America’s Best Value Small Colleges and Universities — 2026 Study 

As the Class of 2026 prepares to begin the next chapter of its educational journey, many graduating seniors will opt for a small college experience. Some students are drawn to small colleges and universities for the personalized attention and sense of community they can offer compared to larger schools. Although attending such institutions could come with a higher price tag than larger colleges and universities, many affordable, high-quality options are available.

SmartAsset evaluated more than 1,000 U.S. colleges and universities with undergraduate enrollments of fewer than 5,000 students to identify the best values among small schools. The 527 institutions with an average cost of attendance — including tuition, books, fees and living expenses — below the median for similarly sized schools were assigned composite scores based on their graduation rate and the median earnings of students 10 years after first enrollment. The 75 highest-scoring schools were named our best-value small colleges.

Key Findings

Immaculata University ranks No. 1. Founded in 1920, this private university in southeastern Pennsylvania reports an undergraduate enrollment of 1,320 and an average annual cost of attendance of less than $45,000. Its 68% graduation rate and median alumni earnings of $75,701 help place it at the top of the rankings.

Founded in 1920, this private university in southeastern Pennsylvania reports an undergraduate enrollment of 1,320 and an average annual cost of attendance of less than $45,000. Its 68% graduation rate and median alumni earnings of $75,701 help place it at the top of the rankings. Rutgers University-Camden is the top-ranked public institution. The regional campus of Rutgers University enrolls fewer than 4,000 undergraduates and reports an average annual cost of attendance of $35,178. It ranks No. 2 overall, supported by a 67% graduation rate and median alumni earnings of $74,479.

The regional campus of Rutgers University enrolls fewer than 4,000 undergraduates and reports an average annual cost of attendance of $35,178. It ranks No. 2 overall, supported by a 67% graduation rate and median alumni earnings of $74,479. New York is home to more ranked colleges than any other state. Eleven institutions in the Empire State appeared among the 75 schools in the rankings.

Eleven institutions in the Empire State appeared among the 75 schools in the rankings. Public and private schools are both well represented. While the small college experience is often associated with private institutions, 26 of the 75 schools in the rankings are state-affiliated.

While the small college experience is often associated with private institutions, 26 of the 75 schools in the rankings are state-affiliated. Average enrollment is less than 2,200. Institutions named to the list were limited to those enrolling 5,000 or fewer undergraduates; the schools that made the final ranking have an average enrollment of 2,152.

Best Value Small Colleges and Universities

Immaculata University (Immaculata, PA)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 1,320

• Cost of Attendance: $43,979

• Graduation Rate: 68%

• Median Earnings: $75,701 Rutgers University-Camden (Camden, NJ)

• Type: Public

• Enrollment: 3,753

• Cost of Attendance: $35,178

• Graduation Rate: 67%

• Median Earnings: $74,479 University of Detroit Mercy (Detroit, MI)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 2,438

• Cost of Attendance: $42,211

• Graduation Rate: 68%

• Median Earnings: $71,030 SUNY College at Geneseo (Geneseo, NY)

• Type: Public

• Enrollment: 3,869

• Cost of Attendance: $27,709

• Graduation Rate: 72%

• Median Earnings: $67,316 Washington & Jefferson College (Washington, PA)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 1,295

• Cost of Attendance: $42,972

• Graduation Rate: 70%

• Median Earnings: $67,918 Ramapo College of New Jersey (Mahwah, NJ)

• Type: Public

• Enrollment: 4,898

• Cost of Attendance: $29,483

• Graduation Rate: 71%

• Median Earnings: $67,541 New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology (Socorro, NM)

• Type: Public

• Enrollment: 995

• Cost of Attendance: $24,967

• Graduation Rate: 57%

• Median Earnings: $76,489 Thomas Aquinas College (Santa Paula, CA)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 566

• Cost of Attendance: $43,426

• Graduation Rate: 83%

• Median Earnings: $55,619 Capitol Technology University (Laurel, MD)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 315

• Cost of Attendance: $42,471

• Graduation Rate: 44%

• Median Earnings: $85,035 Christopher Newport University (Newport News, VA)

