Rubber Duck Rule for Retirement Planning: Uses and Examples

Many retirement plans look airtight in a spreadsheet until you try to explain exactly how they’ll work. The rubber duck rule, which is the practice of talking through a strategy step-by-step to expose faulty logic, can reveal assumptions and contradictions that are easy to overlook on paper. In retirement planning, where withdrawals, taxes, Social Security and Medicare interact for decades, catching one weak assumption early could prevent an expensive chain reaction later.

A financial advisor can help you pressure-test your retirement plan, identify how withdrawals and tax decisions interact and spot assumptions that could affect your long-term income strategy.

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What Is the Rubber Duck Rule, and Why Does It Matter for Tax Planning?

The rubber duck concept comes from software debugging, where a programmer explains code line-by-line to an object, such as a rubber duck. Having to articulate what they intend for every step to accomplish can make logical errors suddenly obvious. Retirement planning can benefit from the same approach: If you cannot clearly explain why a financial move makes sense and what will happen afterward, the strategy may deserve another look.

For example, instead of simply writing that you’ll withdraw $60,000 annually after retiring, explain where each $60,000 will come from. You can ask yourself, and answer, the following questions:

Will you sell investments in a taxable brokerage account first?

Will you take traditional IRA distributions?

When will Social Security begin, and will adding IRA income cause more of those benefits to become taxable?

Will you make Roth conversions during low-income years before required minimum distributions begin?

The process can also expose assumptions that you never explicitly incorporated into the plan. You may be assuming a certain investment return, inflation rate, lifespan, tax bracket or healthcare cost without realizing how dependent your strategy is on that number. Explanation demands precision. If you find yourself stumbling over a particular step, that can be a useful signal it needs further analysis.

Five Common Planning Gaps the Rubber Duck Rule Catches

The act of talking things through can bring more to the surface than you may expect. Here are some common issues and gaps the rule can catch:

What will count toward taxable income. Consider a retiree who plans to take $40,000 from a traditional IRA each year. Saying the plan aloud forces another question: What else counts toward taxable income that year? Traditional IRA distributions generally add to taxable income. Additional income can also cause a larger portion of Social Security benefits to become taxable once IRS income thresholds are crossed. A withdrawal that looks affordable in isolation may actually have a larger tax effect when taking the entire return into consideration. The impact Roth conversions can have. Roth conversions create another potential gap. An investor may say, “I’ll convert my traditional IRA to reduce future RMDs.” But the next question they should be asking is what the conversion does today. Taxable Roth conversions are generally included in gross income. In turn, a higher modified adjusted gross income can affect Medicare income-related monthly adjustment amounts (IRMAA). Medicare generally looks at income from two years earlier when determining these surcharges. Whether spouses’ retirement plans are in alignment. Retirement-account planning between spouses can expose additional issues. For instance, a couple may assume that dividing retirement assets equally produces the simplest estate plan. However, what they may not discuss is what happens after one spouse dies. Surviving spouses have special inherited-IRA options, including circumstances where they can keep an account inherited or treat it as their own. Those choices can produce different distribution schedules. How working in early retirement can affect plans. Working in early retirement can create another surprise. Someone may plan to claim Social Security at 62 and continue earning part-time income without accounting for the retirement earnings test. In 2026, someone under full retirement age for the entire year can have benefits withheld when earnings exceed $24,480, with $1 withheld for every $2 above the limit. The earnings test ends beginning with the month the worker reaches full retirement age. The full range of options for inherited accounts. Finally, consider a 60-year-old widow inheriting a traditional IRA. Automatically assuming they must empty the account under the 10-year rule overlooks the special treatment available to surviving spouses. Depending on the circumstances, a spouse may have options. Explaining the plan forces the retiree to ask which rule actually applies before taking distributions.

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How to Walk Through Your Plan: A Step-by-Step Process

When hashing out your plan, start by describing your financial position as it exists today. State your filing status, expected retirement date, Social Security benefits, pension income and balances in traditional retirement accounts, Roth accounts, taxable investments and cash. If you cannot clearly identify what you own and how each account is taxed, that is the first issue to resolve.

Next, walk through the first five years of retirement, taking it one year at a time. For every withdrawal, explain which account supplies the money, how much you intend to withdraw and what that transaction does to taxable income. Then, determine which federal tax bracket the income falls into and whether it could influence the taxation of Social Security or Medicare premiums.

Apply the same process to strategic decisions. If you want to make a Roth conversion, explain why that specific amount makes sense this year instead of next year.

Planning to delay Social Security? Identify which assets will replace that income in the meantime.

If charitable giving is part of your plan, identify where donations will come from and how that decision interacts with retirement distributions.

Finally, write down the assumptions supporting the plan. That might include investment returns, inflation, housing expenses, life expectancy, long-term care costs and tax rates. You are not trying to predict those variables perfectly; the goal is to identify which assumptions would cause the strategy to fail if reality turns out differently.

When to Apply the Rule: Timing and Circumstances

The rubber duck rule can be especially valuable before decisions that affect several future tax years. That includes establishing a retirement withdrawal sequence, completing a significant Roth conversion, choosing how to handle an inherited retirement account or deciding when to claim Social Security.

It is also worth repeating the exercise annually. Retirement plans change when investment values move, tax laws change or spending turns out differently than expected. A large inheritance, job loss, remarriage or other major financial or life event should prompt another walkthrough. You may find assumptions that were reasonable when the original plan was created may no longer apply.

The exercise can be more useful when another person is listening. A financial advisor or tax professional can ask why you expect a particular tax bracket, why one account is being spent before another or what happens if a major assumption is wrong.

Why This Simple Tool Can Save Thousands Over Decades

Small retirement-planning errors can compound because the same decision may be repeated year after year. In a hypothetical case, changing a withdrawal sequence that unnecessarily increases taxable Social Security income, Medicare costs or marginal tax rates could potentially reduce annual costs by several thousand dollars. If a $5,000 annual difference persisted for 20 years, for example, that would represent $100,000. And that’s before considering any investment growth on the money retained.

The benefit is not that talking through a plan automatically produces the lowest possible tax bill. Instead, it’s that the process makes hidden assumptions visible before money moves and elections are made. Tax brackets, Social Security, Medicare premiums, inherited-account rules and future RMDs can interact in ways that are difficult to see when each decision is evaluated separately.

The rubber duck rule costs little more than the time required to explain your strategy carefully. Pairing that exercise with a conversation with financial advisor or tax professional can add another layer of scrutiny. It can help you test not only whether each move makes sense, but also whether they all work as part of one long-term plan.

Bottom Line

The rubber duck rule is a simple way to pressure-test a retirement plan. The exercise involves explaining each step clearly enough to expose hidden assumptions, tax consequences and gaps. Walking through factors like withdrawals, Roth conversions, Social Security, Medicare and inherited accounts can reveal problems before they become expensive.

A financial advisor or tax professional can further help in challenging assumptions and refining your strategy.

Retirement Planning Tips

A financial advisor can help you evaluate your retirement plan options and how they fit into your overall financial goals. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Mandatory distributions from a tax-deferred retirement account can complicate your post-retirement tax planning. Use SmartAsset’s RMD calculator to see how much your required minimum distributions will be.

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