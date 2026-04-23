When it Pays to Work in Texas — and When It Doesn’t

Whether it’s football, barbecue, or swagger, bigger is part of the Texas brand. But what about salaries? After accounting for regional price variations, state-to-state pay differences often narrow, but they do not disappear. Sometimes, earning a bigger paycheck may be as simple as crossing state lines.

SmartAsset evaluated more than 700 occupations to identify the 15 with the biggest “Texas premium” — the jobs for which price-adjusted median annual pay in Texas most exceeds the national median for the same occupation. Also identified are the 15 occupations with the biggest “Texas penalty,” or those for which median annual pay in Texas falls furthest below the national median.

Key Findings

Geoscientists score the biggest “Texas premium.” Texas’s large petroleum industry helps explain why employers in the state retain so many geoscientists. In fact, the Lone Star State is home to more geoscientists than any other state except California. These highly skilled workers earn 61% more than the national median for their occupation, after adjusting for regional price parity.

Texas’s large petroleum industry helps explain why employers in the state retain so many geoscientists. In fact, the Lone Star State is home to more geoscientists than any other state except California. These highly skilled workers earn 61% more than the national median for their occupation, after adjusting for regional price parity. On the sea and in the air, Texans earn more. Commercial airline pilots, sailors, and ship captains all earn Texas-sized paychecks, with employees in these three professions earning 27% to 37% more than the national median for their occupations, after adjusting for regional price parity.

Commercial airline pilots, sailors, and ship captains all earn Texas-sized paychecks, with employees in these three professions earning 27% to 37% more than the national median for their occupations, after adjusting for regional price parity. Texas is a major employer of home health aides, but not a major payer. More home health aides work in Texas than in nearly any other state, with only California and New York employing more. However, the more than 300,000 Texans in this occupation earn median annual pay that is about 31% below the national median, after adjusting for regional price parity.

More home health aides work in Texas than in nearly any other state, with only California and New York employing more. However, the more than 300,000 Texans in this occupation earn median annual pay that is about 31% below the national median, after adjusting for regional price parity. Mixed pay picture in health care jobs. While some health-related occupations, including home health aides, cardiovascular technicians, and medical transcriptionists, earn less in Texas than they do nationwide, that’s not true across the board. For physical therapy assistants, occupational therapy assistants, and postsecondary nursing instructors, Texas may be an especially strong place to work, with these occupations offering “Texas premiums” of between 17% and 26%.

Jobs with the Biggest “Texas Premiums”

Geoscientist

Number of jobs in Texas: 3,620

Median annual salary in Texas (price-adjusted): $159,903

Difference from national median salary: 61% Commercial Pilot

Number of jobs in Texas: 5,030

Median annual salary in Texas (price-adjusted): $167,727

Difference from national median salary: 37% Sailor

Number of jobs in Texas: 5,600

Median annual salary in Texas (price-adjusted): $67,614

Difference from national median salary: 36% Aircraft Structure Assembler

Number of jobs in Texas: 3,260

Median annual salary in Texas (price-adjusted): $83,519

Difference from national median salary: 35% Ship Captain

Number of jobs in Texas: 4,090

Median annual salary in Texas (price-adjusted): $108,905

Difference from national median salary: 27% Nursing Instructor (Postsecondary)

Number of jobs in Texas: 5,940

Median annual salary in Texas (price-adjusted): $100,484

Difference from national median salary: 26% Tax Preparer

Number of jobs in Texas: 5,930

Median annual salary in Texas (price-adjusted): $63,321

Difference from national median salary: 25% Chemist

Number of jobs in Texas: 5,490

Median annual salary in Texas (price-adjusted): $104,241

Difference from national median salary: 24% Health Instructor (Postsecondary)

Number of jobs in Texas: 22,840

Median annual salary in Texas (price-adjusted): $128,680

Difference from national median salary: 22% Engineering Instructor (Postsecondary)