• Type: Public

• Enrollment: 4,365

• Cost of Attendance: $33,766

• Graduation Rate: 73%

• Median Earnings: $60,509 Oregon Institute of Technology (Klamath Falls, OR)

• Type: Public

• Enrollment: 2,892

• Cost of Attendance: $27,524

• Graduation Rate: 56%

• Median Earnings: $72,273 St. Joseph’s University-New York (Brooklyn, NY)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 3,144

• Cost of Attendance: $41,897

• Graduation Rate: 67%

• Median Earnings: $63,905 South Dakota School of Mines and Technology (Rapid City, SD)

• Type: Public

• Enrollment: 2,071

• Cost of Attendance: $25,385

• Graduation Rate: 56%

• Median Earnings: $72,257 SUNY Oneonta (Oneonta, NY)

• Type: Public

• Enrollment: 4,643

• Cost of Attendance: $28,821

• Graduation Rate: 70%

• Median Earnings: $60,386 Canisius University (Buffalo, NY)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 1,685

• Cost of Attendance: $44,322

• Graduation Rate: 69%

• Median Earnings: $60,681 St. Mary’s College of Maryland (St. Mary’s City, MD)

• Type: Public

• Enrollment: 1,603

• Cost of Attendance: $31,865

• Graduation Rate: 69%

• Median Earnings: $60,110 University of Mary (Bismarck, ND)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 2,416

• Cost of Attendance: $33,672

• Graduation Rate: 67%

• Median Earnings: $60,909 University of Mary Washington (Fredericksburg, VA)

• Type: Public

• Enrollment: 3,566

• Cost of Attendance: $31,137

• Graduation Rate: 67%

• Median Earnings: $60,613 University of St Thomas (Houston, TX)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 3,220

• Cost of Attendance: $45,672

• Graduation Rate: 69%

• Median Earnings: $59,224 Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion (Marion, IN)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 1,974

• Cost of Attendance: $44,776

• Graduation Rate: 67%

• Median Earnings: $59,986 Truman State University (Kirksville, MO)

• Type: Public

• Enrollment: 2,513

• Cost of Attendance: $25,115

• Graduation Rate: 69%

• Median Earnings: $56,280 Holy Family University (Philadelphia, PA)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 2,464

• Cost of Attendance: $40,539

• Graduation Rate: 61%

• Median Earnings: $62,235 William Jewell College (Liberty, MO)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 924

• Cost of Attendance: $35,785

• Graduation Rate: 64%

• Median Earnings: $59,268 Franciscan University of Steubenville (Steubenville, OH)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 2,901

• Cost of Attendance: $44,580

• Graduation Rate: 76%

• Median Earnings: $50,030 York College of Pennsylvania (York, PA)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 3,265

• Cost of Attendance: $37,319

• Graduation Rate: 62%

• Median Earnings: $61,012 SUNY Polytechnic Institute (Utica, NY)

• Type: Public

• Enrollment: 1,849

• Cost of Attendance: $23,741

• Graduation Rate: 57%

• Median Earnings: $64,355 SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (Syracuse, NY)

• Type: Public

• Enrollment: 1,839

• Cost of Attendance: $28,133

• Graduation Rate: 68%

• Median Earnings: $55,763 John Brown University (Siloam Springs, AR)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 1,471

• Cost of Attendance: $44,710

• Graduation Rate: 69%

• Median Earnings: $53,907 Viterbo University (La Crosse, WI)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 1,249

• Cost of Attendance: $45,558

• Graduation Rate: 67%

• Median Earnings: $55,660 Daemen University (Amherst, NY)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 1,643

• Cost of Attendance: $45,192

• Graduation Rate: 59%

• Median Earnings: $61,808 Waynesburg University (Waynesburg, PA)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 1,009

• Cost of Attendance: $44,397

• Graduation Rate: 63%

• Median Earnings: $58,537 Harding University (Searcy, AR)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 3,382

• Cost of Attendance: $39,534

• Graduation Rate: 70%

• Median Earnings: $52,876 Central College (Pella, IA)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 1,070

