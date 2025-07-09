Most Livable Small Cities – 2025 Study

The density, noise and expense of large cities may not always be optimal for each American household. Still, trading in the convenience of a large city often means a multi-person household may be split on what factors go into making a location a best-fit. In some cases, but not others, families may be willing to make cost tradeoffs for the sake of convenience. For instance, shorter commute times to spend more time at home, or more available facilities for extracurricular activities with friends and family. Ultimately, a local economy where infrastructure, business, financial prosperity and convenience all intersect may offer the best of all worlds for everyone in the household.