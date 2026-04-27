America’s Best Value Small Colleges and Universities — 2026 Study 

As the Class of 2026 prepares to begin the next chapter of its educational journey, many graduating seniors will opt for a small college experience. Some students are drawn to small colleges and universities for the personalized attention and sense of community they can offer compared to larger schools. Although attending such institutions could come with a higher price tag than larger colleges and universities, many affordable, high-quality options are available.
SmartAsset evaluated more than 1,000 U.S. colleges and universities with undergraduate enrollments of fewer than 5,000 students to identify the best values among small schools. The 527 institutions with an average cost of attendance — including tuition, books, fees and living expenses — below the median for similarly sized schools were assigned composite scores based on their graduation rate and the median earnings of students 10 years after first enrollment. The 75 highest-scoring schools were named our best-value small colleges.
Key Findings
- Immaculata University ranks No. 1. Founded in 1920, this private university in southeastern Pennsylvania reports an undergraduate enrollment of 1,320 and an average annual cost of attendance of less than $45,000. Its 68% graduation rate and median alumni earnings of $75,701 help place it at the top of the rankings.
- Rutgers University-Camden is the top-ranked public institution. The regional campus of Rutgers University enrolls fewer than 4,000 undergraduates and reports an average annual cost of attendance of $35,178. It ranks No. 2 overall, supported by a 67% graduation rate and median alumni earnings of $74,479.
- New York is home to more ranked colleges than any other state. Eleven institutions in the Empire State appeared among the 75 schools in the rankings.
- Public and private schools are both well represented. While the small college experience is often associated with private institutions, 26 of the 75 schools in the rankings are state-affiliated.
- Average enrollment is less than 2,200. Institutions named to the list were limited to those enrolling 5,000 or fewer undergraduates; the schools that made the final ranking have an average enrollment of 2,152.
Best Value Small Colleges and Universities
- Immaculata University (Immaculata, PA)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 1,320
• Cost of Attendance: $43,979
• Graduation Rate: 68%
• Median Earnings: $75,701
- Rutgers University-Camden (Camden, NJ)
• Type: Public
• Enrollment: 3,753
• Cost of Attendance: $35,178
• Graduation Rate: 67%
• Median Earnings: $74,479
- University of Detroit Mercy (Detroit, MI)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 2,438
• Cost of Attendance: $42,211
• Graduation Rate: 68%
• Median Earnings: $71,030
- SUNY College at Geneseo (Geneseo, NY)
• Type: Public
• Enrollment: 3,869
• Cost of Attendance: $27,709
• Graduation Rate: 72%
• Median Earnings: $67,316
- Washington & Jefferson College (Washington, PA)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 1,295
• Cost of Attendance: $42,972
• Graduation Rate: 70%
• Median Earnings: $67,918
- Ramapo College of New Jersey (Mahwah, NJ)
• Type: Public
• Enrollment: 4,898
• Cost of Attendance: $29,483
• Graduation Rate: 71%
• Median Earnings: $67,541
- New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology (Socorro, NM)
• Type: Public
• Enrollment: 995
• Cost of Attendance: $24,967
• Graduation Rate: 57%
• Median Earnings: $76,489
- Thomas Aquinas College (Santa Paula, CA)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 566
• Cost of Attendance: $43,426
• Graduation Rate: 83%
• Median Earnings: $55,619
- Capitol Technology University (Laurel, MD)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 315
• Cost of Attendance: $42,471
• Graduation Rate: 44%
• Median Earnings: $85,035
- Christopher Newport University (Newport News, VA)
• Type: Public
• Enrollment: 4,365
• Cost of Attendance: $33,766
• Graduation Rate: 73%
