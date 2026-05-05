Where It Pays to Be in Nursing — 2026 Study

Nursing is a calling, but it’s also a paycheck, and location can have a major impact on that paycheck’s true value. While demand for nurses exists across the U.S., compensation does not factor evenly from state to state. After accounting for differences in local costs, some states offer nurses materially stronger earning power than others, making geography an important part of the profession’s financial equation.

SmartAsset evaluated the median earnings of registered nurses (RN), licensed practical nurses (LPN) and nurse practitioners (NP) in each of the 50 states, adjusting earnings for regional cost-of-living differences to compare places. We also examined earnings for nursing assistants.

Key Findings

Nursing has a Pacific premium. If you’re an RN within driving distance of the Pacific Ocean, chances are you’re among the profession’s top earners. Even after adjusting for the West Coast’s higher costs of living, Pacific states have the highest median earnings for nurses, led by California (No. 1), with Hawaii (No. 2), Oregon (No. 3), Alaska (No. 4) and Washington (No. 5) rounding out the top of the chart.

If you’re an RN within driving distance of the Pacific Ocean, chances are you’re among the profession’s top earners. Even after adjusting for the West Coast’s higher costs of living, Pacific states have the highest median earnings for nurses, led by California (No. 1), with Hawaii (No. 2), Oregon (No. 3), Alaska (No. 4) and Washington (No. 5) rounding out the top of the chart. Nurse practitioners earn more in rural states. States with large rural areas top much of the list for nurse practitioner earnings, including New Mexico (No. 2), Iowa (No. 3), Oklahoma (No. 4) and Alaska (No. 6). According to the National Rural Health Association, demand for nurse practitioners in rural areas is high and “nearly half of all rural primary care practices employ at least one NP.”

States with large rural areas top much of the list for nurse practitioner earnings, including New Mexico (No. 2), Iowa (No. 3), Oklahoma (No. 4) and Alaska (No. 6). According to the National Rural Health Association, demand for nurse practitioners in rural areas is high and “nearly half of all rural primary care practices employ at least one NP.” Despite ranking last for RN pay, this state has the most nurses. South Dakota, No. 50 in the rankings, pays RNs less than any other state ($69,510; $78,454 price-adjusted). However, it also boasts the most RNs per capita — 16 for every 1,000 residents.

South Dakota, No. 50 in the rankings, pays RNs less than any other state ($69,510; $78,454 price-adjusted). However, it also boasts the most RNs per capita — 16 for every 1,000 residents. Nursing assistants are in a prime position in North Dakota. With adjusted median earnings of $49,652, nursing assistants earn more in North Dakota than any other state. The Roughrider State also employs the most nursing assistants per capita (nine per 1,000 residents).

Expert Insight

“Compensation must be treated as a strategic investment, not a cost to minimize. Nurses who feel valued stay. Competitive, transparent pay tied to retention bonuses, profit sharing and merit-based outcomes signals that loyalty and performance are rewarded — not expected.”

— Erin Slay, DNP, MHA, RN (Associate Dean, Central School of Practical Nursing)

SmartAsset spoke with this expert to add outside perspective; they did not participate in the study’s analysis, methodology or findings.

How States Measure

• Alabama

◦ NP median earnings: $106,930 ($120,417 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $71,040 ($80,000 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $50,100 ($56,419 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $32,470 ($36,565 price-adjusted)

• Alaska

◦ NP median earnings: $145,450 ($142,041 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $110,690 ($108,096 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $77,670 ($75,850 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $45,840 ($44,766 price-adjusted)

• Arizona

◦ NP median earnings: $133,790 ($132,860 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $96,890 ($96,216 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $74,020 ($73,505 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $41,980 ($41,688 price-adjusted)

• Arkansas

◦ NP median earnings: $113,660 ($130,794 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $77,130 ($88,757 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $51,030 ($58,723 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $31,990 ($36,812 price-adjusted)

• California

◦ NP median earnings: $166,610 ($150,506 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $140,330 ($126,766 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $77,170 ($69,711 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $46,420 ($41,933 price-adjusted)

• Colorado

◦ NP median earnings: $129,750 ($125,849 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $96,520 ($93,618 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $67,480 ($65,451 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $44,950 ($43,598 price-adjusted)

