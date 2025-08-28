Should You Roll Over Your 401(k) to an IRA or a Roth?

When you leave a job or retire, you need to decide what to do with your 401(k). If it’s a traditional 401(k), you can move it to a traditional IRA, where taxes are paid when you withdraw, or to a Roth IRA, where you pay taxes now but withdrawals in retirement are tax-free. If it’s a Roth 401(k), rolling it into a Roth IRA is usually tax-free since you’ve already paid taxes. The right choice will depend on your tax bracket, future tax expectations, retirement timeline and financial goals. Working with a financial advisor can help you decide which option fits best.

Benefits of Rolling Over Your 401(k) to a Traditional IRA

When you roll over your 401(k) to a traditional IRA, you gain access to a wider range of investment options. While most employer-sponsored 401(k) plans limit you to a pre-selected menu of mutual funds, an IRA opens the door to individual stocks, bonds, ETFs and more specialized investments. This expanded universe allows you to build a more personalized portfolio aligned with your specific retirement goals.

It’s important to handle the rollover correctly. A direct rollover moves the money straight from your 401(k) to your IRA, avoiding taxes and penalties. If you receive a check instead, your employer must withhold 20% for taxes, and you’ll need to replace that amount within 60 days to avoid having it counted as a taxable withdrawal.

401(k) plans often come with administrative fees and higher expense ratios that can eat into your retirement savings over time. Traditional IRAs, on the other hand, typically offer more cost-effective investment options, especially if you choose a discount brokerage firm. The difference might seem small—perhaps just half a percentage point—but over decades, these savings can translate to thousands of additional dollars in your retirement account.

Additionally, consolidating multiple 401(k) accounts from previous employers into a single traditional IRA can streamline your retirement planning. With all of your retirement assets in one place, you’ll have a clearer picture of your overall allocation, which can make it easier to maintain a balanced portfolio. This consolidation also reduces paperwork and simplifies required minimum distributions (RMDs) when you reach retirement age.

Lastly, traditional IRAs offer more flexibility when it comes to taking distributions. While 401(k) plans often have restrictive withdrawal options, IRAs allow for strategies like setting up systematic withdrawals on your schedule. Plus, if you need to access funds before retirement age, IRAs provide more exceptions to the early withdrawal penalty, including first-time home purchases and higher education expenses.

Benefits of Rolling Over Your 401(k) to a Roth IRA

When you roll over your 401(k) to a Roth IRA, one of the biggest advantages is tax-free growth. With a Roth, you pay taxes at the time of conversion, but after that, your money grows without future tax liability. When you take qualified withdrawals in retirement, both your contributions and investment earnings come out tax-free.

Another benefit is investment choice. A 401(k) usually limits you to a small menu of funds picked by your employer. With a Roth IRA, you can invest in a wider range of options like stocks, bonds, ETFs and mutual funds. This flexibility makes it easier to build a portfolio that fits your goals.

Roth IRAs also don’t have RMDs. Traditional retirement accounts force you to start withdrawals at age 73 (75 starting in 2033), but a Roth IRA lets your money keep growing as long as you want. This feature gives you more control and can be useful for leaving assets to heirs.

Finally, rolling over into a Roth IRA can simplify your finances. If you have multiple old 401(k) accounts, combining them into one Roth IRA makes it easier to track, manage, and adjust your investments. Having everything in one place can help you stay organized and focused on your retirement plan.

Other 401(k) Rollover Options and Alternatives

When changing jobs or retiring, you have several options for managing your 401(k) funds beyond the standard rollover to an IRA. Understanding the alternatives can help you make a decision for your financial future that suits your unique circumstances and goals.

Here are four common options to consider:

Leave the money in your former employer’s plan . If your previous employer allows it and you have more than $5,000 in your account, you typically can keep your funds where they are. This option maintains your investments’ tax-deferred status while giving you time to consider other alternatives without making a rushed decision.

. If your previous employer allows it and you have more than $5,000 in your account, you typically can keep your funds where they are. This option maintains your investments’ tax-deferred status while giving you time to consider other alternatives without making a rushed decision. Transfer to your new employer’s plan . Many employers allow rollovers from previous 401(k) plans into their own. This consolidation simplifies your retirement account management and may provide access to institutional-class funds with lower expense ratios than retail investment options.

. Many employers allow rollovers from previous 401(k) plans into their own. This consolidation simplifies your retirement account management and may provide access to institutional-class funds with lower expense ratios than retail investment options. Make an in-service rollover . Some employer plans allow current employees to roll over a portion of their 401(k) to an IRA while still employed and contributing. This option provides greater investment flexibility while maintaining the benefits of your workplace retirement plan.

. Some employer plans allow current employees to roll over a portion of their 401(k) to an IRA while still employed and contributing. This option provides greater investment flexibility while maintaining the benefits of your workplace retirement plan. Cash out your 401(k). While possible, this is generally the least advisable 401(k) rollover option due to significant tax consequences. You’ll face ordinary income tax on the full amount plus a 10% early withdrawal penalty if you’re under 59½.

How to Choose the Right 401(k) Rollover Option for You

Investment options and fee structures vary widely across retirement plans. When choosing the right 401(k) rollover option for you, note the expense ratios, administrative fees and available investment selections for each possibility. Lower fees can substantially increase your long-term returns. Meanwhile, a broader range of investment choices may allow you to better customize your portfolio to match your risk tolerance and timeline.

Different rollover options can have vastly different tax consequences. Traditional 401(k) to traditional IRA rollovers generally don’t trigger immediate taxes. Meanwhile, Roth conversions require paying taxes on the converted amount. If you’re considering cashing out, remember that you’ll face income taxes and, if you’re under 59½, an early withdrawal penalty. Consulting with a tax professional can help you understand how each option might affect your tax situation.

The process of choosing a 401(k) rollover option can be complex. Consider consulting with a financial advisor who can provide personalized recommendations based on your unique circumstances. A professional can help you navigate the technical aspects of the rollover process, avoid potential pitfalls and ensure your decision aligns with your broader financial plan and retirement goals.

Bottom Line

Whether to roll over your 401(k) to an IRA or a Roth account ultimately depends on your financial situation and retirement goals. Traditional IRAs offer tax-deferred growth and may be beneficial if you expect to be in a lower tax bracket during retirement. Roth accounts, on the other hand, provide tax-free withdrawals in retirement. This could be advantageous if you anticipate being in a higher tax bracket later or want tax diversity in your retirement income streams.

Retirement Planning Tips

A financial advisor can help you create and manage a retirement portfolio. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Required withdrawals from tax-deferred retirement accounts can affect your tax planning in retirement. Use SmartAsset’s RMD calculator to see how much your required minimum distributions will be.