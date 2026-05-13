Where Americans Are Struggling — and Thriving

Many Americans are feeling financial stress — a majority (57%) now say their financial situation is in only fair or poor shape, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey. But that pressure is not spread evenly. In some states, residents may be contending with a tougher mix of high living costs, weaker incomes, and heavier debt burdens. Where a household is located can play a major role in how difficult it is to keep up financially.

SmartAsset analyzed where Americans are more likely to be struggling and where they are thriving. The study measured five metrics — personal bankruptcies, real per capita income, unemployment, SNAP enrollment and housing pressure — and assigned each state a composite score. States were then ranked from most struggling (No. 1) to most thriving (No. 50).

Key Findings

A “Plains prosperity belt” emerges. The Great Plains states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming, Montana, Iowa and Colorado form a geographically contiguous block of seven of the 10 states where residents are most thriving.

The Great Plains states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming, Montana, Iowa and Colorado form a geographically contiguous block of seven of the 10 states where residents are most thriving. The struggling West. Three of the five westernmost states in the continental U.S. feature among the 10 where residents are most struggling: Oregon, Nevada and California.

Three of the five westernmost states in the continental U.S. feature among the 10 where residents are most struggling: Oregon, Nevada and California. Hawaii stands out. While Hawaii is known for a high cost of living and relatively low wages — perceptions reinforced by the data — residents enjoy a good level of economic stability. The state ranks among the top 15 where residents are most thriving, aided by its nation-leading employment rate and low number of personal bankruptcies.

While Hawaii is known for a high cost of living and relatively low wages — perceptions reinforced by the data — residents enjoy a good level of economic stability. The state ranks among the top 15 where residents are most thriving, aided by its nation-leading employment rate and low number of personal bankruptcies. Unemployment and housing costs have an outsized impact in California. California has a relatively low number of personal bankruptcies. But it’s the state’s 5.4% unemployment rate and high housing costs that helped propel it to the top 10 of states where residents are most struggling.

