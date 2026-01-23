Who Pays the Mortgage on a Home in a Trust?

Placing a home into a trust can be an effective way to simplify estate planning, avoid probate and allow a smoother transfer of assets to heirs. But when that home still has an active mortgage, additional considerations apply. Questions often arise about responsibility for payments, the effect on the loan and whether the lender must be notified. A financial advisor can help you review the mortgage, trust terms and cash flow implications involved in the transfer.

Next Steps: Estate planning can be overwhelming. We recommend speaking with a financial advisor. This free tool will match you with vetted advisors who serve your area. Here's how it works: Answer a few easy questions, so we can find a match.

Our tool matches you with vetted fiduciary advisors who can help you on the path toward achieving your financial goals. It only takes a few minutes.

Check out the advisors' profiles, have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person, and choose who to work with. Enter your ZIP code to find your matches: Find Your Advisor

How a Mortgage in Trust Works

When you take out a mortgage, you agree to repay the borrowed amount, known as the principal, along with interest. These payments last over a set period, usually 15 to 30 years. Until the mortgage is fully paid off, the lender holds a lien on the property. This means they have the legal right to take ownership if the borrower fails to make payments.

A borrower is responsible for making regular monthly payments that include both principal and interest, though early years of repayment tend to be interest-heavy. These payments reduce the overall loan balance and build equity in the property over time. The borrower also assumes responsibility for related costs. This may include homeowners insurance, property taxes and, if the down payment is less than 20%, sometimes private mortgage insurance.

When a home is placed in a trust, the legal title transfers from the individual homeowner to the trust itself. However, this doesn’t automatically remove the obligation to pay the mortgage. The borrower who originally signed the loan agreement remains personally responsible for the debt, even though the trust technically owns the property. The lender’s lien also continues to apply, ensuring the continued payment of the mortgage according to the original terms.

Paying a Mortgage for a Home in a Trust

When a home with an existing mortgage is transferred into a trust, the responsibility for making mortgage payments doesn’t disappear. The borrower who originally took out the loan remains legally obligated to repay it, even though the trust now holds the property title. In most cases, the lender’s approval isn’t necessary for the transfer, as federal law protects these moves when done for estate planning purposes. Still, the borrower or trustee must keep the mortgage current to avoid default or foreclosure.

If the trust has its own financial resources, such as cash, investment income or proceeds from other assets, the trustee can use those funds to make the mortgage payments directly. This can simplify the management of the property and ensure a smooth transition after the homeowner’s death. However, it’s necessary to properly fund the trust to cover ongoing costs. If the trust lacks liquid assets, the trustee may need to draw from the grantor’s personal accounts or arrange another payment method.

Once the original homeowner, or grantor, passes away, the successor trustee steps in to manage the trust’s affairs. If the trust retains the home, the trustee is responsible for continuing to make mortgage payments using trust assets or other income sources. Alternatively, the trustee may decide to sell the property, using the sale proceeds to pay off the remaining mortgage balance. Beneficiaries can also choose to refinance the mortgage in their own names if they wish to keep the home, though this depends on their creditworthiness and lender approval.

Click Your State to Get Matched With Financial Advisors That Serve Your Area Choose your state and answer some questions to get matched with up to three fiduciary advisors that serve your area. AL AK AZ AR CA CO CT DE FL GA HI ID IL IN IA KS KY LA ME MD MA MI MN MS MO MT NE NV NH NJ NM NY NC ND OH OK OR PA RI SC SD TN TX UT VT VA WA WV WI WY DC

What to Consider When Paying a Mortgage on a Home in Trust

Paying a mortgage on a home held in a trust can be straightforward or complex, depending on the trust structure and the borrower’s financial situation. Before transferring a mortgaged property into a trust, or managing one already there, it helps to review how different factors may affect both the loan and the estate plan. Here are three key considerations to keep in mind:

Lender policies and due-on-sale clauses . Most mortgages include a due-on-sale clause that allows the lender to demand full repayment if the property changes ownership. Fortunately, under federal law (specifically the Garn-St. Germain Act), transferring a home into a revocable living trust for estate planning purposes generally doesn’t trigger this clause. Still, it’s smart to notify your lender about the transfer.

. Most mortgages include a due-on-sale clause that allows the lender to demand full repayment if the property changes ownership. Fortunately, under federal law (specifically the Garn-St. Germain Act), transferring a home into a revocable living trust for estate planning purposes generally doesn’t trigger this clause. Still, it’s smart to notify your lender about the transfer. Insurance and property tax obligations . Even once the home is in a trust, the borrower must continue to maintain homeowners insurance and pay property taxes. Depending on the setup, the insurance policy may need to list the trust as an additional insured party. Trustees should also ensure that escrow accounts, if any, remain properly funded to cover these ongoing costs.

. Even once the home is in a trust, the borrower must continue to maintain homeowners insurance and pay property taxes. Depending on the setup, the insurance policy may need to list the trust as an additional insured party. Trustees should also ensure that escrow accounts, if any, remain properly funded to cover these ongoing costs. Trust liquidity and payment logistics. A trust must have sufficient liquid assets to cover the mortgage and related expenses. If most of the trust’s value is tied up in the home itself, the trustee could face cash flow challenges. In some cases, beneficiaries or the estate may need to contribute additional funds. Or, the trustee might decide to sell or refinance the property to keep the trust financially balanced.

Why the Type of Trust Might Matter

The type of trust holding a mortgaged home affects who controls the property and how the mortgage is handled. The main distinction is between revocable and irrevocable trusts, which differ in ownership rights, flexibility and lender treatment. These differences shape how payments, refinancing and loan modifications are addressed.

A revocable living trust allows the grantor to retain control of the home. Mortgage payments continue as they did before the transfer, and lenders generally treat the change as a title update rather than a transfer of ownership. The loan terms typically remain unchanged, and the grantor can still refinance or sell the property.

An irrevocable trust transfers control of the home away from the grantor. If a mortgage remains in place, lenders may view the transfer as a change in ownership, which can complicate payment authority, refinancing or loan changes. The trustee must rely on the trust terms and mortgage agreement when managing the property and addressing lender requirements.

Bottom Line

Placing a mortgaged home into a trust can serve estate planning goals, but the mortgage remains in place after the transfer. Payment responsibility continues and may be handled through personal funds or trust assets, depending on the trust structure. Trust type, payment mechanics and lender requirements affect how the loan is managed and how the property is preserved.

Homebuying Tips

A financial advisor can help you review how a mortgage fits within a trust and provide guidance on broader homebuying and financing decisions. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you are planning to buy a home and want to know how much money you will need to save for a mortgage, SmartAsset’s calculator can help you get a free estimate.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Wasan Tita, ©iStock.com/marchmeena29, ©iStock.com/Supatman