• Connecticut

◦ NP median earnings: $138,960 ($134,131 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $101,590 ($98,060 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $69,130 ($66,728 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $44,500 ($42,954 price-adjusted)

• Delaware

◦ NP median earnings: $127,810 ($128,066 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $92,610 ($92,796 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $66,090 ($66,222 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $39,240 ($39,319 price-adjusted)

• Florida

◦ NP median earnings: $129,010 ($124,768 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $82,850 ($80,126 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $60,080 ($58,104 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $36,850 ($35,638 price-adjusted)

• Georgia

◦ NP median earnings: $126,060 ($130,903 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $86,560 ($89,886 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $58,490 ($60,737 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $36,570 ($37,975 price-adjusted)

• Hawaii

◦ NP median earnings: $130,940 ($119,036 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $136,320 ($123,927 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $65,560 ($59,600 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $44,830 ($40,755 price-adjusted)

• Idaho

◦ NP median earnings: $128,940 ($135,016 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $86,100 ($90,157 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $61,720 ($64,628 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $37,530 ($39,298 price-adjusted)

• Illinois

◦ NP median earnings: $128,620 ($128,620 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $86,410 ($86,410 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $66,030 ($66,030 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $44,750 ($44,750 price-adjusted)

• Indiana

◦ NP median earnings: $128,280 ($137,492 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $80,740 ($86,538 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $63,690 ($68,264 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $37,330 ($40,011 price-adjusted)

• Iowa

◦ NP median earnings: $129,420 ($147,403 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $76,960 ($87,654 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $59,460 ($67,722 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $38,630 ($43,998 price-adjusted)

• Kansas

◦ NP median earnings: $124,690 ($138,391 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $78,060 ($86,637 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $59,920 ($66,504 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $36,910 ($40,966 price-adjusted)

• Kentucky

◦ NP median earnings: $113,870 ($126,242 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $79,910 ($88,592 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $58,450 ($64,800 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $37,330 ($41,386 price-adjusted)

• Louisiana

◦ NP median earnings: $125,980 ($142,834 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $78,880 ($89,433 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $53,930 ($61,145 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $30,240 ($34,286 price-adjusted)

• Maine

◦ NP median earnings: $125,040 ($128,774 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $82,860 ($85,335 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $70,870 ($72,987 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $45,640 ($47,003 price-adjusted)

• Maryland

◦ NP median earnings: $125,530 ($119,552 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $96,830 ($92,219 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $69,870 ($66,543 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $40,000 ($38,095 price-adjusted)

• Massachusetts

◦ NP median earnings: $138,890 ($131,276 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $101,970 ($96,380 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $76,560 ($72,363 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $45,410 ($42,921 price-adjusted)

• Michigan

◦ NP median earnings: $125,620 ($130,582 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $85,670 ($89,054 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $63,810 ($66,331 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $38,900 ($40,437 price-adjusted)

• Minnesota

◦ NP median earnings: $128,570 ($130,396 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $100,870 ($102,302 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $60,870 ($61,734 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $45,580 ($46,227 price-adjusted)

• Mississippi

◦ NP median earnings: $119,290 ($137,115 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $74,470 ($85,598 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $48,850 ($56,149 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $30,460 ($35,011 price-adjusted)

• Missouri

◦ NP median earnings: $126,370 ($139,174 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $79,770 ($87,852 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $59,030 ($65,011 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $37,170 ($40,936 price-adjusted)

• Montana

◦ NP median earnings: $133,640 ($141,268 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $81,560 ($86,216 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $59,750 ($63,161 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $39,300 ($41,543 price-adjusted)

• Nebraska

◦ NP median earnings: $127,930 ($141,987 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $81,020 ($89,922 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $60,740 ($67,414 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $38,620 ($42,863 price-adjusted)

• Nevada

◦ NP median earnings: * (#VALUE! price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $101,990 ($101,990 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $73,820 ($73,820 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $45,060 ($45,060 price-adjusted)

• New Hampshire

◦ NP median earnings: $132,440 ($127,102 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $96,830 ($92,927 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $74,660 ($71,651 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $46,050 ($44,194 price-adjusted)

• New Jersey

◦ NP median earnings: $149,620 ($137,518 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $102,730 ($94,421 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $71,180 ($65,423 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $44,910 ($41,278 price-adjusted)

