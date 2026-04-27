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America’s Best Value Small Colleges and Universities — 2026 Study 

Byline profile imageWritten by Toby Nelson
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Byline profile imageEdited by Chris Thompson
Byline profile imageReviewed by Tanza Loudenback, CFP®
Published on
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As the Class of 2026 prepares to begin the next chapter of its educational journey, many graduating seniors will opt for a small college experience. Some students are drawn to small colleges and universities for the personalized attention and sense of community they can offer compared to larger schools. Although attending such institutions could come with a higher price tag than larger colleges and universities, many affordable, high-quality options are available.

SmartAsset evaluated more than 1,000 U.S. colleges and universities with undergraduate enrollments of fewer than 5,000 students to identify the best values among small schools. The 527 institutions with an average cost of attendance — including tuition, books, fees and living expenses — below the median for similarly sized schools were assigned composite scores based on their graduation rate and the median earnings of students 10 years after first enrollment. The 75 highest-scoring schools were named our best-value small colleges.

Key Findings

  • Immaculata University ranks No. 1. Founded in 1920, this private university in southeastern Pennsylvania reports an undergraduate enrollment of 1,320 and an average annual cost of attendance of less than $45,000. Its 68% graduation rate and median alumni earnings of $75,701 help place it at the top of the rankings.
  • Rutgers University-Camden is the top-ranked public institution. The regional campus of Rutgers University enrolls fewer than 4,000 undergraduates and reports an average annual cost of attendance of $35,178. It ranks No. 2 overall, supported by a 67% graduation rate and median alumni earnings of $74,479.
  • New York is home to more ranked colleges than any other state. Eleven institutions in the Empire State appeared among the 75 schools in the rankings.
  • Public and private schools are both well represented. While the small college experience is often associated with private institutions, 26 of the 75 schools in the rankings are state-affiliated.
  • Average enrollment is less than 2,200. Institutions named to the list were limited to those enrolling 5,000 or fewer undergraduates; the schools that made the final ranking have an average enrollment of 2,152.