• Median Earnings: $60,509
- Oregon Institute of Technology (Klamath Falls, OR)
• Type: Public
• Enrollment: 2,892
• Cost of Attendance: $27,524
• Graduation Rate: 56%
• Median Earnings: $72,273
- St. Joseph’s University-New York (Brooklyn, NY)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 3,144
• Cost of Attendance: $41,897
• Graduation Rate: 67%
• Median Earnings: $63,905
- South Dakota School of Mines and Technology (Rapid City, SD)
• Type: Public
• Enrollment: 2,071
• Cost of Attendance: $25,385
• Graduation Rate: 56%
• Median Earnings: $72,257
- SUNY Oneonta (Oneonta, NY)
• Type: Public
• Enrollment: 4,643
• Cost of Attendance: $28,821
• Graduation Rate: 70%
• Median Earnings: $60,386
- Canisius University (Buffalo, NY)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 1,685
• Cost of Attendance: $44,322
• Graduation Rate: 69%
• Median Earnings: $60,681
- St. Mary’s College of Maryland (St. Mary’s City, MD)
• Type: Public
• Enrollment: 1,603
• Cost of Attendance: $31,865
• Graduation Rate: 69%
• Median Earnings: $60,110
- University of Mary (Bismarck, ND)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 2,416
• Cost of Attendance: $33,672
• Graduation Rate: 67%
• Median Earnings: $60,909
- University of Mary Washington (Fredericksburg, VA)
• Type: Public
• Enrollment: 3,566
• Cost of Attendance: $31,137
• Graduation Rate: 67%
• Median Earnings: $60,613
- University of St Thomas (Houston, TX)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 3,220
• Cost of Attendance: $45,672
• Graduation Rate: 69%
• Median Earnings: $59,224
- Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion (Marion, IN)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 1,974
• Cost of Attendance: $44,776
• Graduation Rate: 67%
• Median Earnings: $59,986
- Truman State University (Kirksville, MO)
• Type: Public
• Enrollment: 2,513
• Cost of Attendance: $25,115
• Graduation Rate: 69%
• Median Earnings: $56,280
- Holy Family University (Philadelphia, PA)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 2,464
• Cost of Attendance: $40,539
• Graduation Rate: 61%
• Median Earnings: $62,235
- William Jewell College (Liberty, MO)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 924
• Cost of Attendance: $35,785
• Graduation Rate: 64%
• Median Earnings: $59,268
- Franciscan University of Steubenville (Steubenville, OH)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 2,901
• Cost of Attendance: $44,580
• Graduation Rate: 76%
• Median Earnings: $50,030
- York College of Pennsylvania (York, PA)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 3,265
• Cost of Attendance: $37,319
• Graduation Rate: 62%
• Median Earnings: $61,012
- SUNY Polytechnic Institute (Utica, NY)
• Type: Public
• Enrollment: 1,849
• Cost of Attendance: $23,741
• Graduation Rate: 57%
• Median Earnings: $64,355
- SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (Syracuse, NY)
• Type: Public
• Enrollment: 1,839
• Cost of Attendance: $28,133
• Graduation Rate: 68%
• Median Earnings: $55,763
- John Brown University (Siloam Springs, AR)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 1,471
• Cost of Attendance: $44,710
• Graduation Rate: 69%
• Median Earnings: $53,907
- Viterbo University (La Crosse, WI)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 1,249
• Cost of Attendance: $45,558
• Graduation Rate: 67%
• Median Earnings: $55,660
- Daemen University (Amherst, NY)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 1,643
• Cost of Attendance: $45,192
• Graduation Rate: 59%
• Median Earnings: $61,808
- Waynesburg University (Waynesburg, PA)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 1,009
• Cost of Attendance: $44,397
• Graduation Rate: 63%
• Median Earnings: $58,537
- Harding University (Searcy, AR)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 3,382
• Cost of Attendance: $39,534
• Graduation Rate: 70%
• Median Earnings: $52,876
- Central College (Pella, IA)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 1,070
• Cost of Attendance: $37,773
• Graduation Rate: 68%
• Median Earnings: $54,317
- Warner Pacific University (Portland, OR)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 375
