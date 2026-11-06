Email FacebookTwitterMenu burgerClose thin

Taxes on Inheritance Money: Federal Rules, State Taxes and Inherited IRAs

Byline profile imageEdited by Arturo Conde, CEPF®
Published on
| fact checked badgeFact Checked
SmartAsset maintains strict editorial integrity. It doesn’t provide legal, tax, accounting or financial advice and isn’t a financial planner, broker, lawyer or tax adviser. Consult with your own advisers for guidance. Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this post are only the author’s and for informational purposes. This post may contain links from advertisers, and we may receive compensation for marketing their products or services or if users purchase products or services. | Marketing Disclosure
Share

You generally don’t have to pay taxes on inheritance money just because you received it. Cash and property inherited from someone generally aren’t federal taxable income. But taxes can arise from inherited retirement accounts, state inheritance taxes or income and gains the assets produce later. Federal estate tax is different because the estate generally pays the tax rather than the beneficiary when it applies.

A financial advisor can help you manage inherited IRA withdrawals, sales of appreciated property and state-tax exposure with other income to reduce avoidable taxes and plan the timing of taxable events.

Is Inheritance Money Taxable at the Federal Level?

The federal government does not impose a separate inheritance tax on beneficiaries, and your federal taxable income generally does not include property received by gift, bequest or inheritance. But if that property later generates interest, dividends, rent or other income, those amounts generally become taxable to you. Inherited traditional IRAs and 401(k)s are a major exception, since taxable withdrawals from those accounts are generally taxed as ordinary income. 1

Federal estate tax works differently because the IRS taxes the estate itself, and any tax owed is generally paid from the estate’s assets rather than directly by heirs. For someone dying in 2026, the federal basic exclusion amount is $15 million, and the top estate-tax rate is 40%. The table compares how each tax applies:

TaxWho Generally Pays?2026 RuleDoes It Usually Hit the Heir Directly?
Federal inheritance taxNot applicableThere is no federal inheritance taxNo
Federal estate taxThe estate$15 million basic exclusion; top rate of 40%Usually no
Income tax on inherited cash or propertyNot generally applicable when receivedGenerally excluded from income when receivedUsually no
Income tax on inherited traditional retirement accountsThe heirTaxable withdrawals are generally included in incomeYes, when money is withdrawn
Tax on later incomeThe heirNormal income tax rules applyYes, if the asset later produces taxable income

States That Tax Inheritances

State taxes are where your relationship to the person who died can matter. Kentucky, Maryland, Nebraska, New Jersey and Pennsylvania impose inheritance taxes. 2  (Maryland also imposes a separate estate tax.) The table shows how each state treats different heirs:

StateHeirs Receiving Exempt or Favored TreatmentTax on Other Heirs
Kentucky 3 Spouse, parents, children, grandchildren and siblings generally exemptClass B: 4%–16%; Class C: 6%–16%
Maryland 4 Spouse, parents, grandparents, children, lineal descendants, siblings and certain related parties exempt10%
Nebraska 5 Spouse exempt; close relatives generally get $100,000 exemption, then 1%Remote relatives: 11% above $40,000;
others: 15% above $25,000
New Jersey 6 Class A, including spouse, parents, children and lineal descendants, exemptClass C: 11%–16% after $25,000 exemption; Class D: 15%–16%
Pennsylvania 7 Spouse exempt; transfers from a child age 21 or younger to a parent exempt; lineal heirs taxed at 4.5%Siblings: 12%; most others: 15%

The estate, rather than the beneficiary, pays state estate taxes. Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington impose estate taxes in 2026, as does the District of Columbia. Their exemptions can be far below the federal $15 million amount.

Click Your State to Get Matched With Financial Advisors That Serve Your Area
Choose your state and answer some questions to get matched with up to three fiduciary advisors that serve your area.
ALAKAZARCACOCTDEFLGAHIIDILINIAKSKYLAMEMDMAMIMNMSMOMTNENVNHNJNMNYNCNDOHOKORPARISCSDTNTXUTVTVAWAWVWIWYDC

Taxes on Inherited Investments and Property

Taxable investments and real estate generally receive a basis adjustment at death. The new basis is usually the asset’s fair market value on the date of death, although alternate valuation and other special rules can apply. When the asset has appreciated, this is commonly called a step-up in basis.