Best Value Small Colleges and Universities

  1. Immaculata University (Immaculata, PA)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 1,320
     • Cost of Attendance: $43,979
     • Graduation Rate: 68%
     • Median Earnings: $75,701
  2. Rutgers University-Camden (Camden, NJ)
     • Type: Public
     • Enrollment: 3,753
     • Cost of Attendance: $35,178
     • Graduation Rate: 67%
     • Median Earnings: $74,479
  3. University of Detroit Mercy (Detroit, MI)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 2,438
     • Cost of Attendance: $42,211
     • Graduation Rate: 68%
     • Median Earnings: $71,030
  4. SUNY College at Geneseo (Geneseo, NY)
     • Type: Public
     • Enrollment: 3,869
     • Cost of Attendance: $27,709
     • Graduation Rate: 72%
     • Median Earnings: $67,316
  5. Washington & Jefferson College (Washington, PA)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 1,295
     • Cost of Attendance: $42,972
     • Graduation Rate: 70%
     • Median Earnings: $67,918
  6. Ramapo College of New Jersey (Mahwah, NJ)
     • Type: Public
     • Enrollment: 4,898
     • Cost of Attendance: $29,483
     • Graduation Rate: 71%
     • Median Earnings: $67,541
  7. New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology (Socorro, NM)
     • Type: Public
     • Enrollment: 995
     • Cost of Attendance: $24,967
     • Graduation Rate: 57%
     • Median Earnings: $76,489
  8. Thomas Aquinas College (Santa Paula, CA)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 566
     • Cost of Attendance: $43,426
     • Graduation Rate: 83%
     • Median Earnings: $55,619
  9. Capitol Technology University (Laurel, MD)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 315
     • Cost of Attendance: $42,471
     • Graduation Rate: 44%
     • Median Earnings: $85,035
  10. Christopher Newport University (Newport News, VA)
     • Type: Public
     • Enrollment: 4,365
     • Cost of Attendance: $33,766
     • Graduation Rate: 73%
     • Median Earnings: $60,509
  11. Oregon Institute of Technology (Klamath Falls, OR)
     • Type: Public
     • Enrollment: 2,892
     • Cost of Attendance: $27,524
     • Graduation Rate: 56%
     • Median Earnings: $72,273
  12. St. Joseph’s University-New York (Brooklyn, NY)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 3,144
     • Cost of Attendance: $41,897
     • Graduation Rate: 67%
     • Median Earnings: $63,905
  13. South Dakota School of Mines and Technology (Rapid City, SD)
     • Type: Public
     • Enrollment: 2,071
     • Cost of Attendance: $25,385
     • Graduation Rate: 56%
     • Median Earnings: $72,257
  14. SUNY Oneonta (Oneonta, NY)
     • Type: Public
     • Enrollment: 4,643
     • Cost of Attendance: $28,821
     • Graduation Rate: 70%
     • Median Earnings: $60,386
  15. Canisius University (Buffalo, NY)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 1,685
     • Cost of Attendance: $44,322
     • Graduation Rate: 69%
     • Median Earnings: $60,681
  16. St. Mary’s College of Maryland (St. Mary’s City, MD)
     • Type: Public
     • Enrollment: 1,603
     • Cost of Attendance: $31,865
     • Graduation Rate: 69%
     • Median Earnings: $60,110
  17. University of Mary (Bismarck, ND)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 2,416
     • Cost of Attendance: $33,672
     • Graduation Rate: 67%
     • Median Earnings: $60,909
  18. University of Mary Washington (Fredericksburg, VA)
     • Type: Public
     • Enrollment: 3,566
     • Cost of Attendance: $31,137
     • Graduation Rate: 67%
     • Median Earnings: $60,613
  19. University of St Thomas (Houston, TX)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 3,220
     • Cost of Attendance: $45,672
     • Graduation Rate: 69%
     • Median Earnings: $59,224
  20. Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion (Marion, IN)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 1,974
     • Cost of Attendance: $44,776
     • Graduation Rate: 67%
     • Median Earnings: $59,986
  21. Truman State University (Kirksville, MO)
     • Type: Public
     • Enrollment: 2,513
     • Cost of Attendance: $25,115
     • Graduation Rate: 69%
     • Median Earnings: $56,280
  22. Holy Family University (Philadelphia, PA)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 2,464
     • Cost of Attendance: $40,539
     • Graduation Rate: 61%
     • Median Earnings: $62,235
  23. William Jewell College (Liberty, MO)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 924
     • Cost of Attendance: $35,785
     • Graduation Rate: 64%
     • Median Earnings: $59,268
  24. Franciscan University of Steubenville (Steubenville, OH)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 2,901
     • Cost of Attendance: $44,580
     • Graduation Rate: 76%
     • Median Earnings: $50,030
  25. York College of Pennsylvania (York, PA)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 3,265
     • Cost of Attendance: $37,319
     • Graduation Rate: 62%
     • Median Earnings: $61,012
  26. SUNY Polytechnic Institute (Utica, NY)
     • Type: Public
     • Enrollment: 1,849
     • Cost of Attendance: $23,741
     • Graduation Rate: 57%
     • Median Earnings: $64,355
  27. SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (Syracuse, NY)
     • Type: Public
     • Enrollment: 1,839