• Cost of Attendance: $38,948
• Graduation Rate: 66%
• Median Earnings: $55,204
- Utica University (Utica, NY)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 2,278
• Cost of Attendance: $37,205
• Graduation Rate: 56%
• Median Earnings: $63,277
- Andrews University (Berrien Springs, MI)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 1,224
• Cost of Attendance: $45,218
• Graduation Rate: 69%
• Median Earnings: $53,187
- Worcester State University (Worcester, MA)
• Type: Public
• Enrollment: 3,930
• Cost of Attendance: $22,874
• Graduation Rate: 59%
• Median Earnings: $60,624
- Dominican University (River Forest, IL)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 2,561
• Cost of Attendance: $43,891
• Graduation Rate: 59%
• Median Earnings: $60,327
- Goldey-Beacom College (Wilmington, DE)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 691
• Cost of Attendance: $26,502
• Graduation Rate: 58%
• Median Earnings: $59,892
- Gordon College (Wenham, MA)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 1,278
• Cost of Attendance: $42,446
• Graduation Rate: 68%
• Median Earnings: $52,119
- Madonna University (Livonia, MI)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 1,632
• Cost of Attendance: $41,038
• Graduation Rate: 59%
• Median Earnings: $59,058
- Aurora University (Aurora, IL)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 3,974
• Cost of Attendance: $40,625
• Graduation Rate: 59%
• Median Earnings: $58,709
- North Park University (Chicago, IL)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 1,818
• Cost of Attendance: $44,172
• Graduation Rate: 57%
• Median Earnings: $59,572
- Saint Xavier University (Chicago, IL)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 3,096
• Cost of Attendance: $43,244
• Graduation Rate: 58%
• Median Earnings: $58,656
- Trinity Christian College (Palos Heights, IL)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 820
• Cost of Attendance: $35,012
• Graduation Rate: 61%
• Median Earnings: $55,700
- University of Sioux Falls (Sioux Falls, SD)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 1,218
• Cost of Attendance: $34,274
• Graduation Rate: 62%
• Median Earnings: $54,521
- State University of New York at Plattsburgh (Plattsburgh, NY)
• Type: Public
• Enrollment: 3,769
• Cost of Attendance: $28,244
• Graduation Rate: 59%
• Median Earnings: $56,403
- Thomas More College of Liberal Arts (Merrimack, NH)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 97
• Cost of Attendance: $42,082
• Graduation Rate: 62%
• Median Earnings: $53,565
- Freed-Hardeman University (Henderson, TN)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 1,212
• Cost of Attendance: $38,315
• Graduation Rate: 70%
• Median Earnings: $47,485
- University of Illinois Springfield (Springfield, IL)
• Type: Public
• Enrollment: 2,263
• Cost of Attendance: $25,521
• Graduation Rate: 57%
• Median Earnings: $57,103
- Eastern Connecticut State University (Willimantic, CT)
• Type: Public
• Enrollment: 3,418
• Cost of Attendance: $31,983
• Graduation Rate: 58%
• Median Earnings: $56,469
- College of Saint Mary (Omaha, NE)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 445
• Cost of Attendance: $35,971
• Graduation Rate: 60%
• Median Earnings: $54,338
- Concordia University-Saint Paul (Saint Paul, MN)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 3,018
• Cost of Attendance: $37,239
• Graduation Rate: 52%
• Median Earnings: $59,871
- Keene State College (Keene, NH)
• Type: Public
• Enrollment: 2,699
• Cost of Attendance: $29,993
• Graduation Rate: 59%
• Median Earnings: $54,368
- University of Wisconsin-River Falls (River Falls, WI)
• Type: Public
• Enrollment: 4,205
• Cost of Attendance: $19,781
• Graduation Rate: 59%
• Median Earnings: $54,458
- Judson University (Elgin, IL)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 708
• Cost of Attendance: $43,137
• Graduation Rate: 56%
• Median Earnings: $56,313
- Longwood University (Farmville, VA)
• Type: Public
• Enrollment: 3,015
• Cost of Attendance: $34,588
• Graduation Rate: 61%
• Median Earnings: $52,347
