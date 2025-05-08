Rule of 110: How to Calculate and Examples

When building an investment strategy, your asset allocation is one of the most important decisions you will make. The Rule of 110 helps investors decide how much of their portfolio to allocate to stocks versus bonds based on their age. It is a helpful starting point for those looking to balance growth potential with risk management over time. However, like any rule of thumb, you should adapt the rule to your personal financial situation, goals and risk tolerance.

What Is the Rule of 110?

The Rule of 110 helps you determine a stock-to-bond ratio appropriate for your age. To apply the rule, subtract your age from 110. The result is the percentage of your portfolio you might consider investing in stocks. You would then allocate the remainder to bonds and other more conservative investments, like cash and cash equivalents.

The Rule of 110 assumes younger investors can take on more risk because they have longer to ride out market volatility. As you age, reducing exposure to stocks helps preserve your wealth and protect against major market downturns during retirement.

However, it is important to remember that no single formula can account for everyone’s unique circumstances. Risk tolerance, time horizon, goals and obligations can all shape your allocation.

How to Use the Rule of 110

Using the Rule of 110 is straightforward:

Subtract your current age from 110.



The resulting number represents the percentage of your portfolio you should allocate to stocks.



The remaining percentage is invested in bonds or similarly conservative assets.

For example, if you are 40 years old, you would have a 70/30 allocation by allocating 70% of your portfolio to stocks and 30% to bonds.

This method provides a simple framework for aligning your investments with your stage of life and changing risk tolerance.

Using the Rule of 110: Examples

Let’s take a closer look at how the Rule of 110 works using some examples.

Suppose you’re 30 years old. Since 110 – 30 = 80, you would allocate 80% of your portfolio to stocks and 20% to bonds. Within the stock allocation, you might choose a higher percentage of growth-oriented stocks. This includes investments like U.S. large-cap equities, small-cap stocks, and even some exposure to international or emerging markets. You could place the bond portion in lower-risk government bonds or high-quality corporate bonds to help balance volatility without sacrificing too much growth potential.

At 50, the recommended allocation would be 60% stocks and 40% bonds (110 – 50 = 60). This is a 60/40 allocation, but the stock portion may shift slightly toward more stable, dividend-paying companies rather than pure growth stocks. The bond allocation would typically combine intermediate-term government bonds, municipal bonds (for tax efficiency) and investment-grade corporate bonds. This helps generate consistent income and reduce portfolio swings.

At 65, you may be retired or close to retiring, making safety a key concern. Since 110 – 65 = 45, the rule suggests 45% stocks and 55% bonds. Your stock allocation could focus primarily on blue-chip, dividend-paying stocks and defensive sectors (such as healthcare and consumer staples) to limit downside risk. The bond allocation could lean more heavily into highly-rated government bonds, bond funds or even annuities to prioritize income and principal preservation.

These examples show how the Rule of 110 moves your portfolio from growth to preservation over time. Younger investors take on more stock market risk to capture growth. Meanwhile, older investors gradually transition into more conservative investments to protect their accumulated wealth as retirement draws closer.

Alternatives to the Rule of 110

While the Rule of 110 is a popular guideline, there are several alternatives.

Rule of 100: This older rule suggests subtracting your age from 100 instead of 110. It is a more conservative approach, recommending a lower allocation to stocks at every age.



This older rule suggests subtracting your age from 100 instead of 110. It is a more conservative approach, recommending a lower allocation to stocks at every age. Rule of 120: A more aggressive version, the Rule of 120 assumes longer life expectancies and potentially higher returns by keeping a higher stock allocation for longer.

Choosing between the Rule of 100, 110 or 120 largely depends on your individual risk tolerance, investment goals and expected retirement age. A more risk-averse investor might lean toward the Rule of 100. However, a younger or more aggressive investor could opt for the Rule of 120.

The chart below illustrates how the three rules can affect your asset allocation by age.

Age Rule of 100 (Stock %) Rule of 110 (Stock %) Rule of 120 (Stock %) 30 70% 80% 90% 40 60% 70% 80% 50 50% 60% 70% 60 40% 50% 60% 70 30% 40% 50%

The Rule of 110: Limitations

Although the Rule of 110 can be a helpful starting point for determining your asset allocation, it has its limitations.

It is a one-size-fits-all approach. It does not account for personal factors like financial obligations, market conditions or income needs.



It does not account for personal factors like financial obligations, market conditions or income needs. It does not address individual risk tolerance. Some individuals may not feel comfortable with the amount of stock exposure the rule suggests.



Some individuals may not feel comfortable with the amount of stock exposure the rule suggests. It also overlooks life changes. Life events, like health issues, inheritance, or job shifts may require you to adjust your strategy.

Ultimately, the Rule of 110 should be viewed as a flexible framework, not a strict mandate.

Bottom Line

The Rule of 110 offers a simple, effective guideline for managing asset allocation as you age. It can be a great way to balance growth opportunities with risk reduction. However, your personal financial situation, goals and risk tolerance should always guide your final investment decisions. Whether you follow the Rule of 110 or another guideline, it is important to create a portfolio that evolves with your life and keeps you on track toward your long-term financial goals.

