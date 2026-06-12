Alternate Valuation Date: Estate Planning Uses and Examples

Imagine inheriting your parent’s estate, only to watch the stock market tumble in the weeks that follow. Then you learn the IRS still expects estate taxes from the higher values on the day they passed away. It’s a frustrating scenario, but the tax code offers a potential remedy in the alternate valuation date. This allows an estate’s executor to value assets six months after death rather than on the date of death. For larger estates holding volatile stocks, real estate or business interests, this single election can mean a more manageable tax bill.

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What Is the Alternate Valuation Date and How Does It Work?

When someone dies, the value of estate assets generally depends on the date of death for federal estate tax purposes.

However, Internal Revenue Code Section 2032 permits an estate to use an alternate valuation date. This must be within six months after the date of death.

In specific circumstances, this can serve as a valuable tool to provide relief when asset values decline after death. It potentially reduces the estate tax burden on heirs, while giving executors a second opportunity to value the estate.

The federal estate tax can be substantial because it’s typically based on the value of assets on the date of death. For example, say the market declines after a death. An estate valued at $10 million on the date of death may be worth only $8.5 million six months later.

It’s far better to pay tax on the lower figure. The alternate valuation date acknowledges that volatile markets can quickly and dramatically swing the value of stocks, real estate and business interests. To help, it offers a way to avoid taxing wealth that no longer exists.

This election isn’t available to every estate. To qualify, the alternate date must reduce both the gross estate value and the total net estate taxes due.

This dual requirement prevents executors from electing the alternate date purely to raise asset values. It is something heirs may want for a higher cost basis.

Additionally, the estate must actually owe federal estate tax for the election to make sense. This means the estate generally needs to exceed the 2026 federal exemption of $15 million per individual.

When Can an Executor Elect the Alternate Valuation Date?

The first condition is straightforward. The estate must actually be subject to federal estate tax for this election to be available. And, as mentioned above, the alternate date must reduce both the gross estate value and the federal estate tax due.

For married couples, this election is often unavailable upon the first spouse’s death. Because both estate and federal estate taxes must be reduced, this election is seldom available when the first spouse dies. You can claim the unlimited marital deduction so that no federal estate tax is due. Since assets passing to a surviving spouse are generally not subject to taxation, there’s no estate tax to reduce. The alternate valuation date more commonly becomes relevant at the death of the surviving spouse.

The election must be made formally and within a specific window. You typically note this on your estate tax return and is irrevocable. This means the executor needs to decide and report the choice when filing Form 706, the federal estate tax return.

Because the decision is irreversible, executors should run the numbers carefully. Weigh not just the immediate tax savings, but also the future cost basis that heirs will inherit.

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Estate Planning Uses for the Alternate Valuation Date

The alternate valuation date is more than just a tax technicality. It’s a strategic tool that executors and estate planners can use to protect inherited wealth. It particularly applies during periods of economic uncertainty.

This election isn’t right for every estate. However, understanding its practical applications can help families and their financial advisors make informed decisions when settling an estate.

There are some common ways this provision comes into play:

Reduces estate tax after a market downturn . When stock markets or asset values fall following a death, electing the alternate date can lower the taxable estate. In turn, it shrinks the resulting federal estate tax bill.

. When stock markets or asset values fall following a death, electing the alternate date can lower the taxable estate. In turn, it shrinks the resulting federal estate tax bill. Managing volatile securities . Estates holding large stock portfolios or concentrated equity positions benefit most. This is because publicly traded securities can swing dramatically within the six-month window.

. Estates holding large stock portfolios or concentrated equity positions benefit most. This is because publicly traded securities can swing dramatically within the six-month window. Protecting heirs from phantom value . The provision prevents beneficiaries from paying taxes on wealth that has effectively disappeared. It ensures the estate tax reflects the actual value of assets rather than their value on a single day.

. The provision prevents beneficiaries from paying taxes on wealth that has effectively disappeared. It ensures the estate tax reflects the actual value of assets rather than their value on a single day. Planning around the surviving spouse’s estate. Because the election is often unavailable at the first spouse’s death due to the marital deduction, it becomes a more relevant planning consideration when the surviving spouse passes and the full estate becomes taxable.

Because each estate’s circumstances differ, and because the election is irrevocable, it’s wise to consult an estate planning attorney or financial advisor before deciding. They can model the long-term effects on both estate taxes and future capital gains to determine whether the alternate valuation date truly benefits heirs.

The Hidden Cost of the Alternate Valuation Date

At first glance, electing the alternate valuation date seems like an obvious win. A lower estate value means a lower estate tax. However, there’s a catch that many overlook.

When heirs inherit assets, they typically receive a stepped-up cost basis equal to the asset’s value at the time of inheritance. By choosing the lower alternate value, you also lock in a lower basis. This can come back to bite your beneficiaries down the road.

Here’s how the tradeoff works in practice. If you take the alternate, lower value and that asset is later sold, the alternate value is used to determine how much profit was made. Either way, the IRS is going to get its cut.

A lower inherited basis translates directly into a larger taxable capital gain when the heir eventually sells. So while the estate saves on the front end, the family may simply shift the tax burden to a future date.

Whether this trade-off favors your heirs depends in part on the applicable tax rates. The federal estate tax applies at a flat 40% rate to amounts above the exemption amount. In contrast, long-term capital gains are generally taxed at lower rates, often 15% or 20% for most taxpayers.

This rate difference frequently makes the estate tax savings worthwhile, but there are no guarantees. The math depends on how much the assets appreciate before sale, as well as the heirs’ individual tax situations.

Bottom Line

The alternate valuation date is a valuable but often misunderstood tool allowing an estate’s executor to value assets six months after death rather than on the date of death. This potentially reduces federal estate taxes when asset values decline. While it can deliver meaningful savings, particularly for estates holding volatile stocks, real estate or business interests, it comes with strings attached. The election is irrevocable, and it must reduce both the gross estate and the tax owed. Choosing a lower value lowers the cost basis heirs inherit, which can increase their future capital gains taxes.

Tips for Estate Planning

Estate planning can be complicated, so it pays to be prepared. A financial advisor can be a solid resource to lean on. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Estate planning can be complex, and that’s especially true if you’re someone with significant wealth. To make sure you have everything you need, read up on the essential estate planning tools for wealthy investors.

If you want your beneficiaries to avoid a potentially long and costly probate process, consider creating a revocable living trust. This estate planning tool could give you the flexibility that you cannot get from other trusts or wills.

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