- Ashland University (Ashland, OH)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 2,199
• Cost of Attendance: $43,434
• Graduation Rate: 61%
• Median Earnings: $52,928
- Fresno Pacific University (Fresno, CA)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 1,544
• Cost of Attendance: $44,249
• Graduation Rate: 53%
• Median Earnings: $58,896
- Westfield State University (Westfield, MA)
• Type: Public
• Enrollment: 3,615
• Cost of Attendance: $27,649
• Graduation Rate: 55%
• Median Earnings: $57,346
- St. Francis College (Brooklyn, NY)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 1,684
• Cost of Attendance: $38,098
• Graduation Rate: 54%
• Median Earnings: $58,099
- Montana Technological University (Butte, MT)
• Type: Public
• Enrollment: 1,480
• Cost of Attendance: $22,786
• Graduation Rate: 58%
• Median Earnings: $54,329
- Spring Arbor University (Spring Arbor, MI)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 1,010
• Cost of Attendance: $44,703
• Graduation Rate: 61%
• Median Earnings: $51,732
- University of Minnesota-Morris (Morris, MN)
• Type: Public
• Enrollment: 936
• Cost of Attendance: $27,039
• Graduation Rate: 62%
• Median Earnings: $50,919
- Western Connecticut State University (Danbury, CT)
• Type: Public
• Enrollment: 3,511
• Cost of Attendance: $24,877
• Graduation Rate: 51%
• Median Earnings: $59,115
- Hiram College (Hiram, OH)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 777
• Cost of Attendance: $40,572
• Graduation Rate: 57%
• Median Earnings: $54,311
- Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania (Shippensburg, PA)
• Type: Public
• Enrollment: 4,086
• Cost of Attendance: $30,785
• Graduation Rate: 54%
• Median Earnings: $56,351
- New College of Florida (Sarasota, FL)
• Type: Public
• Enrollment: 843
• Cost of Attendance: $24,449
• Graduation Rate: 64%
• Median Earnings: $48,082
- Huntington University (Huntington, IN)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 1,082
• Cost of Attendance: $42,157
• Graduation Rate: 66%
• Median Earnings: $46,672
- Geneva College (Beaver Falls, PA)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 1,096
• Cost of Attendance: $45,407
• Graduation Rate: 61%
• Median Earnings: $50,004
- Salem State University (Salem, MA)
• Type: Public
• Enrollment: 4,291
• Cost of Attendance: $28,291
• Graduation Rate: 52%
• Median Earnings: $56,662
- Houghton University (Houghton, NY)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 753
• Cost of Attendance: $31,143
• Graduation Rate: 65%
• Median Earnings: $46,721
- Evangel University (Springfield, MO)
• Type: Private
• Enrollment: 1,229
• Cost of Attendance: $39,956
• Graduation Rate: 65%
• Median Earnings: $46,573
- University of Minnesota-Crookston (Crookston, MN)
• Type: Public
• Enrollment: 1,729
• Cost of Attendance: $26,068
• Graduation Rate: 50%
• Median Earnings: $58,056
- Plymouth State University (Plymouth, NH)
• Type: Public
• Enrollment: 3,153
• Cost of Attendance: $29,644
• Graduation Rate: 50%
• Median Earnings: $57,304
Methodology
Bachelor’s degree-granting institutions listed in the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard were filtered to include regionally accredited schools with undergraduate enrollments of 5,000 or fewer students. For-profit institutions and some specialized schools, such as seminaries, maritime academies, conservatories and nursing schools, were omitted. The median cost of attendance for all qualifying institutions was calculated, and those with a cost of attendance for full-time, first-time, degree-seeking undergraduates who receive Title IV aid — including tuition, books, fees, and living expenses — below that median were included in the rankings. Institutions were ranked using a composite score based on graduation rate (pooled) six years after first enrollment and the median earnings of students who received federal financial aid 10 years after first enrollment. All metrics are based on data published in March 2026 and may not reflect current conditions. Source data providers are not affiliated with, and do not endorse or sponsor, this study or its findings.
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