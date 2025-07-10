Where Millennials Are Buying Homes – 2025 Study

Millennials – all squarely within their primary working years – are buying homes more or less quickly depending on the metro area. In some places, 1 in every 25 residents between the ages of 25 and 44 purchased a home with a conventional mortgage just in 2024 alone. In other major metros, less than 1 in 100 Millennial-aged residents last year. This disparity can cause divergent implications for local infrastructure, politics, and business demand among different metros. Particularly with many Millennials at the peak of their earning potential, local tax bases, housing markets, and more may also be impacted by such trends. Observed from another angle, high rates of Millennials investing in homes in an area may indicate prosperity in the job market, paired with a friendly housing market and economy.