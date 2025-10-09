Federal Furloughs by State: 2025 Government Shutdown Report

With Congress unable to agree upon funding legislation for 2026, the federal government shut down October 1st. Federal agencies deferred to funding contingency plans, typically resulting in furloughs for significant chunks of their workforces. These furloughed employees are not receiving paychecks during this time, though backpay is likely once a deal is struck. But the question is: How long will this take? Without ample emergency funds, families may be wondering what their next move might be. Less discretionary spending within local economies may trickle down to small business owners. And many businesses have pivoted to offer aid to affected households.
With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 50 states and Washington D.C. based on estimated per capita impacts of the federal furloughs, including the total number of dollars at stake in the local economy.
Key Findings
- Nearly 20% of Washington D.C. residents may be impacted. Based on the high rates of federal employment across a wide variety of departments, an estimated 19.6% of the total D.C. population may be facing furloughs, or 137,762 individuals. Major employers of D.C. residents include the Department of Treasury (estimated 13,170 furloughed); Department of Transportation (9,292); and Environmental Protection Agency (7,781).
- Over 100,000 Maryland residents are estimated to be furloughed. Excluding Washington D.C., Maryland has both the highest rate of furloughs and the highest raw numbers. Around 103,037 federal employees may be facing liquidity issues in Maryland, or 1.6% of the state’s total population.
- Connecticut residents are least impacted by federal furloughs. Just under 0.07% of Connecticut residents are estimated to be furloughed, or 2,727 people. Other states with less than 0.2% of the population impacted include Wisconsin, Delaware, Iowa, New Jersey, Michigan, Minnesota, Indiana and South Carolina.
Federal Furloughs by State, Federal Government Shutdown 2025
States are ranked based on the estimated number of federal government furloughs per capita.
- District of Columbia
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 19.62%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 137,762
- Total population: 702,250
- Maryland
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 1.65%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 103,037
- Total population: 6,263,220
- Alaska
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 1.26%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 9,320
- Total population: 740,133
- Virginia
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 1.01%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 89,277
- Total population: 8,811,195
- Wyoming
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.93%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 5,438
- Total population: 587,618
- Montana
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.91%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 10,387
- Total population: 1,137,233
- New Mexico
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.88%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 18,811
- Total population: 2,130,256
- Hawaii
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.87%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 12,522
- Total population: 1,446,146
- Utah
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.81%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 28,475
- Total population: 3,503,613
- West Virginia
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.73%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 13,008
- Total population: 1,769,979
- South Dakota
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.65%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 5,996
- Total population: 924,669
- Colorado
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.57%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 33,707
- Total population: 5,957,494
- Oklahoma
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.53%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 21,798
- Total population: 4,095,393
- North Dakota
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.51%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 4,096
- Total population: 796,568
- Georgia
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.51%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 56,485
- Total population: 11,180,878
- Idaho
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.48%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 9,639
- Total population: 2,001,619
- Washington
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.44%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 35,219
- Total population: 7,958,180
- Alabama
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.44%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 22,496
- Total population: 5,157,699
- Missouri
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.43%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 26,880
- Total population: 6,245,466
- Oregon
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.38%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 16,355
- Total population: 4,272,371
- Maine
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.38%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 5,342
- Total population: 1,405,012
- Kansas
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.34%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 10,211
- Total population: 2,970,606
- Kentucky
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.34%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 15,768
- Total population: 4,588,372
- Arizona
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.34%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 25,840
- Total population: 7,582,384
- Pennsylvania
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.33%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 43,178
- Total population: 13,078,751
- Vermont
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.33%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 2,136
- Total population: 648,493
- Mississippi
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.32%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 9,419
- Total population: 2,943,045
- Texas
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.31%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 95,987
- Total population: 31,290,831
- Tennessee
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.31%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 22,087
- Total population: 7,227,750
- Nebraska
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.28%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 5,700
- Total population: 2,005,466
- Ohio
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.27%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 32,224
- Total population: 11,883,304
- Nevada
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.26%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 8,632
- Total population: 3,267,467
- Rhode Island
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.26%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 2,884
- Total population: 1,112,308
- California
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.25%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 100,243
- Total population: 39,431,263
- North Carolina
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.25%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 27,191
- Total population: 11,046,024
- Louisiana
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.24%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 11,022
- Total population: 4,597,740
- Massachusetts
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.24%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 17,066
- Total population: 7,136,171
- New Hampshire
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.23%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 3,274
- Total population: 1,409,032
- Florida
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.22%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 51,340
- Total population: 23,372,215
- New York
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.21%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 42,193
- Total population: 19,867,248
- Illinois
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.21%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 26,780
- Total population: 12,710,158
- Arkansas
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.21%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 6,454
- Total population: 3,088,354
- South Carolina
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.20%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 10,891
- Total population: 5,478,831
- Indiana
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.18%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 12,428
- Total population: 6,924,275
- Minnesota
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.18%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 10,188
- Total population: 5,793,151
- Michigan
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.16%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 16,443
- Total population: 10,140,459
- New Jersey
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.16%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 14,854
- Total population: 9,500,851
- Iowa
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.16%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 5,064
- Total population: 3,241,488
- Delaware
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.15%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 1,568
- Total population: 1,051,917
- Wisconsin
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.13%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 7,598
- Total population: 5,960,975
- Connecticut
- Percent of total population estimated to be furloughed: 0.07%
- Estimated number of federal furloughs: 2,727
- Total population: 3,675,069
Data and Methodology
SmartAsset ranked 50 states based on the estimated per-capita furloughs due to the October 2025 federal government shutdown. Data for federal employment comes from the FedScope Employment Summary Data from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) for March 2025. Departments with at least 1,000 listed employees at that time were considered.
Furlough rate estimates for each department were derived from publicly available funding contingency plans (or, in the case of the Government Printing Office, based on the most recent historical precedent in the 2013 shutdown). Population estimates come from the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey for 2024.