     • Cost of Attendance: $28,133
     • Graduation Rate: 68%
     • Median Earnings: $55,763
  28. John Brown University (Siloam Springs, AR)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 1,471
     • Cost of Attendance: $44,710
     • Graduation Rate: 69%
     • Median Earnings: $53,907
  29. Viterbo University (La Crosse, WI)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 1,249
     • Cost of Attendance: $45,558
     • Graduation Rate: 67%
     • Median Earnings: $55,660
  30. Daemen University (Amherst, NY)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 1,643
     • Cost of Attendance: $45,192
     • Graduation Rate: 59%
     • Median Earnings: $61,808
  31. Waynesburg University (Waynesburg, PA)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 1,009
     • Cost of Attendance: $44,397
     • Graduation Rate: 63%
     • Median Earnings: $58,537
  32. Harding University (Searcy, AR)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 3,382
     • Cost of Attendance: $39,534
     • Graduation Rate: 70%
     • Median Earnings: $52,876
  33. Central College (Pella, IA)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 1,070
     • Cost of Attendance: $37,773
     • Graduation Rate: 68%
     • Median Earnings: $54,317
  34. Warner Pacific University (Portland, OR)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 375
     • Cost of Attendance: $38,948
     • Graduation Rate: 66%
     • Median Earnings: $55,204
  35. Utica University (Utica, NY)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 2,278
     • Cost of Attendance: $37,205
     • Graduation Rate: 56%
     • Median Earnings: $63,277
  36. Andrews University (Berrien Springs, MI)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 1,224
     • Cost of Attendance: $45,218
     • Graduation Rate: 69%
     • Median Earnings: $53,187
  37. Worcester State University (Worcester, MA)
     • Type: Public
     • Enrollment: 3,930
     • Cost of Attendance: $22,874
     • Graduation Rate: 59%
     • Median Earnings: $60,624
  38. Dominican University (River Forest, IL)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 2,561
     • Cost of Attendance: $43,891
     • Graduation Rate: 59%
     • Median Earnings: $60,327
  39. Goldey-Beacom College (Wilmington, DE)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 691
     • Cost of Attendance: $26,502
     • Graduation Rate: 58%
     • Median Earnings: $59,892
  40. Gordon College (Wenham, MA)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 1,278
     • Cost of Attendance: $42,446
     • Graduation Rate: 68%
     • Median Earnings: $52,119
  41. Madonna University (Livonia, MI)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 1,632
     • Cost of Attendance: $41,038
     • Graduation Rate: 59%
     • Median Earnings: $59,058
  42. Aurora University (Aurora, IL)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 3,974
     • Cost of Attendance: $40,625
     • Graduation Rate: 59%
     • Median Earnings: $58,709
  43. North Park University (Chicago, IL)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 1,818
     • Cost of Attendance: $44,172
     • Graduation Rate: 57%
     • Median Earnings: $59,572
  44. Saint Xavier University (Chicago, IL)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 3,096
     • Cost of Attendance: $43,244
     • Graduation Rate: 58%
     • Median Earnings: $58,656
  45. Trinity Christian College (Palos Heights, IL)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 820
     • Cost of Attendance: $35,012
     • Graduation Rate: 61%
     • Median Earnings: $55,700
  46. University of Sioux Falls (Sioux Falls, SD)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 1,218
     • Cost of Attendance: $34,274
     • Graduation Rate: 62%
     • Median Earnings: $54,521
  47. State University of New York at Plattsburgh (Plattsburgh, NY)
     • Type: Public
     • Enrollment: 3,769
     • Cost of Attendance: $28,244
     • Graduation Rate: 59%
     • Median Earnings: $56,403
  48. Thomas More College of Liberal Arts (Merrimack, NH)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 97
     • Cost of Attendance: $42,082
     • Graduation Rate: 62%
     • Median Earnings: $53,565
  49. Freed-Hardeman University (Henderson, TN)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 1,212
     • Cost of Attendance: $38,315
     • Graduation Rate: 70%
     • Median Earnings: $47,485
  50. University of Illinois Springfield (Springfield, IL)
     • Type: Public
     • Enrollment: 2,263
     • Cost of Attendance: $25,521
     • Graduation Rate: 57%
     • Median Earnings: $57,103
  51. Eastern Connecticut State University (Willimantic, CT)
     • Type: Public
     • Enrollment: 3,418
     • Cost of Attendance: $31,983
     • Graduation Rate: 58%
     • Median Earnings: $56,469
  52. College of Saint Mary (Omaha, NE)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 445
     • Cost of Attendance: $35,971
     • Graduation Rate: 60%
     • Median Earnings: $54,338
  53. Concordia University-Saint Paul (Saint Paul, MN)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 3,018
     • Cost of Attendance: $37,239
     • Graduation Rate: 52%
     • Median Earnings: $59,871
  54. Keene State College (Keene, NH)
     • Type: Public
     • Enrollment: 2,699
