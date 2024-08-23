What Is Donald Trump’s Net Worth?

Current estimates of Donald Trump’s wealth puts the former President’s net worth at around $4.5 billion.

However, Trump’s net worth is a highly disputed and volatile figure. Estimates from around $2 billion to more than $ 6 billion to around $7.5 billion. Trump’s net worth is extremely difficult to pin down for several reasons. Below, we’ll review these reasons as well as the assets that make up this fortune.

High Net-Worth Wealth Tends To Be Uncertain and Volatile

First, like many very wealthy people, Trump holds much of his wealth in the form of private assets. In Trump’s case, this is particularly focused on real estate and brand licensing.

However it’s difficult to reliably estimate the value of private assets. Without SEC reporting requirements governing them, these assets have little verified information about their underlying value. Similarly, without a high-volume public marketplace, private assets rarely have current pricing. So estimating the value of private assets involves using relatively scarce information to make a best-guess at what someone would pay for that asset if it came up for sale.

Second, because wealthy people tend to hold much of their wealth in private assets, much of their net worth relies on self-reporting. A wealthy person may hold assets that many people do not know about, such as art or other personal property. They also may hold assets spread across multiple jurisdictions, which cannot be readily traced by tax officials or reporters. And the details about a private company or real estate holding are, by definition, private.

Most importantly, in the case of Trump, most of his current wealth comes from the shares he owns in the Trump Media and Technology Group ($DTJ). This company has been incredibly volatile since going public via a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. in March, 2024. In one month alone the company has lost more than two-thirds of its value, only to double its stock price 30 days later.

Looking up at the 5th avenue Trump Tower in New York City.

This volatility has led to much of the seemingly-conflicting reports regarding Trump’s wealth. His stake in TMTG means that Trump’s wealth can fluctuate by more than $1 billion literally overnight. As a result, Trump’s net worth estimates can differ wildly from month to month while also being accurate at time of writing.

Sources of Trump’s Wealth

Donald Trump is a businessman and media figure best known for investing in New York City real estate. His net worth comes from a few sources in particular:

Trump Media and Technology Group

$DJT’s performance as of August 23, 2024. Credit: Google

Currently, the significant majority of Trump’s wealth comes from his ownership stake in the Trump Media and Technology Group ($DJT). This is a media company which operates the Truth Social platform. It went public in March, 2024 by merging with a publicly traded holding company called Digital World Acquisitions Corp. in a process known as a SPAC (special purpose acquisition company).

As of August 2024, DJT shares traded around $23 — for a market cap of about $4.5 billion — and reporting has ranged widely regarding Trump’s ownership in this company. At the low end the Associated Press reported in March that he owns around 79 million shares, which would make Trump’s stake in his namesake media group worth roughly $1.82 billion. At the high end, in his most recent financial disclosure Trump reported owning 114,750,000 shares in this company. If so, this would make his shares of DJT worth approximately $2.64 billion (114,750,000 * 23).

Real Estate Holdings

Trump’s real estate holdings are less volatile than a publicly traded equity, but far more difficult to precisely value. Through several different companies, Trump holds real estate around the world. Much, if not most of this, is in the hospitality, entertainment and residential spaces. Forbes has previously estimated the value of this portfolio at around $1 billion before debt or liabilities.

Nontraditional and Diverse Assets

Trump also reports holding a very wide range of diverse, commercial and nontraditional assets. It is difficult to accurately assess these holdings, as they are typically market-based and volatile. They include significant cryptocurrency investments, likely worth between $1 million and $5 million, and NFT holdings, possibly worth up to $7 million. He reports owning between $100,000 and $250,000 worth of gold bars, and many assorted publicly traded stocks, bonds and other securities.

Cash, Income and Debt

Finally, Trump has significant cash holdings and current income. This is distinct from his wealth in assets, as this section of Trump’s net worth represents active, defined cash flow rather than marketable assets that could be converted into cash for an uncertain value.

Donald Trump’s Hollywood Star on the Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California.

The most reliable current estimate of Trump’s cash and cash-like holdings is somewhere between $300 million and $400 million. He has income from many different businesses and products, with the most significant coming from his real estate holdings. Trump has recently claimed numerous licensing agreements that generate around $2 million or $4 million apiece, as well as direct income from his properties that tends to range from $30 million to $56 million per business. All told, Trump’s real estate income is estimated at around $800 million per year before costs, debt and taxes.

Beyond those large sources of income, Trump has many small sources of income. This chiefly comes from his marketed products, often which are in the form of memorabilia, collectibles, book sales and royalties, and related products. There is no clear estimate on the value of this income, but it is likely collectively worth several million dollars per year.

Finally, Trump has significant debts, bills and legal judgments. Setting aside the unknown or unknowable operating costs of his companies, Trump owes around $540 million in collected legal judgments against him and more than $1 billion in estimated debts against his real estate holdings. This includes about $780 million in mortgages on those assets.

The Bottom Line

Estimating the net worth of very wealthy individuals is difficult and imprecise, as their wealth is typically held in private or volatile assets. However, the best current estimates suggest that Donald Trump is currently worth around $4.5 billion.

