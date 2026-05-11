Where Seniors Are Targeted by Scams — 2026 Study

Millions of older Americans are targeted by financial scams each year. One analysis published by the U.S. Department of the Treasury found $27 billion in suspected elder financial exploitation in just a 12-month period. As digital banking, payments and communication become more common, scammers have more ways to reach victims and impersonate trusted institutions. Phishing scams, including business imposter and government imposter fraud, are among the most common methods used to target older Americans.

SmartAsset analyzed fraud reports filed with the Federal Trade Commission by state and age group to determine which areas show the highest rate of reported scams involving residents age 60 and older. The analysis also identified the most common scam type targeting older Americans in each state.

Key Findings

This popular retirement state recorded the highest rate of reported scams involving older Americans. Arizona led the analysis with seven reports involving residents age 60 and older per 1,000 people in that age group. Delaware and Colorado followed in the rankings.

Arizona led the analysis with seven reports involving residents age 60 and older per 1,000 people in that age group. Delaware and Colorado followed in the rankings. North Dakota recorded the lowest rate of reported scams involving older Americans. With just three reports involving residents age 60 and older for every 1,000 people in that age group, North Dakota had the fewest reported incidents in the analysis.

With just three reports involving residents age 60 and older for every 1,000 people in that age group, North Dakota had the fewest reported incidents in the analysis. Business imposter scams were the most commonly reported scam type involving older Americans in most states. Among the 10 most common scam types, older Americans most often reported business imposter scams in every state except Alaska, Iowa, Maryland, South Dakota, Vermont and West Virginia. In those states, residents most often reported government imposter scams.

Among the 10 most common scam types, older Americans most often reported business imposter scams in every state except Alaska, Iowa, Maryland, South Dakota, Vermont and West Virginia. In those states, residents most often reported government imposter scams. Older Americans report job fraud and online shopping fraud less often than younger groups. Nationwide, reports involving older Americans were less likely than those involving younger age groups to cite either scam type.

States Where Older Americans are Targeted for Financial Fraud

Arizona

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 7.0

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 12%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters Delaware

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 6.9

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 10%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters Colorado

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 6.8

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 13%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters Washington

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 6.4

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 14%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters New Mexico

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 6.3

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 16%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters Alaska

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 6.1

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 13%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Government imposters Maryland

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 5.9

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 8%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Government imposters Nevada

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 5.8

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 8%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters Oregon

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 5.7

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 14%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters Vermont

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 5.5

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 20%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Government imposters Utah

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 5.4

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 12%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters Florida

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 5.2

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 7%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters Hawaii

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 5.1

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 14%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters New Hampshire

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 5.1

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 15%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters South Carolina

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 5.1

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 9%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters Virginia

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 5.1

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 9%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters Montana

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.9

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 17%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters Wyoming

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.9

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 14%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters California

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.8

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 9%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters Georgia

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.8

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 5%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters Idaho

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.8

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 14%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters Alabama

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.6

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 8%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters Nebraska

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.6

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 13%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters Connecticut

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.5

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 9%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters Maine

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.5

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 16%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters North Carolina

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.5

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 8%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters Rhode Island

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.5

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 11%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters Indiana

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.4

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 10%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters Minnesota

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.4

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 13%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters Kansas

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.3

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 13%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters Massachusetts

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.3

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 10%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters New Jersey

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.3

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 7%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters Texas

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.3

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 6%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters Missouri

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.2

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 9%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters Tennessee

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.2

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 9%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters Wisconsin

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.2

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 13%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters Illinois

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.1

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 7%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters Michigan

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.1

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 9%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters Ohio

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.1

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 10%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters Pennsylvania

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.1

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 8%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters Arkansas

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.0

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 10%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters New York

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.0

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 7%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters Oklahoma

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 4.0

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 11%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters Kentucky

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 3.9

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 12%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters South Dakota

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 3.8

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 14%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Government imposters Mississippi

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 3.7

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 7%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters Louisiana

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 3.6

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 6%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters Iowa

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 3.5

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 13%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Government imposters West Virginia

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 3.1

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 13%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Government imposters North Dakota

• Fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000: 3.0

• Share of all fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older: 10%

• Top scam type affecting victims ages 60 and older: Business imposters

Methodology

This analysis examined fraud reports submitted to the Federal Trade Commission in 2024, the most recent year for which data was available. To evaluate where older Americans may be most frequently targeted, the number of fraud reports involving victims ages 60 and older per 1,000 residents in that age group in each of the 50 states was calculated. Population estimates for residents ages 60 and older were drawn from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2024 state population estimates. In addition to this primary rate, the share of all fraud reports in each state involving victims age 60 and older was calculated to provide additional context. States were ranked based on the rate of reports per 1,000 residents age 60 and older, and the most commonly reported scam type affecting that age group in each state was identified using FTC complaint categorization data. Because FTC data reflects reported incidents rather than all instances of fraud, actual fraud levels may be higher than reported totals, and differences in reporting behavior may influence comparisons. Source data providers are not affiliated with, and do not endorse or sponsor, this study or its findings.

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