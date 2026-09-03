How Are Annuities Taxed? Withdrawals, Payouts and Penalties

Annuities can look tax-friendly because your money grows without an annual tax bill, but the real surprise often comes when you start taking money out. Depending on how the annuity was funded, withdrawals can trigger ordinary income taxes, early-withdrawal penalties and surrender charges. Combined, these costs can significantly reduce what you keep. It’s important to understand how annuities are taxed before investing to avoid an unexpected tax bill later.

Before moving forward with an annuity, consider talking to a financial advisor. They can create a financial plan to help you achieve your long-term goals.

Qualified vs. Non-Qualified Annuities

The tax treatment of an annuity depends on how the contract was funded. Qualified annuities are generally held inside tax-advantaged retirement accounts or plans, such as traditional IRAs or certain employer-sponsored retirement plans. Non-qualified annuities, in contrast, are typically purchased directly with after-tax personal funds.

When a qualified annuity is funded entirely with pre-tax dollars, distributions are generally fully taxable as ordinary income. That is because the owner received a tax benefit when the money went into the retirement account, and investment earnings were allowed to grow tax-deferred.

For example, someone who uses $100,000 of pre-tax traditional IRA money to purchase an annuity generally has no after-tax basis in the contract. If that person later receives $10,000 in taxable annuity payments, the full $10,000 would generally be included in their taxable income. If the retirement account contains nondeductible or other after-tax contributions, however, part of a distribution may be tax-free as a return of that basis.

Taxable Portion of a Non-Qualified Withdrawal Under the LIFO Rule

Scenario Total Contract Value Original Principal (After-Tax) Earnings Withdrawal Amount Taxable Portion (LIFO Rule) Tax Owed at 24% Bracket Non-qualified annuity withdrawal $150,000 $100,000 $50,000 $20,000 $20,000 $4,800

A non-qualified annuity works differently because it is generally purchased with money that has already been subject to income tax. If an investor contributes $100,000 of after-tax cash and the contract later grows to $150,000, the original $100,000 represents the owner’s investment in the contract. The other $50,000 of growth represents earnings.

For non-qualified annuities, withdrawals taken before annuitization generally come from earnings first. This means an investor in the example above could withdraw up to $50,000 before beginning to recover the $100,000 principal tax-free. The taxable earnings are generally taxed ordinary income, as opposed to the lower long-term capital gains rates that may apply to some investments held in taxable brokerage accounts.

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How Annuitized Payouts Are Taxed Using the Exclusion Ratio

When a non-qualified annuity is converted into a stream of regular payments, its tax treatment changes from the earnings-first approach that generally applies to withdrawals before annuitization. Instead, each annuity payment is typically divided into a taxable portion representing earnings and a tax-free portion representing the return of the owner’s after-tax investment in the contract.

For non-qualified annuities, the IRS typically uses the General Rule to determine how much of each payment is taxable. The tax-free portion is based on the relationship between the owner’s investment in the contract and the total amount they expect to receive over the payout period, using applicable IRS actuarial tables when necessary.

Applying the Exclusion Ratio to Monthly Payouts

To understand how this works, suppose an investor puts $120,000 of after-tax money into an annuity. They expect to receive $240,000 over the payout period.

Contract Value Investment in the Contract Expected Return Over Life Expectancy Exclusion Ratio Monthly Payment Taxable Portion Tax-Free Portion $200,000 $120,000 $240,000 50% $1,000 $500 $500

The $120,000 investment represents 50% of the expected return. So, in a simplified example, 50% of each payment would represent a tax-free return of principal. Meanwhile, the remaining 50% would be taxable income.

This structure can spread the tax liability across many years rather than front-loading taxable earnings into the earliest withdrawals. That can make annuitized income more predictable from a tax-planning perspective. That said, the exact taxable amount depends on the contract, payout option and applicable IRS rules.

The tax-free treatment also does not continue indefinitely. Once an owner has recovered their full investment in the contract tax-free, additional payments are generally fully taxable.

Penalties and Extra Charges to Watch For

Annuity withdrawals can trigger more than ordinary income tax. If you take a taxable distribution before age 59½, the IRS generally imposes an additional 10% tax on the taxable portion unless you qualify for an exception. For a non-qualified annuity, that penalty typically applies to the earnings portion rather than to your after-tax principal.

For example, if a $20,000 early withdrawal is treated entirely as taxable earnings, the 10% additional tax could add $2,000 to the federal tax bill. That amount would come on top of any ordinary income tax owed on the same withdrawal. As you can see, this makes early access considerably more expensive.

Insurance companies may also impose surrender charges if you withdraw money during the first several years of an annuity contract. These charges are separate from federal taxes. They generally decline in amount over time, according to a schedule outlined in the contract.

Some annuities allow limited annual withdrawals without a surrender charge, such as a specified percentage of the account value. Taking more than that amount during the surrender period could trigger additional fees even if the withdrawal does not create an IRS early-distribution penalty.

Because taxes, penalties and surrender charges can apply simultaneously, the amount an investor actually receives may be much lower than the amount they withdraw from the contract. Reviewing the annuity’s surrender schedule and estimating the tax consequences before taking a distribution can help prevent an unexpectedly large reduction in proceeds.

Bottom Line

Annuity taxes depend on how the contract is funded and how money is withdrawn. Qualified annuities are generally fully taxable when distributions are taken, while non-qualified annuities tax only the earnings portion. Annuitized payments may spread taxable income over time, but early withdrawals can trigger additional IRS penalties and insurer surrender charges. A financial advisor or tax professional can help evaluate the most tax-efficient way to access annuity income.

Tips for Tax Planning

A financial advisor can be invaluable resource for helping analyze and prepare for potential tax events. They can help you make the right financial decisions that match with your long-term goals. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

To run some estimations on your own with what your tax liability might be, consider using an income tax calculator.

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