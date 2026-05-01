The “Vibe Price” of Gasoline — Where Gas Prices Hit Hardest

The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in California has topped $6 per gallon. However, while gas prices are posted by the gallon, they’re felt by the paycheck, and a tank of gas does not hit every household budget the same way. The same fill-up can be a minor errand in one area and a meaningful bite out of weekly income in another. With summer travel season approaching, the real pressure at the pump depends not only on gas prices, but on how much room residents have in their budgets to absorb them.

SmartAsset analyzed gasoline prices to determine the “vibe price” of gasoline in each state, or the price residents effectively experience when accounting for household income. The analysis measured the cost of a standard 15-gallon tank of gas as a percentage of each state’s median weekly household income. SmartAsset also calculated how much of a full-time minimum wage worker’s weekly paycheck would be needed to buy a 15-gallon tank of gas in each state.

Key Findings

Gasoline prices hit hardest in West Virginia. Although West Virginia ranks No. 27 for the pump price of gasoline, at $4.40 per gallon, it ranks No. 1 for the share of median weekly household income needed to buy a 15-gallon tank of gas. In West Virginia, a 15-gallon fill-up costs 5.4% of median weekly household income. West Virginia is followed by Michigan and Ohio. In both states, a 15-gallon tank costs about 5.2% of median weekly household income.

Although West Virginia ranks No. 27 for the pump price of gasoline, at $4.40 per gallon, it ranks No. 1 for the share of median weekly household income needed to buy a 15-gallon tank of gas. In West Virginia, a 15-gallon fill-up costs 5.4% of median weekly household income. West Virginia is followed by Michigan and Ohio. In both states, a 15-gallon tank costs about 5.2% of median weekly household income. Minimum wage workers in Indiana can expect to pay one-quarter of weekly income on a fill-up. Among full-time workers earning minimum wage, Indiana drivers face the nation’s highest gasoline price burden: 24.8% of weekly income.

Among full-time workers earning minimum wage, Indiana drivers face the nation’s highest gasoline price burden: 24.8% of weekly income. Cheap gas does not guarantee affordability. Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma all have pump prices below $3.85 per gallon, yet each ranks among the 16 states where a tank of gas takes the largest share of median weekly household income.

Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma all have pump prices below $3.85 per gallon, yet each ranks among the 16 states where a tank of gas takes the largest share of median weekly household income. High pump prices do not always translate into high “vibe prices.” Although California, Hawaii, Washington and Oregon have the nation’s highest pump prices for gasoline, none ranks among the top 10 for “vibe price.”

States Ranked

West Virginia

• Price of gasoline: $4.20

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 5.4%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 18.0% Michigan

• Price of gasoline: $4.86

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 5.2%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 13.3% Ohio

• Price of gasoline: $4.83

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 5.2%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 16.5% Indiana

• Price of gasoline: $4.80

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 5.2%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 24.8% Mississippi

• Price of gasoline: $3.83

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 5.1%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 19.8% Kentucky

• Price of gasoline: $4.15

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 5.0%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 21.5% Nevada

• Price of gasoline: $5.15

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 5.0%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 16.1% Louisiana

• Price of gasoline: $3.84

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 4.9%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 19.9% Arkansas

• Price of gasoline: $3.84

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 4.8%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 13.1% New Mexico

• Price of gasoline: $4.15

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 4.8%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 13.0% Oregon

• Price of gasoline: $5.21

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 4.8%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 13.0% California

• Price of gasoline: $6.06

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 4.7%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 13.4% Alabama

• Price of gasoline: $3.91

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 4.6%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 20.2% Illinois

• Price of gasoline: $4.86

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 4.6%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 12.1% Arizona

• Price of gasoline: $4.72

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 4.5%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 11.7% Oklahoma

• Price of gasoline: $3.82

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 4.5%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 19.7% Pennsylvania

• Price of gasoline: $4.42

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 4.4%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 22.8% Maine

• Price of gasoline: $4.32

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 4.4%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 10.7% Washington

• Price of gasoline: $5.61

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 4.4%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 12.3% Hawaii

• Price of gasoline: $5.64

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 4.4%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 13.2% Wyoming

• Price of gasoline: $4.20

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 4.3%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 21.7% Montana

• Price of gasoline: $4.18

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 4.3%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 14.5% Florida

• Price of gasoline: $4.28

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 4.3%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 11.5% Tennessee

• Price of gasoline: $3.97

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 4.3%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 20.5% North Carolina

• Price of gasoline: $4.05

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 4.3%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 21.0% South Carolina

• Price of gasoline: $3.96

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 4.3%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 20.5% Wisconsin

• Price of gasoline: $4.24

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 4.3%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 21.9% Idaho

• Price of gasoline: $4.43

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 4.3%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 22.9% Missouri

• Price of gasoline: $3.90

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 4.2%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 9.7% Vermont

• Price of gasoline: $4.34

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 4.1%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 11.3% Iowa

• Price of gasoline: $3.95

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 4.1%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 20.4% South Dakota

• Price of gasoline: $4.02

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 4.1%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 12.7% Alaska

• Price of gasoline: $4.99

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 4.1%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 14.4% Nebraska

• Price of gasoline: $3.93

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 4.0%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 9.8% Kansas

• Price of gasoline: $3.88

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 4.0%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 20.0% Rhode Island

• Price of gasoline: $4.27

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 4.0%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 10.7% New York

• Price of gasoline: $4.37

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 4.0%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 10.2% North Dakota

• Price of gasoline: $3.92

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 3.9%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 20.3% Texas

• Price of gasoline: $3.90

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 3.8%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 20.2% Delaware

• Price of gasoline: $4.19

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 3.7%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 10.5% Georgia

• Price of gasoline: $3.80

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 3.7%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 19.7% Minnesota

• Price of gasoline: $4.02

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 3.6%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 13.2% Connecticut

• Price of gasoline: $4.42

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 3.6%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 9.8% Utah

• Price of gasoline: $4.39

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 3.5%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 22.7% Colorado

• Price of gasoline: $4.40

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 3.5%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 10.9% Virginia

• Price of gasoline: $4.15

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 3.5%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 12.2% New Hampshire

• Price of gasoline: $4.26

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 3.3%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 22.0% New Jersey

• Price of gasoline: $4.34

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 3.2%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 10.2% Maryland

• Price of gasoline: $4.24

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 3.2%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 10.6% Massachusetts

• Price of gasoline: $4.24

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly median income): 3.2%

• Price of a fill-up (perc. of weekly minimum wage): 10.6%

Methodology

The average retail gasoline price for each of the 50 states, reported by AAA as of May 1, 2026, was compared with each state’s median household income using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2024 American Community Survey 1-year estimates, and each state’s minimum wage as recorded by the U.S. Department of Labor. Annual median household income was divided by 52, and minimum wage multiplied by 40, to express costs as a share of weekly household income. Source data providers are not affiliated with, and do not endorse or sponsor, this study or its findings.