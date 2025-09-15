Taxable Income vs. AGI: Key Differences and Examples

While taxable income and adjusted gross income (AGI) might sound similar, they refer to different stages of your income after certain deductions and adjustments have been applied. AGI starts with your gross income and subtracts specific adjustments, such as retirement contributions or student loan interest, to arrive at a baseline number. Taxable income then takes your AGI and reduces it further through deductions, ultimately determining how much of your income is subject to tax.

A financial advisor or tax professional can help reduce both figures so you pay only what you owe and keep more money for your goals.

What Is Adjusted Gross Income (AGI)?

AGI is your gross income minus certain adjustments defined by the IRS. Gross income includes things like wages, business income, dividends, rental income and capital gains. From this amount, you can subtract above-the-line deductions, also known as adjustments to income.

Common adjustments include:

Student loan interest (up to $2,500 annually)

Traditional IRA contributions

Health Savings Account (HSA) contributions

Self-employment expenses (such as health insurance premiums or half of self-employment tax)

Educator expenses for teachers

Overtime pay (OBBBA, starting 2025)

Tips (OBBBA, starting 2025)

Certain bonus income (OBBBA, starting 2025)

Your AGI is one of the most important numbers on your tax return because it determines your eligibility for a wide range of tax credits and deductions, such as the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit or deductions for medical expenses. It’s essentially the first step in narrowing down your income from gross earnings to something more meaningful for tax calculations.tions.

Next Steps: Planning for your taxes can be overwhelming. We recommend speaking with a financial advisor. This tool will match you with vetted advisors who serve your area. Here's how it works: Answer a few easy questions, so we can find a match.

Our tool matches you with vetted fiduciary advisors who can help you on the path toward achieving your financial goals. It only takes a few minutes.

Check out the advisors' profiles, have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person, and choose who to work with. Enter your ZIP code to find your matches: Find Your Advisor

What Is Taxable Income?

Taxable income is the amount of your AGI that remains after subtracting deductions and certain additional adjustments. This is the number the IRS uses to place you in a tax bracket and calculate your actual tax liability.

To calculate taxable income, you subtract either the standard deduction or your itemized deductions from your AGI. For 2025, the standard deduction amounts are:

$15,750 for single filers

$31,500 for married couples filing jointly

$23,625 for heads of household

On top of this, certain taxpayers may qualify for the Qualified Business Income (QBI) deduction, which can reduce taxable income by up to 20% of qualified income.

Taxable Income vs. AGI: Key Differences

The main difference between AGI and taxable income lies in their order and purpose. AGI comes first, representing your gross income after adjustments. Taxable income comes later, reflecting what’s left after deductions.

Calculation order: AGI is calculated before deductions; taxable income comes after.

AGI is calculated before deductions; taxable income comes after. Impact on credits: AGI determines eligibility for many tax credits and deductions, while taxable income determines how much tax you pay.

AGI determines eligibility for many tax credits and deductions, while taxable income determines how much tax you pay. Forms: Both AGI and taxable income are shown on IRS Form 1040. AGI is calculated first, and taxable income is the figure that ultimately drives your tax liability.

In comparing taxable income vs AGI, think of AGI as the baseline for eligibility and taxable income as the final number that dictates your IRS bill.

Taxable Income and AGI: Example Calculation

Let’s walk through a simple example to illustrate the difference between taxable income and AGI.

Step 1: Start with Gross Income

Say your wages total $80,000 and you have $2,000 in dividends. This means your total gross income would be $82,000.

Total gross income = $80,000 + $2,000 = $82,000

Step 2: Apply Adjustments to Find AGI

Next, let’s assume your IRA contributions total $5,000, and you have $1,000 in student loan interest. You would then deduct $6,000 from your total gross income, giving you an AGI of $76,000.

AGI = $82,000 – $6,000 = $76,000

Step 3: Subtract Deductions to Find Taxable Income

You would then deduct the standard deduction from your AGI to find your taxable income. If you’re a single filer, here’s what the equation would look like:

Taxable Income = $76,000 – $15,750 = $60,250

Why the Difference Between Taxable Income vs. AGI Matters

Knowing the difference between your AGI and taxable income is about more than just filling out tax forms correctly; it can have a direct impact on how much you owe and whether you qualify for valuable tax benefits.

Your AGI plays a critical role in determining eligibility for deductions and credits such as IRA contribution deductibility, education credits and premium tax credits. In contrast, your taxable income is the figure that dictates your federal tax bracket and ultimately how much income tax you pay.

For instance, you may qualify for certain credits only if your AGI falls below a specific threshold, but the IRS will use your taxable income to calculate your actual tax liability.

Strategies to Reduce AGI and Taxable Income

Tax planning is most effective when you approach it in two stages: lowering your AGI first, then reducing your taxable income.

One of the most effective ways to reduce AGI is by contributing to tax-advantaged accounts. Maxing out retirement accounts such as a 401(k) or traditional IRA lowers your AGI dollar-for-dollar and also helps you build long-term wealth. Similarly, funding an HSA or FSA provides upfront tax savings because contributions are pre-tax, and HSAs add the bonus of tax-free withdrawals for qualified medical expenses. These moves not only reduce the income the IRS considers in the first stage of calculation but may also keep you under income thresholds for credits like the Child Tax Credit.

There are also smaller but impactful AGI-lowering strategies. For example, deducting student loan interest can help young professionals qualify for education credits even if they don’t itemize. For entrepreneurs and freelancers, self-employed deductions play a major role. Writing health insurance premiums or half of self-employment taxes reduces AGI and improves cash flow for reinvestment.

Once AGI is reduced, the next step is trimming your taxable income through deductions. Here, you’ll decide between the standard deduction and itemized deductions. The standard deduction offers simplicity, while itemizing can pay off for those with large mortgage interest payments, or medical expenses that exceed the threshold.

Business owners may also benefit from the QBI deduction, which allows up to 20% of eligible business income to be deducted.

Bottom Line

Both AGI and taxable income play crucial roles in your tax return, but they measure different aspects of your income. AGI comes first, reducing your gross income through adjustments and determining eligibility for credits. Taxable income comes later, after deductions, and is the figure that directly determines how much you owe. A financial advisor or tax professional can help you navigate these numbers, implement strategies to reduce both and ensure your tax plan aligns with your broader financial goals.

Tax Planning Tips

If your financial situation is complex or you’re unsure how much you’ll owe, a financial advisor can help you calculate your tax liability and avoid costly mistakes. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you want to know how much your next tax refund or balance could be, SmartAsset’s tax return calculator can help you get an estimate.