• Cost of Attendance: $37,773

• Graduation Rate: 68%

• Median Earnings: $54,317 Warner Pacific University (Portland, OR)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 375

• Cost of Attendance: $38,948

• Graduation Rate: 66%

• Median Earnings: $55,204 Utica University (Utica, NY)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 2,278

• Cost of Attendance: $37,205

• Graduation Rate: 56%

• Median Earnings: $63,277 Andrews University (Berrien Springs, MI)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 1,224

• Cost of Attendance: $45,218

• Graduation Rate: 69%

• Median Earnings: $53,187 Worcester State University (Worcester, MA)

• Type: Public

• Enrollment: 3,930

• Cost of Attendance: $22,874

• Graduation Rate: 59%

• Median Earnings: $60,624 Dominican University (River Forest, IL)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 2,561

• Cost of Attendance: $43,891

• Graduation Rate: 59%

• Median Earnings: $60,327 Goldey-Beacom College (Wilmington, DE)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 691

• Cost of Attendance: $26,502

• Graduation Rate: 58%

• Median Earnings: $59,892 Gordon College (Wenham, MA)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 1,278

• Cost of Attendance: $42,446

• Graduation Rate: 68%

• Median Earnings: $52,119 Madonna University (Livonia, MI)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 1,632

• Cost of Attendance: $41,038

• Graduation Rate: 59%

• Median Earnings: $59,058 Aurora University (Aurora, IL)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 3,974

• Cost of Attendance: $40,625

• Graduation Rate: 59%

• Median Earnings: $58,709 North Park University (Chicago, IL)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 1,818

• Cost of Attendance: $44,172

• Graduation Rate: 57%

• Median Earnings: $59,572 Saint Xavier University (Chicago, IL)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 3,096

• Cost of Attendance: $43,244

• Graduation Rate: 58%

• Median Earnings: $58,656 Trinity Christian College (Palos Heights, IL)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 820

• Cost of Attendance: $35,012

• Graduation Rate: 61%

• Median Earnings: $55,700 University of Sioux Falls (Sioux Falls, SD)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 1,218

• Cost of Attendance: $34,274

• Graduation Rate: 62%

• Median Earnings: $54,521 State University of New York at Plattsburgh (Plattsburgh, NY)

• Type: Public

• Enrollment: 3,769

• Cost of Attendance: $28,244

• Graduation Rate: 59%

• Median Earnings: $56,403 Thomas More College of Liberal Arts (Merrimack, NH)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 97

• Cost of Attendance: $42,082

• Graduation Rate: 62%

• Median Earnings: $53,565 Freed-Hardeman University (Henderson, TN)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 1,212

• Cost of Attendance: $38,315

• Graduation Rate: 70%

• Median Earnings: $47,485 University of Illinois Springfield (Springfield, IL)

• Type: Public

• Enrollment: 2,263

• Cost of Attendance: $25,521

• Graduation Rate: 57%

• Median Earnings: $57,103 Eastern Connecticut State University (Willimantic, CT)

• Type: Public

• Enrollment: 3,418

• Cost of Attendance: $31,983

• Graduation Rate: 58%

• Median Earnings: $56,469 College of Saint Mary (Omaha, NE)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 445

• Cost of Attendance: $35,971

• Graduation Rate: 60%

• Median Earnings: $54,338 Concordia University-Saint Paul (Saint Paul, MN)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 3,018

• Cost of Attendance: $37,239

• Graduation Rate: 52%

• Median Earnings: $59,871 Keene State College (Keene, NH)

• Type: Public

• Enrollment: 2,699

• Cost of Attendance: $29,993

• Graduation Rate: 59%

• Median Earnings: $54,368 University of Wisconsin-River Falls (River Falls, WI)

• Type: Public

• Enrollment: 4,205

• Cost of Attendance: $19,781

• Graduation Rate: 59%

• Median Earnings: $54,458 Judson University (Elgin, IL)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 708

• Cost of Attendance: $43,137

• Graduation Rate: 56%

• Median Earnings: $56,313 Longwood University (Farmville, VA)