As an example, let’s assume that a parent bought stock for $50,000 and it’s worth $200,000 when they die. The heir later sells it for $210,000, so the taxable gain would generally be $10,000 ($210,000 − $200,000). The $150,000 of appreciation during the parent’s lifetime generally does not become part of the beneficiary’s capital gain under the standard date-of-death basis rule.

The IRS also generally treats inherited capital assets as long-term holdings regardless of how long the beneficiary actually owns them, so any gain is usually taxed at long-term capital gains rates. The table shows how common inherited assets are treated:

AssetGeneral BasisWhen Tax May Apply
Stocks, ETFs and mutual fundsGenerally fair market value at deathSale above adjusted basis; later dividends also taxable
Real estateGenerally fair market value at deathLater gain on sale; rental income
CashFace valueInterest earned after inheritance

Taxes on Inherited IRAs and 401(k)s

Retirement accounts follow a different set of rules. The IRS taxes withdrawals from inherited traditional IRAs and pretax 401(k)s as ordinary income. Qualified withdrawals from inherited Roth accounts are generally tax-free once the applicable five-year requirement is met.

For many non-spouse beneficiaries, the key deadline is 10 years. The table shows how the withdrawal rules and tax treatment differ by beneficiary:

BeneficiaryGeneral Withdrawal RuleTax Treatment 8
Surviving spouseMay have options to keep the account inherited or treat/roll certain accounts into their ownTraditional withdrawals generally taxable; qualified Roth withdrawals generally tax-free
Most non-spouse designated beneficiariesEntire account generally must be emptied by Dec. 31 of year 10Traditional distributions generally ordinary income
Non-spouse beneficiary when owner died after RMDs beganGenerally annual RMDs during years 1–9 plus full distribution by year 10Traditional distributions generally ordinary income
Eligible designated beneficiaryMay qualify for life-expectancy distributionsDepends on account type

A useful distinction is when annual withdrawals are required. If a traditional IRA owner died after their required beginning date, many beneficiaries subject to the 10-year rule must continue annual required minimum distributions (RMDs) during the period. If the owner died before the required beginning date, a beneficiary subject only to the 10-year rule generally doesn’t have to take annual distributions before year 10.

Eligible designated beneficiaries can include a surviving spouse, the owner’s minor child, certain disabled or chronically ill individuals and someone who is not more than 10 years younger than the account owner.

How you time withdrawals within the 10 years can change your tax bill. Say you’re a single filer with $100,000 in other taxable income and you inherit a $300,000 traditional IRA. Withdrawing it all in one year would push most of that money into the 32% and 35% brackets, adding about $92,057 in federal tax under 2026 brackets.

Taking $30,000 a year instead would keep each withdrawal in the 22% and 24% brackets, adding about $7,086 in the first year under 2026 brackets. If your other taxable income and the tax brackets stayed the same, that would total about $70,860 over 10 years ($7,086 × 10). The table compares the two approaches:

Withdrawal StrategyAnnual WithdrawalAdditional Federal Tax per YearTotal Additional Tax
Lump sum in one year$300,000$92,057$92,057
Spread evenly over 10 years$30,000$7,086 in year one ($5,700 × 22% + $24,300 × 24%)Roughly $70,860 if income and brackets remain unchanged

In this example, spreading withdrawals could save about $21,197 in federal tax under those assumptions.

Other Inherited Assets and Reporting Rules

Not every inherited asset follows the cash, investment or IRA rules. The table shows how other common assets are taxed and reported:

AssetGeneral Tax TreatmentPossible Reporting
Life insurance death benefit 9 Generally excluded from income; interest on proceeds is taxableForm 1099-INT may apply
Annuity 10 Earnings or other taxable portion may be ordinary incomeForm 1099-R
U.S. savings bonds 11 Previously untaxed accrued interest may be taxableForm 1099-INT
HSA inherited by spouse 12 Generally becomes spouse’s HSANormal HSA rules
HSA inherited by non-spouseGenerally stops being an HSA and becomes taxable to the beneficiary at fair market valueForm 8889
Foreign inheritance 13 Usually not income merely because inherited, but reporting may applyForm 3520 if threshold exceeded

Life insurance proceeds paid because of the insured person’s death are generally tax-free, although interest paid with the proceeds is taxable. U.S. savings bonds may also carry deferred interest that becomes taxable to the estate or beneficiary.

