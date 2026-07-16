Elder Law Attorney: Services and Examples for Life Insurance

Aging often brings legal questions that a standard will or trust doesn’t fully address. How to pay for a nursing home without losing a home? How does a life insurance policy affect Medicaid eligibility? Who can make decisions if a parent becomes incapacitated? An elder law attorney specializes in exactly these situations. Understanding what this type of attorney does, and how life insurance factors into their planning, can help you decide when it’s time to bring one into your family’s financial picture.

A financial advisor can evaluate how elder law strategies, including trusts and life insurance, fit into your estate plan.

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What Is an Elder Law Attorney and How Does It Differ From a General Estate Planning Attorney

Elder law attorneys focus on the legal, financial and healthcare planning needs of older adults and their families. That includes Medicaid planning, guardianship, VA benefits, long-term care and incapacity planning. These areas intersect with aging in ways that a typical estate plan doesn’t anticipate.

Different focus, similar tools: A general estate planning attorney focuses primarily on wills, trusts and wealth transfer. An elder law attorney uses those same tools but applies them specifically to the challenges of aging. This includes how to pay for care without depleting a family’s assets.

A general estate planning attorney focuses primarily on wills, trusts and wealth transfer. An elder law attorney uses those same tools but applies them specifically to the challenges of aging. This includes how to pay for care without depleting a family’s assets. The CELA designation: The National Elder Law Foundation issues the Certified Elder Law Attorney (CELA) credential. It identifies attorneys who have passed a specific examination and meet ongoing education requirements in elder law.

The National Elder Law Foundation issues the Certified Elder Law Attorney (CELA) credential. It identifies attorneys who have passed a specific examination and meet ongoing education requirements in elder law. Practice areas unique to elder law : Medicaid asset protection planning. VA Aid and Attendance benefit planning. Nursing home admission agreements. Elder abuse and exploitation cases. Guardianship or conservatorship proceedings.

: Finding a qualified attorney: The National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) maintains a directory of member attorneys. It can help families identify qualified practitioners in their state.

Core Services an Elder Law Attorney Provides

Elder law attorneys typically offer a bundle of related services designed to protect assets, plan for incapacity and secure benefits as clients age.

Medicaid planning: Structuring assets and income to meet Medicaid eligibility requirements for long-term care, including nursing home, assisted living and in-home care. In 2026, most states limit countable assets to $2,000 for an individual. Medicaid applies a five-year look back period to transfers made before the application date.

Structuring assets and income to meet Medicaid eligibility requirements for long-term care, including nursing home, assisted living and in-home care. In 2026, most states limit countable assets to $2,000 for an individual. Medicaid applies a five-year look back period to transfers made before the application date. Durable power of attorney and healthcare directives: Drafting essential documents for aging adults. This includes a durable financial power of attorney, a healthcare power of attorney, a living will and a HIPAA authorization. Without these, families may face costly and time-consuming court proceedings for guardianship or conservatorship.

Drafting essential documents for aging adults. This includes a durable financial power of attorney, a healthcare power of attorney, a living will and a HIPAA authorization. Without these, families may face costly and time-consuming court proceedings for guardianship or conservatorship. Trust planning: Creating trust structures designed to shield assets from long-term care costs. This includes irrevocable Medicaid Asset Protection Trusts (MAPTs) and special needs trusts for disabled beneficiaries.

Creating trust structures designed to shield assets from long-term care costs. This includes irrevocable Medicaid Asset Protection Trusts (MAPTs) and special needs trusts for disabled beneficiaries. Guardianship and conservatorship: Representing families in court when a loved one with no power of attorney can no longer manage their own affairs.

Representing families in court when a loved one with no power of attorney can no longer manage their own affairs. VA benefits planning: Helping veterans and surviving spouses qualify for VA Aid and Attendance benefits. In 2026 these pay up to $2,874 per month for a veteran with a spouse. A veteran with no dependents may receive up to $2,424 per month.

Helping veterans and surviving spouses qualify for VA Aid and Attendance benefits. In 2026 these pay up to $2,874 per month for a veteran with a spouse. A veteran with no dependents may receive up to $2,424 per month. Elder abuse protection: Addressing financial exploitation, undue influence, and other forms of abuse that disproportionately affect older adults.

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How Life Insurance Interacts With Elder Law Planning

Life insurance directly affects Medicaid eligibility, estate planning outcomes and long-term care funding. However, it’s frequently overlooked or mishandled in elder law planning.

Medicaid and life insurance cash surrender value

For Medicaid eligibility purposes, most states exclude whole life insurance from countable assets only if its total face value doesn’t exceed $1,500 (a threshold tied to federal SSI resource rules). If the face value exceeds that amount, the policy’s cash surrender value counts toward the asset limit. Note that this $1,500 figure is a general, most-states benchmark rather than a fixed national rule; some states set a higher exemption, and overall Medicaid asset limits vary widely by state (New York’s 2026 individual limit, for example, is $33,038, well above the $2,000 limit used in most states). An elder law attorney can confirm the applicable threshold and advise on whether surrendering, transferring or converting a policy makes sense before applying for Medicaid.

Irrevocable life insurance trusts (ILITs)

An elder law attorney can establish an irrevocable life insurance trust that removes the death benefit from the taxable estate and keeps the policy’s cash value from being counted as a Medicaid asset. Because the trust, not the individual, owns the policy, both the estate tax and Medicaid asset issues may be addressed simultaneously.