• New Mexico

◦ NP median earnings: $138,440 ($150,152 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $88,260 ($95,727 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $60,760 ($65,900 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $37,030 ($40,163 price-adjusted)

• New York

◦ NP median earnings: $145,390 ($134,745 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $105,600 ($97,868 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $64,030 ($59,342 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $47,390 ($43,920 price-adjusted)

• North Carolina

◦ NP median earnings: $125,020 ($132,577 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $81,860 ($86,808 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $61,380 ($65,090 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $37,670 ($39,947 price-adjusted)

• North Dakota

◦ NP median earnings: $123,220 ($138,449 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $78,260 ($87,933 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $60,820 ($68,337 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $44,190 ($49,652 price-adjusted)

• Ohio

◦ NP median earnings: $126,740 ($136,573 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $81,250 ($87,554 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $60,990 ($65,722 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $38,570 ($41,563 price-adjusted)

• Oklahoma

◦ NP median earnings: $126,670 ($144,271 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $81,160 ($92,437 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $55,870 ($63,633 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $35,040 ($39,909 price-adjusted)

• Oregon

◦ NP median earnings: $144,600 ($139,845 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $123,990 ($119,913 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $76,570 ($74,052 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $48,390 ($46,799 price-adjusted)

• Pennsylvania

◦ NP median earnings: $127,400 ($130,533 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $87,610 ($89,764 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $62,010 ($63,535 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $41,110 ($42,121 price-adjusted)

• Rhode Island

◦ NP median earnings: $130,710 ($127,771 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $99,960 ($97,713 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $77,940 ($76,188 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $44,160 ($43,167 price-adjusted)

• South Carolina

◦ NP median earnings: $116,240 ($124,055 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $79,900 ($85,272 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $59,050 ($63,020 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $36,370 ($38,815 price-adjusted)

• South Dakota

◦ NP median earnings: $122,600 ($138,375 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $69,510 ($78,454 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $49,170 ($55,497 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $38,070 ($42,968 price-adjusted)

• Tennessee

◦ NP median earnings: $108,420 ($117,976 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $79,030 ($85,996 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $54,530 ($59,336 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $36,750 ($39,989 price-adjusted)

• Texas

◦ NP median earnings: $129,880 ($133,759 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $90,010 ($92,698 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $60,150 ($61,946 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $36,390 ($37,477 price-adjusted)

• Utah

◦ NP median earnings: $125,700 ($127,098 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $82,270 ($83,185 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $61,710 ($62,396 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $38,500 ($38,928 price-adjusted)

• Vermont

◦ NP median earnings: $129,740 ($132,388 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $85,150 ($86,888 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $64,560 ($65,878 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $43,610 ($44,500 price-adjusted)

• Virginia

◦ NP median earnings: $124,210 ($122,859 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $88,820 ($87,854 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $62,310 ($61,632 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $38,790 ($38,368 price-adjusted)

• Washington

◦ NP median earnings: $140,220 ($131,047 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $112,180 ($104,841 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $79,700 ($74,486 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $48,260 ($45,103 price-adjusted)

• West Virginia

◦ NP median earnings: $121,640 ($135,911 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $79,990 ($89,374 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $49,850 ($55,698 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $36,340 ($40,603 price-adjusted)

• Wisconsin

◦ NP median earnings: $128,580 ($136,642 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $86,070 ($91,467 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $61,040 ($64,867 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $43,250 ($45,962 price-adjusted)

• Wyoming

◦ NP median earnings: $127,750 ($137,810 price-adjusted)

◦ RN median earnings: $81,790 ($88,231 price-adjusted)

◦ LPN median earnings: $61,880 ($66,753 price-adjusted)

◦ Nursing assistant median earnings: $38,360 ($41,381 price-adjusted)

Methodology

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics occupational wage data for May 2024, the most recent period available, was analyzed for three clinical nursing occupations (nurse practitioner, registered nurse and licensed practical nurse), and one nursing support occupation (nursing assistant) in each of the 50 states. Annual median earnings were adjusted for regional price parity (RPP) using 2024 U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis RPP values to express earnings in real, nationally comparable dollars. Where listed, the per capita number of each occupation in each state was calculated using 2024 U.S. Census Bureau state population estimates. Source data providers are not affiliated with, and do not endorse or sponsor, this study or its findings.

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