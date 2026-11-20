An heir is someone entitled to inherit under state law when a person dies without a valid will, while a beneficiary is a person or organization named in a will, trust or account designation to receive assets. The distinction can determine who gets property, how quickly it transfers and whether the result follows the owner’s wishes or state law. Here’s how heirs and beneficiaries differ and how to keep an estate plan aligned with your intentions. Keep in mind that rules vary by state.

A financial advisor can help you manage an inheritance so that it tracks with your long-term goals.

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What Is an Heir?

Every state has intestate succession laws that decide who is an heir, and who isn’t. These laws apply when someone dies without a valid will and can also determine who receives any part of an estate the will does not cover. The Uniform Probate Code offers a model for these rules, but states may adopt and modify their own versions. As a result, a surviving spouse’s share may depend on whether the deceased had children, whether those children were also the spouse’s children, and other family circumstances.

A typical order starts with a surviving spouse and descendants, such as children. If no spouse or descendants survive, the estate may pass to parents, then siblings and their descendants, and then more distant relatives. Some states allow descendants of a deceased child or sibling to inherit that person’s share. Unmarried partners, stepchildren and friends generally are not legal heirs unless state law or a legal relationship, such as adoption, provides otherwise. The exact order and shares depend on state law.

What Is a Beneficiary?

A beneficiary is a person or organization chosen by an asset’s owner to receive property or money. This could be a relative, friend, charity or trust. Owners can name beneficiaries in a will or trust, or use forms provided by retirement plans, life insurance companies, banks and investment firms.

Retirement accounts and life insurance policies generally pass directly to the named beneficiary. Bank accounts may use a payable-on-death designation, while investment accounts may allow a transfer-on-death designation. These assets typically transfer outside probate when the deceased named a valid beneficiary.

If they did not list a beneficiary, or all named beneficiaries have died, the asset may go to the owner’s estate. Any subsequent distributions will then follow either the will or state law.

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Heir vs. Beneficiary: How They Compare

An heir’s potential inheritance comes from their legal relationship to the deceased and the state’s intestacy rules. A beneficiary’s right comes from the document or account designation that names them. The same person can be both. For example, an adult child may be an heir under state law and also be named as a beneficiary in a parent’s will or retirement account.

Heirs who would inherit under state law may have legal standing to challenge a will in some circumstances, such as when they believe it is invalid. Ultimately, a beneficiary’s rights depend on the document or account terms naming them. Who can contest a will and on what grounds varies by state.

Issue Heir Beneficiary Who decides State law determines who qualifies The owner selects the beneficiary Legal basis Intestate succession law Will, trust, policy or account designation Who can qualify Usually relatives identified by state law A person, organization or trust, subject to plan rules How assets transfer Through intestacy, often with probate Under the document or designation; often outside probate Ability to contest May have standing if they have a legal interest Rights depend on the document; may be able to challenge its validity

When Beneficiary Designations Override a Will

Retirement accounts and life insurance generally go to the people named on the account or policy, even if a will names someone else. For most 401(k) plans, a married participant’s spouse is entitled to the account unless the spouse gives written consent to name another beneficiary. Community property laws in some states may also give a spouse rights to certain assets.

Outdated designations can lead to unintended results. For example, an ex-spouse may remain listed after a divorce. A listed minor generally can’t manage inherited money independently until reaching adulthood, so a trust or appropriate custodial arrangement may be worth considering.

Be sure to review the plan rules and state law, and update designations after major life changes, such as a birth, divorce, or death.

How to Make Sure the Right People Inherit

Start with a valid will and consider whether a trust would help manage assets for minors or beneficiaries who may need help handling money. Name both primary and contingent beneficiaries on retirement accounts, life insurance policies and payable-on-death or transfer-on-death accounts. Keep copies of your documents and any confirmation that the policyholders accepted the beneficiary changes.

Review your plan regularly, especially after marriage, divorce, a birth, an adoption or a death in the family. Update your will, trust, and account designations together, since changing one won’t automatically change the others.

It’s also a good idea to review them when your finances or wishes change, so your documents continue to reflect who you want to inherit and how you want the assets managed.

Bottom Line

Heirs inherit under state law, while beneficiaries are chosen by the account owner or in estate planning documents. To help ensure your assets go to the people you intend, keep your will, trust and beneficiary designations coordinated and up to date. An estate planning attorney and financial advisor can help review your documents and consider how inherited assets may be taxed.

Tips for Planning Your Estate

If you’re planning your estate or just searching for financial advice in general, a financial advisor can be a big help. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you’re planning your estate and the idea of probate seems like a hassle, you may want to open up a living trust. Once you pass away, your successor trustee will be able to transfer the contents of your trust directly to your beneficiaries. The trustee won’t have to seek approval from the court.

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