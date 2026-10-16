2026 Midterm Election: Which Party’s Plan Could Benefit Your Retirement Savings?

Democrats and Republicans are proposing changes to Social Security and retirement policy ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. Voters will decide which party controls the House and Senate, and this might shape the retirement agenda in Congress. President Donald Trump’s term runs through January 20, 2029, which means that he would still have power to sign or veto legislation. The proposals could change Social Security funding, taxes on benefits and retirement account rules. The impact on your nest egg will depend on whether you are saving for retirement, making withdrawals or collecting Social Security.

A financial advisor can help optimize your retirement savings regardless of who runs the government.

What Republicans Are Promising

Republicans are campaigning on tax relief already enacted for older adults. Campaign ads describe the senior deduction as “no tax on Social Security” and accuse Democrats of opposing it. Other Republican-backed policies include savings accounts for children and a proposal to expand investment options in workplace retirement plans.

Republicans created the senior deduction through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), which President Trump signed in July 2025. It allows taxpayers age 65 and older to deduct up to $6,000. Married couples filing jointly can deduct up to $12,000 when both spouses qualify. It applies through 2028 and begins phasing out above $75,000 in modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) for single filers and $150,000 for joint filers.

This senior deduction lowers your taxable income, but doesn’t eliminate federal taxes on Social Security benefits. Depending on what else you earn, up to 85% of those benefits can still be counted by the IRS. The senior deduction reduces taxable income before federal income tax is calculated. For example, if the full $6,000 deduction falls within the 22% tax bracket, federal tax could be about $1,320 lower ($6,000 × 22%).

The same law established Trump accounts, which are individual retirement accounts (IRAs) for children. Eligible U.S. citizens born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, can receive a one-time $1,000 federal contribution. These accounts give families another way to invest for a child’s future, but do not increase parents’ own retirement contribution limits.

The Trump administration also wants to make it easier for 401(k) plans to offer alternative investments such as private equity. A Labor Department rule proposed in March 2026 would give plan managers a framework for evaluating those options. Employers wouldn’t be required to add them, and the rule covers plans in which workers choose their investments from a menu their employer selects.



Republicans differ on how to fund Social Security. Sen. Bernie Moreno of Ohio has joined Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts in calling for the payroll-tax cap to be eliminated. Their proposal would collect more revenue from high earners to extend the program’s solvency. For retirees, this bipartisan initiative would mainly focus on extending Social Security’s solvency and avoiding benefit reductions if the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund reserves are depleted in the fourth quarter of 2032.

The table compares the main Republican-backed policies and what they could mean for households:

Policy or Proposal What It Could Mean for Households Status Senior deduction Reduces taxable income by up to $6,000 per eligible person age 65 or older Enacted; available through 2028 Trump Accounts Gives children investment accounts, with a one-time $1,000 federal contribution for eligible U.S. citizens born from 2025 through 2028 Enacted Alternative investments in 401(k)s Gives plan managers a framework for considering funds that hold private equity and other alternative assets, without requiring employers to add them Proposed Labor Department rule; not final Eliminating the Social Security payroll-tax cap Raises Social Security taxes on wages above $184,500 to extend the program’s solvency Bipartisan proposal from Sen. Bernie Moreno and Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren; not a party-wide Republican plan

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What Democrats Are Promising

Some Democratic candidates want higher earners to pay more into Social Security. Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware supports eliminating the cap on wages subject to the program’s payroll tax. Other Democrats would apply the tax again only on wages above $400,000.

Another proposal would extend Social Security taxes beyond wages to investments. The Social Security 2100 Act, introduced by Rep. John Larson and Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, would eliminate the Social Security payroll-tax cap and add a tax on investment income for taxpayers earning more than $400,000.

Under current law, employees and employers each pay 6.2% on wages up to $184,500 in 2026 (and $192,300 in 2027). Removing the cap would subject wages above that limit to the tax.

The Larson and Blumenthal bill would also increase benefits for current and future recipients and strengthen minimum payments for low earners who become eligible after 2026. Its COLA formula would use whichever index produces the larger increase, either the current inflation index or an index reflecting older consumer spending. These changes would apply from 2027 through 2036 and remain proposals.



A separate bill, the Social Security Expansion Act, was introduced in February 2025 by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. It would raise benefits by about $2,400 a year and apply the payroll tax to wages over $250,000. The bill would also raise taxes on some investment and business income.

Under the Sanders proposal, an employee making $300,000 would owe Social Security tax on the $50,000 above the $250,000 threshold. That adds $3,100 a year ($50,000 × 6.2%), on top of the $11,439 they already pay on the first $184,500 of wages in 2026 ($184,500 × 6.2%). Their employer would also pay an extra $3,100.

The table below summarizes Democratic proposals and how they could affect workers and retirees:

Proposal What It Could Mean for Workers and Retirees Status Eliminating the payroll-tax cap Higher Social Security taxes on wages above the current cap to support program funding Campaign position from Sen. Chris Coons and other Democratic candidates Social Security 2100 Act Eliminates the wage cap beginning in 2027, taxes investment income above $400,000 and expands benefits from 2027 through 2036 Introduced in 2026 by Rep. John Larson and Sen. Richard Blumenthal; not enacted Social Security Expansion Act Raises benefits by about $2,400 a year, applies the payroll tax to wages above $250,000 and raises some investment and business taxes Introduced in February 2025 by Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren; not enacted

How Current Legislation Compares With Party Promises

For 2026, IRS limits govern retirement contributions, while federal tax law determines how much of Social Security benefits may be taxable. Here’s how they compare with each party’s plans:

Retirement Item 2026 Rule Democratic Proposals Republican Positions Social Security wage cap $184,500 Larson-Blumenthal bill eliminates it; Sanders-Warren bill taxes wages above $250,000 Moreno backs eliminating it; no party-wide plan Taxes on benefits Up to 85% of benefits may count as taxable income Social Security 2100 Act would raise the income thresholds Senior deduction lowers taxable income but doesn’t end taxes on benefits Senior deduction Up to $6,000 per person 65 or older, with income limits No alternative Enacted through 2028 IRA and 401(k) limits IRA: $7,500, or $8,600 at 50 or older. 401(k): $24,500, plus $8,000 in catch-up contributions at 50 or older, or $11,250 at ages 60 to 63 None proposed Keep existing limits

The OASI Trust Fund is projected to deplete its reserves in late 2032, when incoming revenue would cover about 78% of scheduled payments. Combined with the disability fund, reserves could last until 2034, with about 83% payable. Checks wouldn’t stop, but they could shrink unless Congress acts.

Winning the House or Senate wouldn’t change benefits, payroll taxes or contribution limits on its own. Both chambers must pass the same bill, and the president must sign it unless two-thirds of each chamber overrides a veto.

Some tax measures could pass the Senate with a simple majority through budget reconciliation. That process can’t be used to change Social Security benefits.

For now, you can plan contributions and withdrawals around this year’s rules. A financial advisor may help you model smaller Social Security checks to show how much more you could need from savings.

Bottom Line

Your income, age and reliance on Social Security will shape how either party’s proposals could affect your retirement finances. Some Democratic proposals would expand Social Security benefits and increase taxes on higher earners. A Republican-backed law already provides a deduction for eligible adults 65 and older. The Trump administration also has proposed expanding investment options in 401(k) plans.

Retirement Planning Tips

A financial advisor can help you plan contributions, compare Social Security claiming ages and assess how future tax or benefit changes could affect your retirement income. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you want to see how changes to Social Security or your retirement contributions might affect your nest egg over time, SmartAsset’s retirement calculator could help you get an estimate.

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