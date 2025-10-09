Federal Furloughs by State: 2025 Government Shutdown Report

With Congress unable to agree upon funding legislation for 2026, the federal government shut down October 1st. Federal agencies deferred to funding contingency plans, typically resulting in furloughs for significant chunks of their workforces. These furloughed employees are not receiving paychecks during this time, though backpay is likely once a deal is struck. But the question is: How long will this take? Without ample emergency funds, families may be wondering what their next move might be. Less discretionary spending within local economies may trickle down to small business owners. And many businesses have pivoted to offer aid to affected households.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 50 states and Washington D.C. based on estimated per capita impacts of the federal furloughs, including the total number of dollars at stake in the local economy.

Key Findings

Nearly 20% of Washington D.C. residents may be impacted. Based on the high rates of federal employment across a wide variety of departments, an estimated 19.6% of the total D.C. population may be facing furloughs, or 137,762 individuals. Major employers of D.C. residents include the Department of Treasury (estimated 13,170 furloughed); Department of Transportation (9,292); and Environmental Protection Agency (7,781).

Excluding Washington D.C., Maryland has both the highest rate of furloughs and the highest raw numbers. Around 103,037 federal employees may be facing liquidity issues in Maryland, or 1.6% of the state’s total population. Connecticut residents are least impacted by federal furloughs. Just under 0.07% of Connecticut residents are estimated to be furloughed, or 2,727 people. Other states with less than 0.2% of the population impacted include Wisconsin, Delaware, Iowa, New Jersey, Michigan, Minnesota, Indiana and South Carolina.

Federal Furloughs by State, Federal Government Shutdown 2025

District of Columbia

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 19.62%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 137,762

Total population: 702,250

Maryland

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 1.65%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 103,037

Total population: 6,263,220

Alaska

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 1.26%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 9,320

Total population: 740,133

Virginia

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 1.01%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 89,277

Total population: 8,811,195

Wyoming

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.93%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 5,438

Total population: 587,618

Montana

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.91%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 10,387

Total population: 1,137,233

New Mexico

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.88%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 18,811

Total population: 2,130,256

Hawaii

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.87%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 12,522

Total population: 1,446,146

Utah

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.81%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 28,475

Total population: 3,503,613

West Virginia

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.73%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 13,008

Total population: 1,769,979

South Dakota

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.65%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 5,996

Total population: 924,669

Colorado

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.57%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 33,707

Total population: 5,957,494

Oklahoma

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.53%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 21,798

Total population: 4,095,393

North Dakota

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.51%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 4,096

Total population: 796,568

Georgia

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.51%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 56,485

Total population: 11,180,878

Idaho

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.48%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 9,639

Total population: 2,001,619

Washington

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.44%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 35,219

Total population: 7,958,180

Alabama

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.44%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 22,496

Total population: 5,157,699

Missouri

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.43%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 26,880

Total population: 6,245,466

Oregon

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.38%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 16,355

Total population: 4,272,371

Maine

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.38%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 5,342

Total population: 1,405,012

Kansas

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.34%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 10,211

Total population: 2,970,606

Kentucky

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.34%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 15,768

Total population: 4,588,372

Arizona

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.34%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 25,840

Total population: 7,582,384

Pennsylvania

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.33%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 43,178

Total population: 13,078,751

Vermont

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.33%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 2,136

Total population: 648,493

Mississippi

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.32%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 9,419

Total population: 2,943,045

Texas

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.31%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 95,987

Total population: 31,290,831

Tennessee

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.31%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 22,087

Total population: 7,227,750

Nebraska

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.28%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 5,700

Total population: 2,005,466

Ohio

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.27%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 32,224

Total population: 11,883,304

Nevada

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.26%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 8,632

Total population: 3,267,467

Rhode Island

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.26%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 2,884

Total population: 1,112,308

California

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.25%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 100,243

Total population: 39,431,263

North Carolina

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.25%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 27,191

Total population: 11,046,024

Louisiana

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.24%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 11,022

Total population: 4,597,740

Massachusetts

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.24%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 17,066

Total population: 7,136,171

New Hampshire

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.23%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 3,274

Total population: 1,409,032

Florida

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.22%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 51,340

Total population: 23,372,215

New York

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.21%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 42,193

Total population: 19,867,248

Illinois

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.21%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 26,780

Total population: 12,710,158

Arkansas

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.21%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 6,454

Total population: 3,088,354

South Carolina

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.20%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 10,891

Total population: 5,478,831

Indiana

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.18%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 12,428

Total population: 6,924,275

Minnesota

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.18%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 10,188

Total population: 5,793,151

Michigan

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.16%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 16,443

Total population: 10,140,459

New Jersey

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.16%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 14,854

Total population: 9,500,851

Iowa

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.16%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 5,064

Total population: 3,241,488

Delaware

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.15%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 1,568

Total population: 1,051,917

Wisconsin

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.13%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 7,598

Total population: 5,960,975

Connecticut

Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.07%

Estimated number of federal furloughs: 2,727

Total population: 3,675,069

Data and Methodology

SmartAsset ranked 50 states based on the estimated per-capita furloughs due to the October 2025 federal government shutdown. Data for federal employment comes from the FedScope Employment Summary Data from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) for March 2025. Departments with at least 1,000 listed employees at that time were considered.

Furlough rate estimates for each department were derived from publicly available funding contingency plans (or, in the case of the Government Printing Office, based on the most recent historical precedent in the 2013 shutdown). Population estimates come from the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey for 2024.

Questions about this study? Contact us at press@smartasset.com