• Type: Public

• Enrollment: 3,015

• Cost of Attendance: $34,588

• Graduation Rate: 61%

• Median Earnings: $52,347 Ashland University (Ashland, OH)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 2,199

• Cost of Attendance: $43,434

• Graduation Rate: 61%

• Median Earnings: $52,928 Fresno Pacific University (Fresno, CA)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 1,544

• Cost of Attendance: $44,249

• Graduation Rate: 53%

• Median Earnings: $58,896 Westfield State University (Westfield, MA)

• Type: Public

• Enrollment: 3,615

• Cost of Attendance: $27,649

• Graduation Rate: 55%

• Median Earnings: $57,346 St. Francis College (Brooklyn, NY)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 1,684

• Cost of Attendance: $38,098

• Graduation Rate: 54%

• Median Earnings: $58,099 Montana Technological University (Butte, MT)

• Type: Public

• Enrollment: 1,480

• Cost of Attendance: $22,786

• Graduation Rate: 58%

• Median Earnings: $54,329 Spring Arbor University (Spring Arbor, MI)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 1,010

• Cost of Attendance: $44,703

• Graduation Rate: 61%

• Median Earnings: $51,732 University of Minnesota-Morris (Morris, MN)

• Type: Public

• Enrollment: 936

• Cost of Attendance: $27,039

• Graduation Rate: 62%

• Median Earnings: $50,919 Western Connecticut State University (Danbury, CT)

• Type: Public

• Enrollment: 3,511

• Cost of Attendance: $24,877

• Graduation Rate: 51%

• Median Earnings: $59,115 Hiram College (Hiram, OH)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 777

• Cost of Attendance: $40,572

• Graduation Rate: 57%

• Median Earnings: $54,311 Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania (Shippensburg, PA)

• Type: Public

• Enrollment: 4,086

• Cost of Attendance: $30,785

• Graduation Rate: 54%

• Median Earnings: $56,351 New College of Florida (Sarasota, FL)

• Type: Public

• Enrollment: 843

• Cost of Attendance: $24,449

• Graduation Rate: 64%

• Median Earnings: $48,082 Huntington University (Huntington, IN)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 1,082

• Cost of Attendance: $42,157

• Graduation Rate: 66%

• Median Earnings: $46,672 Geneva College (Beaver Falls, PA)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 1,096

• Cost of Attendance: $45,407

• Graduation Rate: 61%

• Median Earnings: $50,004 Salem State University (Salem, MA)

• Type: Public

• Enrollment: 4,291

• Cost of Attendance: $28,291

• Graduation Rate: 52%

• Median Earnings: $56,662 Houghton University (Houghton, NY)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 753

• Cost of Attendance: $31,143

• Graduation Rate: 65%

• Median Earnings: $46,721 Evangel University (Springfield, MO)

• Type: Private

• Enrollment: 1,229

• Cost of Attendance: $39,956

• Graduation Rate: 65%

• Median Earnings: $46,573 University of Minnesota-Crookston (Crookston, MN)

• Type: Public

• Enrollment: 1,729

• Cost of Attendance: $26,068

• Graduation Rate: 50%

• Median Earnings: $58,056 Plymouth State University (Plymouth, NH)

• Type: Public

• Enrollment: 3,153

• Cost of Attendance: $29,644

• Graduation Rate: 50%

• Median Earnings: $57,304

Methodology

Bachelor’s degree-granting institutions listed in the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard were filtered to include regionally accredited schools with undergraduate enrollments of 5,000 or fewer students. For-profit institutions and some specialized schools, such as seminaries, maritime academies, conservatories and nursing schools, were omitted. The median cost of attendance for all qualifying institutions was calculated, and those with a cost of attendance for full-time, first-time, degree-seeking undergraduates who receive Title IV aid — including tuition, books, fees, and living expenses — below that median were included in the rankings. Institutions were ranked using a composite score based on graduation rate (pooled) six years after first enrollment and the median earnings of students who received federal financial aid 10 years after first enrollment. All metrics are based on data published in March 2026 and may not reflect current conditions. Source data providers are not affiliated with, and do not endorse or sponsor, this study or its findings.

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