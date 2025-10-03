Unlike traditional loans, a 401(k) loan is tied to your employer-sponsored retirement plan. That means your repayment options and timeline may change significantly once you are no longer with the company. If you fail to repay the loan within the specified period, it could be treated as a taxable distribution, potentially subjecting you to income taxes and penalties. Fortunately, you have options. Here’s what you can do to repay a 401(k) loan after leaving your job.

What Happens to a 401(k) Loan When You Leave a Job

When you take out a 401(k) loan, you borrow from your own retirement account and repay it through payroll deductions. However, once you leave your job, those deductions stop.

At that point, the loan enters a grace period, and you must pay back the balance by a specific deadline. This deadline is usually the due date of your tax return for the year in which you left your job. This includes extensions.

If you do not repay the loan within this window, the IRS treats the outstanding balance as a deemed distribution. That means the loan is considered income, and you will owe regular income taxes on the amount.

If you are under age 59½, you will also face a 10% early withdrawal penalty. This could significantly increase your tax liability in a year when your income may already be in flux.

Instead, you have some options for how to repay a 401(k) loan after leaving a job.

Option 1: Repay the Loan by the Tax Deadline

Under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, employees who leave a job have until their tax filing deadline, including extensions, to repay an outstanding 401(k) loan, rather than the previous 60-day limit.

For example, say you left your job in June 2025. You would typically have until April 15, 2026 (or later if you file for an extension) to repay the loan. This gives you more time to gather funds while avoiding additional taxes.

This approach requires a large lump-sum repayment, which may be difficult without a severance package or other available funds. If your budget can support it, it may provide a direct way to avoid immediate taxation.

Option 2: Roll Over Your 401(k) to an IRA and Cover the Loan Balance

If you roll over your 401(k) into an IRA after leaving a job, you can avoid taxes if you also repay any outstanding loan balance during the rollover. Without repayment, the unpaid loan is treated as a distribution and becomes taxable.

The IRS treats the unpaid portion as an offset distribution. You have until your tax filing deadline, including extensions, to deposit that same amount into your IRA. This gives you a limited window to replace the loan with personal funds.

For example, if your 401(k) balance is $100,000 and $10,000 of that is still owed as a loan, your rollover would transfer $90,000. To avoid taxes on the $10,000 shortfall, you would need to contribute $10,000 from your own savings into the IRA by the deadline.

This strategy allows your full retirement balance to remain intact and continue growing tax-deferred. However, it requires enough liquid funds to cover the shortfall and close attention to the rollover timeline.

Option 3: Let the Loan Default and Accept the Taxable Distribution

If repaying a 401(k) loan is not possible, the loan can default and be treated as a deemed distribution. In that case, the unpaid amount is reported as ordinary income for the tax year in which you leave your job.

This option is generally not preferred, but it may be unavoidable if repayment is not financially realistic. In certain situations, it may also be a reasonable choice.

For example, if you expect to be in a lower tax bracket for the year, the additional income may be easier to absorb. Even so, regular income taxes still apply, along with a 10% early withdrawal penalty if you are under age 59½.

Defaulting on the loan means no repayment is required, but it reduces retirement savings, creates a tax obligation, and may trigger penalties. It should be considered only after reviewing the potential long-term impact.

Key Things to Consider

When deciding how to handle a 401(k) loan after leaving a job, review your full financial situation and consider these factors:

Cash flow: Do you have savings or severance funds to repay the loan?

Do you have savings or severance funds to repay the loan? Tax bracket: Would a defaulted loan add income that moves you into a higher bracket?

Would a defaulted loan add income that moves you into a higher bracket? Loan amount: Is the balance small enough to repay without straining your budget?

Is the balance small enough to repay without straining your budget? Timing: When are you leaving? Exiting earlier in the year provides more time to plan than leaving in December.

If your departure is close to year-end, it may be worth asking your employer about delaying your exit to extend the repayment window.

How a Financial Advisor Can Help

Navigating your 401(k) loan options after leaving a job can be challenging. Working with a financial advisor can help you in several ways by:

Evaluating repayment strategies based on your income, savings and goals.

Modeling the tax impact of repaying vs. defaulting on your loan.

Coordinating rollovers and ensuring the process avoids taxable events.

Planning long-term to avoid similar pitfalls in future employer transitions.

If you are facing a job change and want to ensure your 401(k) stays on track, professional guidance can help you protect your nest egg and minimize tax surprises.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I Have to Repay My 401(k) Loan Immediately After Leaving a Job?

No, you generally have until the tax filing deadline of the year you leave your job, including extensions, to repay the loan or roll it into an IRA.

What Happens If I Don’t Repay the Loan?

The unpaid balance is treated as a deemed distribution and becomes taxable income. If you are under 59½ years old, you may also owe a 10% early withdrawal penalty.

Can I Repay the Loan Using IRA Funds?

No, you cannot use funds already in an IRA to repay a 401(k) loan. However, you can cover the loan with personal funds and deposit them into an IRA during a rollover.

Is the Loan Considered a Distribution When I Leave My Job?

Not immediately. It only becomes a distribution if you fail to repay it by the tax deadline (plus extensions) after leaving your employer.

How Can I Avoid Taxes on an Outstanding 401(k) Loan?

You can repay the loan in full before the tax deadline or roll over your account and replace the loan balance with outside funds during the rollover process.

Bottom Line

When deciding how to repay a 401(k) loan after leaving a job, both timing and strategy matter. Options include repaying by the tax deadline, rolling over and replacing the loan amount, or accepting the tax consequences. It is important to understand these choices before acting. While defaulting may happen in some situations, advance planning can reduce the long-term financial impact.

Retirement Planning Tips

Retirement Planning Tips

