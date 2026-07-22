LP vs. LLP: Tax Treatments and Investor Protections

If you are thinking about starting a business with partners or investing in a partnership opportunity, choosing between a limited partnership (LP) and a limited liability partnership (LLP) may affect how your income is structured for tax purposes and how much personal liability protection you actually have. In an LP, general partners typically retain control but take on unlimited personal liability, while limited partners get liability protection only by staying out of day-to-day management. An LLP generally extends liability protection to all partners regardless of their role, which is why it’s become common among professional partnerships like law and accounting firms.

A financial advisor can help you decide how much control you’re willing to give up in exchange for the liability protection each structure actually provides.

How a Limited Partnership Works

A limited partnership (LP) is a business structure that combines elements of partnerships and corporations, allowing investors to participate in a business with defined roles and liability protections.

Unlike a general partnership, where all partners typically share management responsibilities and personal liability, an LP has two types of partners. General partners manage the business and are generally personally liable for its debts and obligations. Limited partners contribute capital but generally do not participate in day-to-day management. In exchange, their liability is generally limited to the amount they have invested, meaning they typically are not personally responsible for the partnership’s debts or obligations beyond their investment.

General partners function as the business’s managers and operators, making strategic decisions, handling day-to-day operations and representing the partnership in transactions. Because they bear personal liability for the partnership’s debts, creditors can pursue their personal assets if the business cannot pay what it owes. In exchange for accepting this risk, they typically receive a management fee or a higher share of profits.

Control of the partnership rests entirely with them, and limited partners generally have no say in business decisions. Beyond investing capital, limited partners hold restricted rights. They typically cannot bind the partnership to contracts, make major decisions or take part in management without risking the liability protection their role provides.

The partnership agreement outlines the terms of the relationship, specifying how profits are distributed, when distributions occur and what happens if a partner wants to exit.

Tax Treatment of an LP

LPs are treated as “pass-through” entities for federal income tax purposes, meaning the partnership itself doesn’t pay income taxes. Instead, profits and losses pass through to the individual partners who report them on their personal tax returns.

This contrasts sharply with corporations, which are taxed as separate entities and whose profits can be subject to double taxation when distributed to shareholders as dividends. By electing pass-through status, LPs allow investors to report their share of partnership income at their individual tax rates. This can result in lower overall tax liability.

Each partner in an LP receives a Schedule K-1 form from the partnership, which reports their proportionate share of income, losses, deductions and credits for the tax year. General partners and limited partners both receive K-1 forms, though the amount reported may differ based on their ownership percentages and the profit-sharing arrangement outlined in the partnership agreement. Both types of partners report their K-1 income on their personal tax returns, but general partners must also account for self-employment taxes on their share of net profits.

One important distinction between general and limited partners involves self-employment taxes, which fund Social Security and Medicare. General partners must pay self-employment taxes on their net partnership income, adding approximately 15.3% to their tax burden on their shares of LP earnings. Limited partners, however, are generally not subject to self-employment taxes on their passive investment income, providing a significant tax advantage for those investing without managing the business.

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How a Limited Liability Partnership Works

A limited liability partnership (LLP) is a business entity that provides liability protection to all partners while allowing them to participate in management and operations. Unlike a limited partnership where only passive investors receive liability protection, an LLP protects all partners from personal liability for the negligence or misconduct of other partners. At the same time, it still holds each partner liable for their own actions and the actions of people they directly supervise. This allows for the active management of the business without concern that a colleague’s mistake or malpractice will jeopardize your personal assets.

The defining characteristic of an LLP is that all partners enjoy limited liability protection regardless of their role in management. If the partnership faces a lawsuit or debt obligation, creditors generally cannot pursue partners’ personal assets beyond their investment in the firm. However, each partner remains personally liable for their own wrongful acts and professional malpractice. If you commit malpractice, your personal assets can be pursued, despite the partnership’s liability protection from your partners’ mistakes.

Unlike LPs where general partners hold exclusive management authority, all LLP partners can participate in management and decision-making, unless the partnership agreement specifies otherwise. Partners can bind the partnership to contracts, make business decisions and represent the firm in transactions without requiring approval from other partners.

Tax Treatment of an LLP

Like LPs, LLPs are treated as pass-through entities for federal income tax purposes. As such, the partnership doesn’t pay corporate income taxes and instead passes profits and losses to partners who report them on their personal tax returns. This tax-efficient structure allows LLPs to avoid double taxation and enables profits to be taxed only once at the individual partner level. Each partner receives a Schedule K-1 form showing their allocable share of income, losses, deductions and credits, which they then report on their personal tax return.

A important distinction between LLP and LP taxation involves self-employment taxes. All LLP partners typically owe self-employment taxes on their share of partnership income since they actively participate in managing the business. Unlike limited partners in an LP who can escape self-employment taxes on passive investments, LLP partners cannot avoid self-employment tax.

This represents a significant tax cost compared to passive LP investments. That said, it also reflects the reality that LLP partners are actively working in the business rather than investing passively. Partners should factor this self-employment tax burden into their financial planning and understand how it affects their overall tax liability.

How to Choose Between an LP and LLP

One of the first questions worth considering when choosing between an LP and an LLP is whether you plan to actively participate in managing the business or invest passively. If you’re investing capital but prefer limited involvement in day-to-day decisions, an LP’s limited partner role may offer a higher degree of protection with fewer responsibilities. On the other hand, if you’d like to actively manage the business alongside other professionals as equals, an LLP structure may align more closely with your goals. Your intended role can influence not just the entity structure that may fit best, but also your potential tax obligations, liability exposure and decision-making authority.

Consider the nature of the business and the primary liability risks involved. Professional service firms like law practices, accounting firms and medical partnerships may generally benefit from LLP structures, as they can help protect against colleagues’ malpractice while maintaining individual accountability. Investment partnerships and real estate ventures, on the other hand, may often work better as LPs, since they typically involve one management team handling operations while others provide passive capital.

Think about how your partnership might grow or change over time. If you expect to add new partners who will be passive investors, an LP structure may accommodate this more easily. If you expect future partners to be active professionals working alongside you, an LLP may fit more naturally. Consider whether the structure you choose could still serve your needs in five or 10 years as the partnership expands.

Bottom Line

LPs and LLPs are both established business structures that may offer liability protection and potential tax benefits. However, they tend to serve different purposes and may work better in different situations. LPs may be a good fit when there’s a clear distinction between active managers (general partners) who want to lead the business and passive investors (limited partners) who want liability protection without involvement, which can make them a common choice for investment funds and real estate ventures. LLPs, on the other hand, may allow for the active involvement of all partners.

Tax Planning Tips

A financial advisor can help you compare the financial and tax implications of forming an LP or LLP based on your business goals. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you’re weighing other business structures beyond an LP or LLP, it may also be worth comparing an LLC vs. a corporation to see which could better fit your tax and liability needs.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Worawith Ounpeng, ©iStock.com/Wasan Tita

