How to Move Money From a Roth IRA into Stocks

If you have money in a Roth IRA, you may be wondering how to move some of it into stocks to maximize your investment potential. This is an important consideration. Choosing to save in a Roth IRA provides significant tax advantages. However, the way you allocate the funds within the account may have a larger impact than the tax benefits. Transitioning your Roth IRA contributions or existing cash balance into stocks is one way to tap into greater growth opportunities. Before you do this, it’s important to know the steps involved, the rules that govern these transactions and the risks and rewards of stock investing.

Consider talking to a financial advisor about your own individual investment portfolio and where to invest your money.

Can You Invest in Stocks With Your IRA?

Most Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), including both traditional and Roth accounts, allow you to invest in a wide range of assets. Your options typically include individual stocks, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and more.

When you open an IRA with a brokerage firm, you usually gain access to a trading platform. This allows you to buy and sell stocks just as you would in a regular brokerage account. The main difference is that investments in an IRA can grow sheltered from taxes. This tax-advantaged growth can make investing in stocks through your IRA an attractive option for long-term retirement planning.

In addition to tax benefits, IRAs offer considerable investment flexibility, but with some restrictions. For instance, the IRS prohibits certain types of investments, such as collectibles and life insurance. Stocks are generally allowed, but you cannot use your IRA to buy stock in a company you own or control. Additionally, annual contribution limits apply.

Roth IRA Transfer Rules

Specific rules govern Roth IRA transfers. A Roth IRA transfer typically refers to moving assets from one Roth IRA account to another Roth IRA, either within the same financial institution or to a different provider. Unlike rollovers, which may involve taking possession of the funds temporarily, a transfer is a direct movement between custodians. The IRS does not consider a transfer as a taxable event, provided the funds go directly from one Roth IRA to another.

With a direct transfer, your funds move seamlessly between financial institutions without you ever taking control of the money. This method is preferred because it avoids potential tax complications and the risk of missing important deadlines. In contrast, an indirect rollover requires you to withdraw the funds and redeposit them into another Roth IRA within 60 days. Failing to complete the process within this window can result in taxes and penalties, and you’re only allowed one indirect rollover per 12-month period.

Not everyone is eligible for every type of Roth IRA transfer. For example, moving funds from a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA is considered a conversion and has different tax implications than a Roth-to-Roth transfer. Additionally, the IRS restricts indirect rollovers to once per year across all your IRAs, not per account.

Given the complexity of Roth IRA transfer rules, you may want to consider consulting with a financial advisor. An advisor can help you avoid costly mistakes, understand the best timing for your transfer, and ensure your retirement strategy remains on track.

Steps to Transfer Roth IRA Funds Into Stock Investments

Investing your Roth IRA funds in stocks can be a powerful way to grow your retirement savings tax-free. The process requires careful planning and understanding of the rules to maintain the tax advantages of your Roth IRA. Here’s how to properly transfer your Roth IRA funds into stock investments:

Open a Roth IRA with a brokerage firm: Select a reputable brokerage that offers a wide range of investment options and reasonable fees. Popular choices include Fidelity, Vanguard, Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade. Each offers different tools and fee structures to suit various investor needs.

Fund your Roth IRA account: Contribute directly to your new account or transfer funds from an existing Roth IRA. Remember that annual contribution limits apply.

Research and select your stock investments: Take time to evaluate potential stocks based on your investment goals, risk tolerance, and time horizon. Consider diversification across different sectors and company sizes to help manage risk in your portfolio.

Execute your stock purchases: Use your brokerage’s trading platform to buy your selected stocks. Most platforms allow you to specify the number of shares or dollar amount you wish to invest, and you can choose between market orders (executed at current price) or limit orders (executed only at your specified price or better).

Monitor and rebalance your portfolio regularly: Review your investments periodically to ensure they remain aligned with your retirement goals. Market fluctuations may require occasional rebalancing to maintain your desired asset allocation and risk level.

Following these steps to transfer Roth IRA funds into stock investments can help you take control of your retirement savings while preserving the tax-free growth benefits that make Roth IRAs so valuable for long-term wealth building.

Bottom Line

Moving money from a Roth IRA into stocks can help you grow your retirement savings while still taking advantage of the account’s tax benefits. When you do this, you aren’t withdrawing funds from your Roth IRA. Rather, you are reallocating your existing contributions or cash within the account to purchase stocks. This can typically be done through your IRA provider’s online platform, where you can research, select and buy stocks directly. Before making any investment decisions, assess your risk tolerance and long-term financial goals to ensure that adding stocks aligns with your overall retirement strategy.

Tips for Investment Management

A financial advisor can help you manage your investments and guide you to the right choices for where to put your money for you to reach your goals. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Utilize an investment calculator if you’re looking for opportunities to see how your portfolio choices could grow over time.