Social Security at 62 vs. 65: What Is the Break Even Point?

Claiming Social Security at 62 gives you three extra years of payments, but each monthly check is permanently smaller than it would be if you had waited until 65. Delaying benefits means giving up that early income in exchange for a larger monthly payment later. The break-even point shows when those larger checks catch up to the benefits collected by claiming early. Comparing that crossover age with your income needs, life expectancy and other retirement resources can help put the tradeoff in context.

A financial advisor can review a range of retirement strategies with you, including your optimum retirement age.

How Social Security Benefits Change From 62 to 65

Social Security benefits can generally begin at age 62. However, starting before full retirement age (FRA) permanently reduces the monthly amount you receive. FRA depends on your birth year and ranges from 66 to 67 for workers approaching retirement today. For anyone born in 1960 or later, FRA is 67.

The Social Security Administration calculates early-claiming reductions based on how many months before FRA you begin collecting benefits. For the first 36 months before FRA, the benefit is generally reduced by 5/9 of 1% for each month. If you claim more than 36 months early, the reduction for those additional months is generally 5/12 of 1% per month.

For a worker with an FRA of 67, claiming at 62 generally results in a 30% reduction. This means the worker receives about 70% of the benefit they would have received at FRA. Someone entitled to $2,500 per month at 67, for example, would receive approximately $1,750 per month by claiming at 62.

Waiting until 65 reduces the early-claiming penalty because benefits begin only 24 months before an FRA of 67. In that case, the reduction is about 13.3%, leaving the worker with approximately 86.7% of their FRA benefit. Using the same $2,500, claiming at 65 would produce a monthly payment of roughly $2,167 before considering cost-of-living adjustments.

This means waiting from 62 until 65 could increase the initial monthly benefit by more than 23% in this example. However, the tradeoff is significant. The retiree who waits until 65 gives up three years of Social Security payments that could otherwise have been collected. Your exact benefit at 62 or 65 depends on your birth year, FRA and earnings record.

Reviewing your Social Security estimates can therefore provide a more useful comparison than relying on general percentages alone.

Social Security Calculator Calculate your estimated annual Social Security benefits based on your birth year, current annual income and desired benefit election age. Your Details Birth Year Current Annual Income Marital Status Single Married Social Security Election Age Inflation Rate Calculate Estimated annual Social Security benefit starting at age 67: $-- Estimated monthly Social Security benefit starting at age 67: $-- About This Calculator Use this calculator to estimate your annual Social Security retirement benefit based on the information you enter and the assumptions described below. Social Security generally calculates retirement benefits using your highest 35 years of covered earnings, adjusted to reflect changes in average wages, and then applies a formula to determine your benefit at full retirement age. The subsequent benefit amount is adjusted based on the age you begin receiving benefits. This calculator does not access your official Social Security earnings record. It estimates an earnings history from the information you enter and therefore may produce a different result from your official Social Security estimate. Assumptions Annual Income: Because the calculator does not use your complete earnings record, it estimates past and future covered earnings using the inflation rate entered. This is a simplifying projection assumption. Indexed Earnings: The calculator uses Social Security Administration Average Wage Index data as part of its estimated benefit calculation. Working Years: This calculator assumes 35 years of covered earnings by your selected claiming age. Actual SSA calculations generally use your highest 35 years of covered earnings, and years without earnings may count as zeros. Benefits After Election: For projection purposes, the calculator increases estimated benefits after claiming by the inflation rate entered. Actual Social Security cost-of-living adjustments are determined separately under federal law and may differ. SmartAsset.com is not intended to provide legal advice, tax advice, accounting advice or financial advice (Other than referring users to third party advisers registered or chartered as fiduciaries (“Adviser(s)”) with a regulatory body in the United States). Articles, opinions, and tools are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. The Social Security calculator is meant to demonstrate different potential scenarios to consider, and is not intended to provide definitive answers to anyone’s financial situation. We always suggest that you consult your accountant, tax, legal or financial advisor concerning your individual situation. This calculator does not access your official Social Security earnings record, and actual benefits may differ from the estimates shown. This is not an offer to buy or sell any security or interest. All investing involves risk, including loss of principal. Working with an adviser may come with potential downsides such as payment of fees (which will reduce returns). Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. There are no guarantees that working with an adviser will yield positive returns. The existence of a fiduciary duty does not prevent the rise of potential conflicts of interest.