Health savings accounts (HSAs) have a particularly important beneficiary distinction. If the beneficiary is the owner’s spouse, it generally becomes the spouse’s HSA. If someone else inherits it, the account generally stops being an HSA and its fair market value becomes taxable to that beneficiary in the year of death, reduced by certain qualified medical expenses of the deceased owner that the beneficiary pays within one year after death.

A U.S. person who receives more than $100,000 in gifts or bequests from a nonresident alien or foreign estate during the year generally must report the amount on Form 3520, even though the inheritance itself is generally not taxable income.

Bottom Line

Five states tax heirs directly, and the rate you pay can depend on your relationship to the person who died.

Inheritance is generally not taxable just because you receive it, but the type of asset, where you live and what happens after the transfer can all create tax consequences. Retirement accounts may trigger ordinary income tax when money is withdrawn, investments and real estate can create taxable gains after a basis adjustment, and some states impose inheritance or estate taxes. Other assets, including HSAs, annuities, savings bonds and foreign inheritances, can have their own reporting rules, so it helps to identify what you inherited before deciding how to manage or use it.

Estate Planning Taxes

  • A financial advisor can help you decide how to manage inherited assets while accounting for taxes, withdrawals and future investment income. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
  • If you’re planning your own estate, giving up to $19,000 per person each year in 2026 can gradually reduce its taxable value without triggering gift tax. Using other estate tax planning strategies, like irrevocable trusts and charitable donations, may also help minimize what your heirs could owe.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/seb_ra, ©iStock.com/seb_ra

Article Sources

All articles are reviewed and updated by SmartAsset’s fact-checkers for accuracy. Visit our Editorial Policy for more details on our overall journalistic standards.

  1. “Publication 559 (2025), Survivors, Executors, and Administrators | Internal Revenue Service.” Home, https://www.irs.gov/publications/p559. Accessed Jun. 11, 2026.
  2. Fox, Nicole. “Estate and Inheritance Taxes by State.” Tax Foundation, Oct. 12, 2026, https://taxfoundation.org/data/all/state/estate-inheritance-taxes/
  3. “Inheritance Tax.” Inheritance Tax – Department of Revenue, revenue. https://revenue.ky.gov/Individual/Inheritance-Estate-Tax/Pages/default.aspx. Accessed Nov. 1, 2026.
  4. Register of Wills, Maryland. “Maryland Register of Wills.” THE OFFICE OF THE REGISTER OF WILLS, https://registers.maryland.gov. Accessed Nov. 1, 2026.
  5. “Chapter 17 – Inheritance Tax.” Nebraska Department of Revenue, https://revenue.nebraska.gov/about/legal-information/regulations/chapter-17-inheritance-tax. Accessed Nov. 1, 2026.
  6. “NJ Division of Taxation – Inheritance and Estate Tax.” Official Site of The State of New Jersey, https://www.nj.gov/treasury/taxation/inheritance-estate/inheritance.shtml. Accessed Nov. 1, 2026.
  7. “Inheritance Tax.” Commonwealth of Pennsylvania | Home, Dec. 31, 2026, https://www.pa.gov/agencies/revenue/resources/tax-types-and-information/inheritance-tax.
  8. “Retirement Topics – Beneficiary | Internal Revenue Service.” Home, https://www.irs.gov/retirement-plans/plan-participant-employee/retirement-topics-beneficiary. Accessed Nov. 1, 2026.
  9. “Life Insurance & Disability Insurance Proceeds | Internal Revenue Service.” Home, https://www.irs.gov/faqs/interest-dividends-other-types-of-income/life-insurance-disability-insurance-proceeds. Accessed Nov. 1, 2026.
  10. “Publication 575 (2025), Pension and Annuity Income | Internal Revenue Service.” Home, https://www.irs.gov/publications/p575. Accessed Nov. 1, 2026.
  11. “Topic No. 403, Interest Received | Internal Revenue Service.” Home, https://www.irs.gov/taxtopics/tc403. Accessed Nov. 1, 2026.
  12. “Publication 969 (2025), Health Savings Accounts and Other Tax-Favored Health Plans | Internal Revenue Service.” Home, https://www.irs.gov/publications/p969. Accessed Nov. 1, 2026.
  13. “Gifts from Foreign Person | Internal Revenue Service.” Home, https://www.irs.gov/businesses/gifts-from-foreign-person. Accessed Nov. 1, 2026.
Back to top