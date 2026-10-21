Databricks IPO Date: Timeline, Valuation and Investment Options

Databricks remains private, with no announced IPO date or public S-1 as of October 2026. The data and AI software company was most recently valued at $190 billion, up sharply from earlier funding rounds. For investors tracking the Databricks IPO date, the important questions are what would signal that a listing is actually getting closer, how its valuation has changed and what access exists before then.

A financial advisor can help you compare secondary-market fees and liquidity limits against waiting for public shares, while also accounting for how much technology and single-company risk you already hold.

When Databricks Could Go Public

Databricks has said it eventually intends to become a public company. But CEO Ali Ghodsi has also made clear that he doesn’t see urgency around a 2026 listing.

On June 4, Ghodsi told Bloomberg Television, “We will be a public company. I just think this is a terrible year to go public.” In August, he told CNBC that an IPO remained in the plans but said public markets would create “too much distraction” for the company at the time. That makes a 2026 debut look unlikely, but it does not establish a 2027 Databricks IPO date.

Public SEC records currently show Databricks Form D filings tied to private securities offerings, including filings dated Aug. 27, but no public S-1. A confidential IPO submission, if one exists, would not appear publicly during the nonpublic review stage.

IPO Step What It Means Databricks Status Confidential filing SEC can review a draft before it becomes public Not publicly announced Public S-1 Financials, risks, and ownership disclosures become public No public S-1 as of Oct. 2026 Roadshow Management and underwriters market the offering Not announced Pricing Offering price, size, and valuation are set Not announced

Private capital gives Databricks room to wait. Its February financing included roughly $5 billion of equity and $2 billion of additional debt capacity, with proceeds available for growth and employee liquidity.

That means an IPO may be a strategic choice rather than an immediate funding necessity.

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Databricks Valuation History

Databricks’ private valuation has accelerated alongside its revenue growth.

Its August 2026 financing valued the company at $190 billion, about 42% higher than the $134 billion valuation attached to its February round.

Date Funding Round Valuation September 2023 Series I $43 billion September 2025 Series K More than $100 billion February 2026 Series L $134 billion August 2026 Strategic round / Series L-2 $190 billion

Databricks raised more than $500 million in its 2023 Series I at a $43 billion valuation. Its September 2025 Series K raised $1 billion at a valuation above $100 billion.

By February 2026, valuation hit $134 billion with a reported $5.4 billion revenue run rate, up more than 65% year over year. Six months later, Databricks raised another $5 billion at $190 billion while reporting annualized revenue above $7 billion and second-quarter growth above 80%.

That growth helps explain why the private valuation has climbed so quickly. But private funding rounds do not tell investors what Databricks would be worth on a public exchange. IPO investors would also weigh profitability, cash flow, competition and the valuation multiple attached to that revenue.

Databricks said it remained adjusted cash-flow positive over the trailing 12 months when announcing the August round.

How to Invest in Databricks Before an IPO

Databricks shares aren’t available through standard brokerage accounts today.

Some investors can seek exposure through private-market transactions or funds, but the economics and eligibility differ substantially.

Access Route Eligibility Typical Minimum Fees Liquidity Forge direct secondary market Generally accredited investors $100,000 standard minimum Typically 2% to 4% for direct secondaries Limited and subject to available shares and restrictions EquityZen single-company SPV Accredited investors Usually $10,000; some deals $5,000 Generally 2.5% up to $1 million, then 2% above Typically held until an exit; secondary options may be limited ARK Venture Fund Available to non-accredited U.S. investors through participating platforms As low as $500 2.90% current net expense ratio Quarterly repurchase structure; not daily liquidity

Forge lists Databricks for pre-IPO investors and says its standard direct-secondary minimum is $100,000. Transactions may still depend on available sellers, company restrictions, and other deal terms.

EquityZen uses fund or SPV structures for private-company deals. Investors generally must be accredited, and the standard minimum is $10,000, although some offerings can start at $5,000.

Funds offer another route. The ARK Venture Fund holds Databricks among a broader portfolio of private and public companies and offers access for as little as $500 through certain platforms. Its current net expense ratio is 2.90%.

These options are not equivalent to buying Databricks stock directly at its latest $190 billion funding valuation.

Risks of Pre-IPO Investing

Private-company investing adds risks that public-stock investors may not face.

The first is price uncertainty. A $190 billion private valuation reflects negotiated transactions among a limited group of investors. Public markets could ultimately assign Databricks a higher or lower value.

Liquidity is another issue. Private shares can be difficult to resell, and transfers may depend on company approval or contractual restrictions. Forge itself notes that private-company securities are highly illiquid and that investors should be prepared for the possibility of a total loss.

Fees can also reduce returns. An investor using a secondary platform, SPV, or interval fund may pay transaction, management or other expenses that wouldn’t apply to simply buying a public stock through a brokerage.

And the exit could take longer than expected. Databricks could postpone an IPO for years or decide not to complete one at all.

Even going public doesn’t remove volatility. SpaceX priced its June 2026 IPO at $135 and jumped about 19% on its first trading day, but the stock later traded well below its post-IPO peak. That doesn’t predict Databricks’ performance; it shows that a highly anticipated listing can reprice quickly once public trading begins.

What to Watch if Databricks Files

Another private funding round may tell you what selected investors are willing to pay. A public S-1 would tell you much more about whether an IPO is actually approaching.

Signal Where to Find It What It Indicates Public S-1 SEC EDGAR Public IPO registration process is underway Proposed price range S-1 amendment or prospectus Expected offering price and implied valuation Exchange and ticker Filing and exchange notices Where shares would trade Lock-up terms Prospectus When insiders may become eligible to sell Index eligibility Index methodology Whether the stock could qualify for accelerated inclusion

Nasdaq has proposed a fast-entry process under which a newly listed company large enough to rank among the top 40 Nasdaq-100 constituents could be added after 15 trading days, subject to the methodology’s requirements.

In short, the public S-1, not another private valuation or another executive comment, would be the clearest signal that a Databricks IPO has entered the public phase.

Until then, investors can track the company’s growth and funding, but they should avoid treating either one as a confirmed listing date.

Bottom Line

Databricks has not announced an IPO date, and management’s recent comments suggest the company is in no rush to go public in 2026. Meanwhile, its private valuation has climbed to $190 billion, supported by annualized revenue above $7 billion and rapid growth. Investors can seek private-market exposure before a listing, but those routes may involve accreditation rules, higher minimums, added fees, and limited liquidity. Waiting for a public offering would provide standard brokerage access and substantially more financial disclosure before making an investment decision.

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