each and choose the option that fits your situation. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you want to build savings consistently, setting up automatic transfers from your checking to your savings account takes the decision out of your hands and makes saving a routine part of your financial life.

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