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How to Calculate the Break-Even Point

A basic break-even calculation starts by determining how much Social Security income you lose to waiting. In this case it’s three years. You then divide that amount by the additional monthly benefit received at 65. This gives you an estimate of how many months it takes for the delayed claimant to catch up. The result depends on your FRA, which is based on birth year, as well as your full retirement benefit.

Claiming Social Security at 62 vs. 65

Consider a hypothetical worker born in 1960 or later with a $2,500 monthly benefit at FRA. Here’s how the math compares:

Comparison Amount Full benefit at FRA $2,500/month Benefit at 62 $1,750/month Benefit at 65 About $2,168/month Benefits collected from 62 to 65 $63,000 Monthly advantage at 65 About $418 Approximate break-even age 77 years, 7 months

The worker claiming at 62 collects approximately $63,000 before the other worker starts benefits at 65. At roughly $418 more per month, the delayed claimant needs about 151 months after turning 65 to catch up.

What Happens Before and After the Break-Even Age

Before approximately age 77 and 7 months, the person who claimed Social Security at 62 has received more cumulative benefits. Even though the monthly payment is smaller, the early claimant starts with a three-year head start, collecting roughly $63,000 before the person waiting until 65 receives a first payment.

Once the delayed claimant starts receiving benefits at 65, that initial gap gradually narrows because the monthly benefit is about $418 higher. Around the break-even age, cumulative benefits under the two strategies are approximately equal. After that point, the person who waited until 65 begins receiving more total Social Security income, with the cumulative advantage generally growing the longer that person lives.

This illustrates why life expectancy can play an important role in a claiming decision. Someone who dies before the break-even point may have collected more lifetime benefits by starting at 62, while someone who lives well beyond it may receive more by waiting until 65.

However, a simple break-even calculation does not capture every financial factor. Taxes, investment returns and differences in the effects of cost-of-living adjustments can change the economic value of the two strategies. For example, someone who claims early and invests the payments could potentially earn returns, while someone who delays may need to draw more heavily from retirement savings to cover expenses before Social Security begins.

How the Break-Even Point Fits Into a Claiming Decision

The break-even point can provide a useful benchmark when comparing Social Security claiming ages, but it shouldn’t be the only factor driving the decision. Life expectancy, current income needs, employment, savings and other sources of income like a 401(k) or IRA can all influence whether taking smaller payments sooner or waiting for a larger monthly benefit makes more sense.

For example, someone who retires at 62 and needs Social Security to cover everyday expenses may place greater value on receiving benefits immediately. A retiree with sufficient savings, pension income or other resources may have more flexibility to delay benefits and potentially collect larger payments later.

Employment can also complicate the decision. Someone who claims Social Security before full retirement age and continues working may have benefits temporarily withheld if earnings exceed the applicable annual limit. Those withheld benefits are accounted for through a benefit adjustment after reaching full retirement age, so workers should consider employment income when evaluating an early claim. The SSA deducts $1 from your benefit payments for every $2 you earn above the annual limit. For 2026, that limit is $24,480.

Married couples may also need to think beyond their individual break-even ages. Claiming decisions can affect household retirement income and potential survivor benefits, particularly when one spouse has earned substantially more than the other. Coordinating when each spouse claims can therefore be an important part of a broader retirement-income strategy.

Ultimately, the crossover age shows when one claiming strategy overtakes another based on cumulative Social Security payments, not necessarily which strategy is best for a particular retiree.

A financial advisor can help compare benefits at different claiming ages alongside portfolio withdrawals, taxes, pensions and other retirement income to determine how Social Security fits into a long-term financial plan.

Bottom Line

Claiming Social Security at 62 provides smaller monthly payments but gives you a three-year head start compared with waiting until 65. In the hypothetical example above, the delayed claimant catches up at around age 77 and 7 months, after which the larger monthly benefit can produce more cumulative Social Security income. But the break-even point is only one consideration. Life expectancy, income needs, employment, retirement savings, taxes and potential survivor benefits can all influence whether claiming sooner or waiting is the better fit for your retirement plan.

Retirement Planning Tips

A financial advisor can help you determine when is the best time retire and manage other factors to maximize your benefits. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Mandatory distributions from a tax-deferred retirement account can complicate your post-retirement tax planning. Use SmartAsset’s RMD calculator to see how much your required minimum distributions will be.

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