15 States Where Residents Are Struggling Most



1. New Mexico

• Unemployment rate: 4.7%

• Real per capita personal income: $51,121

• Population with housing cost burden: 41.2%

• SNAP rate: 21.2%

• Bankruptcies per 1,000 residents: 0.7

2. Michigan

• Unemployment rate: 5.0%

• Real per capita personal income: $53,569

• Population with housing cost burden: 31.3%

• SNAP rate: 14.5%

• Bankruptcies per 1,000 residents: 2.2

3. West Virginia

• Unemployment rate: 4.7%

• Real per capita personal income: $50,051

• Population with housing cost burden: 34.3%

• SNAP rate: 14.9%

• Bankruptcies per 1,000 residents: 1.0

4. Oregon

• Unemployment rate: 5.2%

• Real per capita personal income: $55,451

• Population with housing cost burden: 26.4%

• SNAP rate: 17.3%

• Bankruptcies per 1,000 residents: 1.9

5. Nevada

• Unemployment rate: 5.3%

• Real per capita personal income: $56,503

• Population with housing cost burden: 25.5%

• SNAP rate: 13.5%

• Bankruptcies per 1,000 residents: 2.8

6. Mississippi

• Unemployment rate: 3.7%

• Real per capita personal income: $48,465

• Population with housing cost burden: 38.9%

• SNAP rate: 11.5%

• Bankruptcies per 1,000 residents: 3.2

7. Delaware

• Unemployment rate: 5.4%

• Real per capita personal income: $55,185

• Population with housing cost burden: 24.9%

• SNAP rate: 11.4%

• Bankruptcies per 1,000 residents: 1.4

8. Kentucky

• Unemployment rate: 4.2%

• Real per capita personal income: $52,290

• Population with housing cost burden: 34.6%

• SNAP rate: 12.8%

• Bankruptcies per 1,000 residents: 2.6

9. South Carolina

• Unemployment rate: 5.0%

• Real per capita personal income: $52,463

• Population with housing cost burden: 28.4%

• SNAP rate: 9.6%

• Bankruptcies per 1,000 residents: 0.9

10. California

• Unemployment rate: 5.4%

• Real per capita personal income: $63,028

• Population with housing cost burden: 37.7%

• SNAP rate: 13.4%

• Bankruptcies per 1,000 residents: 1.3

11. Arizona

• Unemployment rate: 4.6%

• Real per capita personal income: $52,890

• Population with housing cost burden: 31.5%

• SNAP rate: 8.6%

• Bankruptcies per 1,000 residents: 1.6

12. Illinois

• Unemployment rate: 5.0%

• Real per capita personal income: $60,333

• Population with housing cost burden: 27.6%

• SNAP rate: 14.5%

• Bankruptcies per 1,000 residents: 2.0

13. Louisiana

• Unemployment rate: 4.3%

• Real per capita personal income: $56,789

• Population with housing cost burden: 29.9%

• SNAP rate: 16.4%

• Bankruptcies per 1,000 residents: 2.1

14. Rhode Island

• Unemployment rate: 4.6%

• Real per capita personal income: $55,878

• Population with housing cost burden: 29.8%

• SNAP rate: 11.9%

• Bankruptcies per 1,000 residents: 0.9

15. Georgia

• Unemployment rate: 3.6%

• Real per capita personal income: $52,952

• Population with housing cost burden: 25.8%

• SNAP rate: 16.4%

• Bankruptcies per 1,000 residents: 2.7

15 States Where Residents Are Thriving Most

1. South Dakota

• Unemployment rate: 2.3%

• Real per capita personal income: $69,153

• Population with housing cost burden: 26.8%

• SNAP rate: 7.6%

• Bankruptcies per 1,000 residents: 0.7

2. Wyoming

• Unemployment rate: 3.6%

• Real per capita personal income: $75,501

• Population with housing cost burden: 26.4%

• SNAP rate: 4.3%

• Bankruptcies per 1,000 residents: 0.9

3. North Dakota

• Unemployment rate: 2.6%

• Real per capita personal income: $65,271

• Population with housing cost burden: 21.0%

• SNAP rate: 6.8%

• Bankruptcies per 1,000 residents: 0.7

4. New Hampshire

• Unemployment rate: 3.2%

• Real per capita personal income: $64,632

• Population with housing cost burden: 29.3%

• SNAP rate: 5.3%

• Bankruptcies per 1,000 residents: 0.6

5. Vermont

• Unemployment rate: 2.6%

• Real per capita personal income: $58,893

• Population with housing cost burden: 30.5%

• SNAP rate: 9.6%

• Bankruptcies per 1,000 residents: 0.4

6. Nebraska

• Unemployment rate: 3.1%

• Real per capita personal income: $65,297

• Population with housing cost burden: 33.5%

• SNAP rate: 7.0%

• Bankruptcies per 1,000 residents: 1.3

7. Connecticut

• Unemployment rate: 4.7%

• Real per capita personal income: $74,254

• Population with housing cost burden: 29.2%

• SNAP rate: 9.2%

• Bankruptcies per 1,000 residents: 1.0

8. Colorado

• Unemployment rate: 3.9%

• Real per capita personal income: $65,223

• Population with housing cost burden: 24.4%

• SNAP rate: 9.8%

• Bankruptcies per 1,000 residents: 1.4

9. Iowa

• Unemployment rate: 3.4%

• Real per capita personal income: $60,144

• Population with housing cost burden: 27.7%

• SNAP rate: 7.9%

• Bankruptcies per 1,000 residents: 1.1

10. Montana

• Unemployment rate: 3.6%

• Real per capita personal income: $59,203

• Population with housing cost burden: 27.6%

• SNAP rate: 6.5%

• Bankruptcies per 1,000 residents: 0.7

11. Maine

• Unemployment rate: 3.2%

• Real per capita personal income: $57,480

• Population with housing cost burden: 27.6%

• SNAP rate: 11.2%

• Bankruptcies per 1,000 residents: 0.4

12. Hawaii

• Unemployment rate: 2.3%

• Real per capita personal income: $52,272

• Population with housing cost burden: 33.3%

• SNAP rate: 11.5%

• Bankruptcies per 1,000 residents: 0.8

13. Wisconsin

• Unemployment rate: 3.4%

• Real per capita personal income: $58,273

• Population with housing cost burden: 26.9%

• SNAP rate: 11.1%

• Bankruptcies per 1,000 residents: 1.7

14. Kansas

• Unemployment rate: 3.9%

• Real per capita personal income: $59,172

• Population with housing cost burden: 26.8%

• SNAP rate: 6.0%

• Bankruptcies per 1,000 residents: 1.4

15. Virginia

• Unemployment rate: 3.7%

• Real per capita personal income: $61,914

• Population with housing cost burden: 34.3%

• SNAP rate: 9.4%

• Bankruptcies per 1,000 residents: 1.8



Methodology

Five metrics were compiled for each state using the latest available data from each source: non-business bankruptcy filings for the 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2025 (Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts); seasonally adjusted unemployment for February 2026 (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics); real per capita personal income for 2024 (U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis); preliminary SNAP participation for November 2025 (U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service); and 2024 housing cost burden data derived from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. The metrics were weighted and combined to calculate a composite score for each state. Metrics requiring per capita adjustments were standardized using 2024 U.S. Census Bureau state population estimates. Source data providers are not affiliated with, and do not endorse or sponsor, this study or its findings.



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