Number of jobs in Texas: 4,740

Median annual salary in Texas (price-adjusted): $129,030

Difference from national median salary: 22% Physical Therapy Assistant

Number of jobs in Texas: 11,230

Median annual salary in Texas (price-adjusted): $78,495

Difference from national median salary: 20% Electrician Helper

Number of jobs in Texas: 8,170

Median annual salary in Texas (price-adjusted): $47,231

Difference from national median salary: 18% Occupational Therapy Assistant

Number of jobs in Texas: 5,660

Median annual salary in Texas (price-adjusted): $80,204

Difference from national median salary: 17% Ticketing Agent

Number of jobs in Texas: 20,450

Median annual salary in Texas (price-adjusted): $47,921

Difference from national median salary: 16% Health and Safety Engineer

Number of jobs in Texas: 3,180

Median annual salary in Texas (price-adjusted): $126,642

Difference from national median salary: 15%

Jobs with the Biggest “Texas Penalties”

Editor

Number of jobs in Texas: 8,190

Median annual salary in Texas (price-adjusted): $29,710

Difference from national median salary: -61% Home Health Aide

Number of jobs in Texas: 314,610

Median annual salary in Texas (price-adjusted): $24,161

Difference from national median salary: -31% Cardiovascular Technician

Number of jobs in Texas: 5,130

Median annual salary in Texas (price-adjusted): $49,382

Difference from national median salary: -27% Semiconductor Processing Technician

Number of jobs in Texas: 7,390

Median annual salary in Texas (price-adjusted): $38,295

Difference from national median salary: -25% Tutor

Number of jobs in Texas: 9,790

Median annual salary in Texas (price-adjusted): $30,060

Difference from national median salary: -25% Control and Valve Installer

Number of jobs in Texas: 8,470

Median annual salary in Texas (price-adjusted): $56,496

Difference from national median salary: -24% Mental Health Social Worker

Number of jobs in Texas: 5,810

Median annual salary in Texas (price-adjusted): $46,109

Difference from national median salary: -23% Clinical Psychologist

Number of jobs in Texas: 3,410

Median annual salary in Texas (price-adjusted): $74,449

Difference from national median salary: -22% Producer / Director

Number of jobs in Texas: 7,270

Median annual salary in Texas (price-adjusted): $65,267

Difference from national median salary: -22% Interpreter / Translator

Number of jobs in Texas: 5,820

Median annual salary in Texas (price-adjusted): $46,953

Difference from national median salary: -21% Substitute Teacher

Number of jobs in Texas: 40,930

Median annual salary in Texas (price-adjusted): $30,482

Difference from national median salary: -21% Self-Enrichment Teacher

Number of jobs in Texas: 15,680

Median annual salary in Texas (price-adjusted): $36,175

Difference from national median salary: -21% Medical Transcriptionist

Number of jobs in Texas: 4,480

Median annual salary in Texas (price-adjusted): $29,936

Difference from national median salary: -20% Medical Scientist

Number of jobs in Texas: 11,450

Median annual salary in Texas (price-adjusted): $80,719

Difference from national median salary: -20% Correctional Officer Supervisor

Number of jobs in Texas: 4,460

Median annual salary in Texas (price-adjusted): $61,344

Difference from national median salary: -20%

Methodology

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) occupational wage data for May 2024, the most recent period available, was analyzed for both Texas and the United States. Texas median salaries were adjusted for regional price parity (RPP) using a factor of 97.14 (U.S. = 100), dividing nominal salaries by 0.9714 to express values in real, nationally comparable dollars. Some occupations were excluded, including occupations in residual (“all others”) categories and occupations employing fewer than 3,000 Texas workers. Comparable data was not available for occupations with a wage greater than $115 / hour. In some cases, occupation titles were modified from BLS Standard Occupational Classification titles for presentation purposes; the underlying occupation definitions and codes were unchanged. Source data providers are not affiliated with, and do not endorse or sponsor, this study or its findings.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/RoschetzkyIstockPhoto