4 Financial Moves to Consider When Interest Rates Go Up

Rising interest rates reshape the investment landscape, creating both risks and opportunities across stocks, bonds and cash. Existing long-term bonds can lose value, while highly valued growth stocks may face pressure as future earnings are discounted more heavily. At the same time, cash begins paying meaningful interest, newly issued bonds offer higher yields and some companies can benefit from higher rates. Knowing how these trade-offs work can help investors reposition their portfolios without abandoning diversification.

A financial advisor can help you review how rising interest rates may affect your stocks, bonds and cash holdings and determine whether changes to your asset allocation fit your goals, time horizon and risk tolerance.

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Why Rising Interest Rates Matter to Your Portfolio

Interest rates affect investments partly by changing what investors can earn with relatively little risk. When newly issued bonds begin offering higher yields, older bonds paying lower rates become less attractive, causing their market prices to decline. Longer-duration bonds are generally more sensitive to changing rates than shorter-duration bonds. As such, a sharp increase in rates can produce larger price declines among longer-term holdings.

Stocks can also react to higher rates. Growth companies often derive a larger portion of their valuations from profits expected many years into the future. Higher discount rates reduce the present value assigned to those distant cash flows, potentially putting pressure on valuations. Companies generating substantial earnings, cash flow or dividends today may look relatively more attractive by comparison.

The effects are not uniform, however. Banks may earn more when yields on loans and other assets rise faster than their funding costs, but higher rates do not automatically translate into wider profit margins. Deposit competition, loan demand, credit losses and the shape of the yield curve can all affect the outcome. Federal Reserve research has found that net interest margins can increase in some rising-rate environments but remain flat or decline in others.

Markets also tend to react to expectations before the Federal Reserve actually changes rates. Bond yields and stock valuations can begin adjusting when investors anticipate tighter monetary policy. Because of this, waiting for a rate hike to occur before making major portfolio changes may mean that much of the repricing has already happened.

1. Move Into Cash and Short-Term Bonds for Safety and Yield

Higher rates can make conservative assets more competitive. High-yield savings accounts, money market funds, certificates of deposit (CDs) and short-term Treasury securities may offer substantially more income than they do during low-rate periods. During some recent tightening environments, yields on certain short-term instruments reached the 4% to 5% range or higher, allowing investors to earn meaningful interest without taking stock-market risk.

Shorter-maturity bonds can also help investors limit interest-rate risk. A bond with one or two years remaining until maturity generally reacts less dramatically to rising rates than a bond with 10, 20 or 30 years remaining. Short maturities also let investors reinvest principal sooner, potentially taking advantage of higher rates as securities mature. FINRA notes that higher-duration bonds experience greater price sensitivity when rates change.

Consider a hypothetical environment in which a 10-year Treasury yields 3% while a two-year Treasury yields 5%. The shorter-term security would offer more current income while exposing the investor to less interest-rate sensitivity. Of course, that relationship will not exist in every market. But when short rates exceed long rates, investors may have less incentive to extend maturities simply to seek income.

Holding an existing long-term bond is not automatically a mistake, particularly if you plan to keep it until maturity and the issuer remains able to pay. But investors should avoid staying in longer maturities solely out of habit when they could meet their goals with shorter-term securities offering competitive yields.

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2. Shift Toward Financial Stocks and Value Equities Over Growth

Higher rates can change which types of companies investors find attractive. Banks earn net interest income from the difference between what they collect on loans and securities and what they pay to fund those assets. If asset yields rise more quickly than deposit and borrowing costs, higher rates can support margins. But that advantage can disappear if funding costs surge, the yield curve flattens or borrowers have trouble repaying loans.

Insurance companies can also benefit over time because premiums are commonly invested in bonds and other fixed-income securities. As older bonds mature, insurers may be able to reinvest at higher yields, potentially increasing investment income.

Investors may also consider increasing exposure to value and dividend-paying stocks rather than concentrating heavily in expensive growth companies. A company producing steady profits and paying dividends today relies less on aggressive assumptions about earnings many years from now than a company whose valuation depends primarily on rapid future growth.

This does not mean technology should automatically be sold in favor of banks or other value sectors. Consumer staples and other companies with resilient cash flows, for example, may provide diversification. Utilities can produce dividends but may themselves face pressure from higher financing costs. Sector performance depends on far more than interest rates, so a measured allocation shift is generally different from making an all-or-nothing bet on a rate forecast.

3. Allocate to Floating-Rate Instruments for Automatic Yield Adjustment

Floating-rate securities offer another way to reduce sensitivity to rising rates. Instead of paying the same coupon throughout their lives, these investments periodically reset their interest payments according to a benchmark rate. If the benchmark rises, the income generated by the security may rise as well.

Some floating-rate loans reset according to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus an additional spread. That can make their income more responsive to changing market rates than a traditional fixed-rate bond whose coupon remains unchanged.

That protection does not eliminate risk. Many bank-loan funds invest in leveraged loans made to companies with below-investment-grade credit ratings. Although their floating coupons reduce interest-rate sensitivity, they can carry substantial credit, liquidity and valuation risks if borrowers weaken or financial markets become stressed.

Floating-rate investments can therefore be useful for investors seeking income that adjusts with rate. Investors should not treat them as substitutes for risk-free cash. Credit quality, liquidity and the specific benchmark used to reset rates matter when evaluating them.

4. Consider Advanced Strategies for Sophisticated Investors and What to Avoid

More experienced investors sometimes use options or specialized bond funds when rates are rising. Covered calls, for example, involve selling call options against stocks already owned. The option premium creates immediate income that can partially cushion flat or declining stock performance. However, the strategy also limits potential gains if the stock rises sharply.

Interest-rate-hedged bond funds take another approach. They use derivatives or other techniques to reduce duration exposure while maintaining exposure to bonds or credit spreads. These products can be complicated though, and they also carry additional costs and may behave differently than investors expect when rates or credit conditions change.

Investors should also be careful about extending bond maturities simply to chase a slightly higher yield. The additional return may not justify taking significantly greater duration risk when rates are still moving upward. Likewise, abandoning stocks altogether because rates are expected to rise can leave an investor vulnerable if the forecast is wrong or equity markets have already priced in the change.

The most practical adjustments are often comparatively simple: review how much interest your cash earns, examine the duration of your bond portfolio and determine whether your stock allocation has become overly concentrated in rate-sensitive growth investments. Diversification still matters because interest rates are only one factor influencing returns.

Bottom Line

Rising interest rates can create both risks and opportunities across a portfolio, making it important to reassess where you’ve invested your money. Cash and short-term bonds may become more attractive, while long-duration bonds and highly valued growth stocks can face greater pressure. Financial stocks, value equities and floating-rate investments may also offer opportunities. All of that said, diversification and risk management still matter.

A financial advisor can help determine which adjustments fit your goals, timeline and tolerance for volatility.

Tips for Preparing for When Rates Go Up

A financial advisor can help you allocate your savings across different account types of vehicles. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Maintain an emergency fund with enough money to cover between three and six months worth of living expenses. An emergency fund should be liquid – in an account that isn’t at risk of significant fluctuation like the stock market. The tradeoff is that the value of liquid cash can be eroded by inflation. But a high-interest account allows you to earn compound interest. Compare savings accounts from these banks.

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