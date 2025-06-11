How to File a Tax Extension in New York: Eligibility Rules

A New York State tax extension gives taxpayers more time to file their return, but it does not extend the deadline to pay any taxes owed. Most individuals can request an extension online using Form IT-370, which grants an automatic six-month filing extension, typically to October 15. However, they still must submit full payment of any tax due by the original April deadline to avoid penalties and interest. Businesses and fiduciaries follow a separate process using different forms.

A financial advisor can help align your tax strategies with your broader financial goals. Connect with an advisor who serves your area.

Who Can File a Tax Extension in New York?

Individuals and certain entities can request a New York State tax extension, but eligibility depends on specific criteria.

For individuals, an extension is available as long as the taxpayer has filed all required prior-year returns and is not under active collection enforcement. The taxpayer must file the extension application on time and reasonably estimate and pay the full amount of tax due.

For businesses—including partnerships, corporations and fiduciaries—eligibility requires submitting the correct form for the entity type. For example, corporations use Form CT-5, while partnerships must complete Form IT-370-PF. These entities must also be current on previous filings and tax payments to qualify for the extension.

An extension to file does not apply if the taxpayer is facing audit issues, has an unresolved tax warrant or is involved in litigation with the state tax department. Additionally, filing an extension in New York does not automatically extend your federal return; the IRS has its own requirements and deadlines. Taxpayers who are nonresidents or part-year residents must follow the same extension rules if they’re required to file a New York return based on income earned in the state.

How to File a Tax Extension in New York

The process for filing a tax extension in New York varies by entity type. In general, the process involves submitting the appropriate form and paying any tax due by the April deadline. However, the required forms and procedures differ depending on whether you’re filing as an individual, partnership, fiduciary or corporation.

Individuals

Individual taxpayers file Form IT-370 to request a six-month extension. This form is available online through the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance’s website. You can also complete it with tax software or by mail. You don’t have to provide an explanation, but you must include a reasonable estimate of your tax liability and pay the full amount due. The extension applies only to your personal income tax return, not to estimated tax payments.

Partnerships

Partnerships that need more time to file Form IT-204 must use Form IT-370-PF. This form can be filed online or by mail. Like individuals, partnerships are expected to make any required payments by the original due date to avoid interest or penalties. By filing Form IT-370-PF, partnerships extend their tax filing deadline by six months.

Fiduciaries

Estates and trusts must also use Form IT-370-PF to extend the deadline for filing Form IT-205. The fiduciary must estimate the total tax due and pay that amount when requesting the extension. Electronic filing is permitted and often preferred. By filing Form IT-370-PF, these entities extend their tax filing deadline by 5 ½ months.

Corporations

Most corporations file Form CT-5 to request a six-month extension for filing their corporate franchise tax return. Payment must accompany the form. Electronic filing is generally required for larger businesses.

Penalties for Paying Tax Late in New York

Filing a tax extension in New York provides additional time to submit your return, but it does not delay the deadline for paying any taxes owed. If you fail to pay the full amount by the original due date, the state imposes a late payment penalty of 0.5% of the unpaid tax per month or part of a month, up to a maximum of 25% of the unpaid amount.

Meanwhile, filing your tax return late without an extension can also trigger a 5% penalty of the tax that’s due for each month the return is late. This penalty is capped at 25% of the total tax due. For example, imagine that you file your return three months late (without an extension) and owe $1,000 in taxes. New York state would levy an additional $150 penalty, or $50 per month for each month the return is late.

In addition to penalties, interest accrues daily on any unpaid tax from the original due date until the balance is paid in full. The interest rate is adjusted quarterly and compounds daily, which can significantly increase the total amount owed over time.

To avoid these additional charges, it’s advisable to pay at least 90% of your estimated tax liability by the original due date. Meeting this threshold may help you avoid certain penalties, provided you also file your return or extension request on time and pay any remaining balance by the extended deadline.

Bottom Line

New York offers multiple paths to postpone the filing of a tax return, but the payment deadline remains fixed. Understanding which form to submit, when to file it and how to estimate what you owe can help reduce the risk of added charges. While extensions give more time to prepare paperwork, they do not shield taxpayers from late payment penalties or interest on unpaid balances. Each entity type has its own filing procedure, making it worthwhile to verify the correct steps in advance.

Tax Planning Tips

A financial advisor can help you manage your finances and plan around your tax obligations. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Certain deductions, credits and tax benefits phase out at higher income levels. Planning your income and deductions to stay below these thresholds can preserve tax advantages. For example, the child tax credit and certain IRA contribution deductions begin to phase out once your modified adjusted gross income exceeds set limits. Spreading income or deductions across multiple years, or making retirement contributions to reduce your adjusted gross income, can help manage your eligibility for these benefits.