Life insurance as a spend-down tool

Purchasing a Medicaid-compliant immediate annuity, sometimes arranged through a licensed insurance professional, can help spend down countable assets to meet Medicaid eligibility limits while preserving value for specific purposes.

Irrevocable funeral expense trusts

These are contracts between a Medicaid applicant and an insurance company that set aside a specific amount for funeral and burial costs, removing those funds from countable assets. Elder law attorneys will typically work with licensed insurance agents to establish these structures, since attorneys generally aren’t licensed to sell insurance products directly.

Beneficiary designations and estate recovery

If a life insurance policy names the estate as beneficiary then the proceeds may be subject to Medicaid estate recovery after the policyholder’s death. An elder law attorney can review and update beneficiary designations to route proceeds directly to intended heirs and outside the probate estate.

When You Need an Elder Law Attorney

Several common situations signal that it’s time to consult an elder law attorney rather than, or in addition to, a general estate planning attorney.

No incapacity documents in place: Typically, a parent develops a serious illness or dementia but has no established power of attorney or healthcare directive.

Typically, a parent develops a serious illness or dementia but has no established power of attorney or healthcare directive. A nursing home admission is imminent: A family member is about to enter a nursing home and needs to understand Medicaid eligibility and what assets can be protected before the five-year look back period begins.

A family member is about to enter a nursing home and needs to understand Medicaid eligibility and what assets can be protected before the five-year look back period begins. A life insurance policy has significant cash value: You want to know how a policy’s cash surrender value affects Medicaid eligibility.

You want to know how a policy’s cash surrender value affects Medicaid eligibility. A spouse needs income and asset protection : A surviving or community spouse needs to understand the Community Spouse Resource Allowance, which for 2026 allows the non-institutionalized spouse to retain up to $162,660 in countable assets (with a federal minimum of $32,532), along with the Minimum Monthly Maintenance Needs Allowance.

: A surviving or community spouse needs to understand the Community Spouse Resource Allowance, which for 2026 allows the non-institutionalized spouse to retain up to $162,660 in countable assets (with a federal minimum of $32,532), along with the Minimum Monthly Maintenance Needs Allowance. You want to shield a home or other assets : You’re considering an irrevocable trust to protect a home or other assets from Medicaid estate recovery while providing for a spouse or heirs.

: You’re considering an irrevocable trust to protect a home or other assets from Medicaid estate recovery while providing for a spouse or heirs. A veteran may qualify for VA benefits: A veteran or surviving spouse may qualify for VA Aid and Attendance benefits and needs help with the application and asset qualification requirements.

A veteran or surviving spouse may qualify for VA Aid and Attendance benefits and needs help with the application and asset qualification requirements. Financial exploitation is suspected: A family suspects an elderly relative is being financially exploited or unduly influenced and needs legal intervention.

How to Find and What to Expect From an Elder Law Attorney

Finding the right elder law attorney for you can be difficult if you don’t know where to start. Make sure you consider these things as you search:

Use established directories: The National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the National Elder Law Foundation are the two primary directories for locating qualified elder law attorneys by state. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau also maintains a resource page for finding elder law attorneys and legal aid services.

The National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the National Elder Law Foundation are the two primary directories for locating qualified elder law attorneys by state. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau also maintains a resource page for finding elder law attorneys and legal aid services. Understand fee structures: Many elder law attorneys offer flat-fee arrangements for common services rather than billing by the hour, which can make comprehensive planning more accessible. Some attorneys also offer free or low-cost initial consultations to assess a family’s situation before quoting fees.

Many elder law attorneys offer flat-fee arrangements for common services rather than billing by the hour, which can make comprehensive planning more accessible. Some attorneys also offer free or low-cost initial consultations to assess a family’s situation before quoting fees. Come prepared: Bring existing estate planning documents, financial account statements, insurance policies including life insurance, retirement account information and any existing trust documents to the first meeting.

Bring existing estate planning documents, financial account statements, insurance policies including life insurance, retirement account information and any existing trust documents to the first meeting. Ask the right questions: Do you specialize specifically in elder law, or is it one of several practice areas? Are you a CELA or a NAELA member? Do you have experience with Medicaid planning in this state? How do you charge, and what’s included in the engagement?

Do you specialize specifically in elder law, or is it one of several practice areas? Are you a CELA or a NAELA member? Do you have experience with Medicaid planning in this state? How do you charge, and what’s included in the engagement? Coordinate with a financial advisor: A financial advisor working alongside an elder law attorney can provide a more complete picture, since the financial and legal decisions in elder law planning are closely connected. An advisor can model how proposed legal strategies, including trust funding decisions, life insurance changes and asset transfers, affect a client’s overall retirement income and estate plan.

Bottom Line

An elder law attorney addresses the legal dimensions of aging that a general estate planning attorney may not cover in depth, particularly around Medicaid eligibility, long-term care planning, VA benefits and the specific way life insurance policies are treated in those contexts. The interaction between life insurance and Medicaid eligibility is one of the most consequential and least understood areas of elder law planning, and getting it wrong can delay eligibility, trigger penalties or result in avoidable estate recovery after death.

Tips for Estate Planning

A financial advisor can help you better prepare your estate for the unexpected. Your assets need protection, and an advisor can help while preparing your finances for your long-term goals. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you’re interested in getting started with your own estate planning, make sure you know where to start. Consider using an estate planning checklist so that you start your work headed in the right direction.

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