     • Cost of Attendance: $29,993
     • Graduation Rate: 59%
     • Median Earnings: $54,368
  55. University of Wisconsin-River Falls (River Falls, WI)
     • Type: Public
     • Enrollment: 4,205
     • Cost of Attendance: $19,781
     • Graduation Rate: 59%
     • Median Earnings: $54,458
  56. Judson University (Elgin, IL)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 708
     • Cost of Attendance: $43,137
     • Graduation Rate: 56%
     • Median Earnings: $56,313
  57. Longwood University (Farmville, VA)
     • Type: Public
     • Enrollment: 3,015
     • Cost of Attendance: $34,588
     • Graduation Rate: 61%
     • Median Earnings: $52,347
  58. Ashland University (Ashland, OH)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 2,199
     • Cost of Attendance: $43,434
     • Graduation Rate: 61%
     • Median Earnings: $52,928
  59. Fresno Pacific University (Fresno, CA)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 1,544
     • Cost of Attendance: $44,249
     • Graduation Rate: 53%
     • Median Earnings: $58,896
  60. Westfield State University (Westfield, MA)
     • Type: Public
     • Enrollment: 3,615
     • Cost of Attendance: $27,649
     • Graduation Rate: 55%
     • Median Earnings: $57,346
  61. St. Francis College (Brooklyn, NY)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 1,684
     • Cost of Attendance: $38,098
     • Graduation Rate: 54%
     • Median Earnings: $58,099
  62. Montana Technological University (Butte, MT)
     • Type: Public
     • Enrollment: 1,480
     • Cost of Attendance: $22,786
     • Graduation Rate: 58%
     • Median Earnings: $54,329
  63. Spring Arbor University (Spring Arbor, MI)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 1,010
     • Cost of Attendance: $44,703
     • Graduation Rate: 61%
     • Median Earnings: $51,732
  64. University of Minnesota-Morris (Morris, MN)
     • Type: Public
     • Enrollment: 936
     • Cost of Attendance: $27,039
     • Graduation Rate: 62%
     • Median Earnings: $50,919
  65. Western Connecticut State University (Danbury, CT)
     • Type: Public
     • Enrollment: 3,511
     • Cost of Attendance: $24,877
     • Graduation Rate: 51%
     • Median Earnings: $59,115
  66. Hiram College (Hiram, OH)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 777
     • Cost of Attendance: $40,572
     • Graduation Rate: 57%
     • Median Earnings: $54,311
  67. Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania (Shippensburg, PA)
     • Type: Public
     • Enrollment: 4,086
     • Cost of Attendance: $30,785
     • Graduation Rate: 54%
     • Median Earnings: $56,351
  68. New College of Florida (Sarasota, FL)
     • Type: Public
     • Enrollment: 843
     • Cost of Attendance: $24,449
     • Graduation Rate: 64%
     • Median Earnings: $48,082
  69. Huntington University (Huntington, IN)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 1,082
     • Cost of Attendance: $42,157
     • Graduation Rate: 66%
     • Median Earnings: $46,672
  70. Geneva College (Beaver Falls, PA)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 1,096
     • Cost of Attendance: $45,407
     • Graduation Rate: 61%
     • Median Earnings: $50,004
  71. Salem State University (Salem, MA)
     • Type: Public
     • Enrollment: 4,291
     • Cost of Attendance: $28,291
     • Graduation Rate: 52%
     • Median Earnings: $56,662
  72. Houghton University (Houghton, NY)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 753
     • Cost of Attendance: $31,143
     • Graduation Rate: 65%
     • Median Earnings: $46,721
  73. Evangel University (Springfield, MO)
     • Type: Private
     • Enrollment: 1,229
     • Cost of Attendance: $39,956
     • Graduation Rate: 65%
     • Median Earnings: $46,573
  74. University of Minnesota-Crookston (Crookston, MN)
     • Type: Public
     • Enrollment: 1,729
     • Cost of Attendance: $26,068
     • Graduation Rate: 50%
     • Median Earnings: $58,056
  75. Plymouth State University (Plymouth, NH)
     • Type: Public
     • Enrollment: 3,153
     • Cost of Attendance: $29,644
     • Graduation Rate: 50%
     • Median Earnings: $57,304

Methodology 

Bachelor’s degree-granting institutions listed in the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard were filtered to include regionally accredited schools with undergraduate enrollments of 5,000 or fewer students. For-profit institutions and some specialized schools, such as seminaries, maritime academies, conservatories and nursing schools, were omitted. The median cost of attendance for all qualifying institutions was calculated, and those with a cost of attendance for full-time, first-time, degree-seeking undergraduates who receive Title IV aid — including tuition, books, fees, and living expenses — below that median were included in the rankings. Institutions were ranked using a composite score based on graduation rate (pooled) six years after first enrollment and the median earnings of students who received federal financial aid 10 years after first enrollment. All metrics are based on data published in March 2026 and may not reflect current conditions. Source data providers are not affiliated with, and do not endorse or sponsor, this study or its findings.

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