Mega Backdoor Roth IRA: How to Max Tax Benefits

A mega backdoor Roth can let you contribute substantially more to Roth accounts than the standard annual limits allow. Having excess cash flow isn’t enough on its own, since your 401(k) must permit after-tax contributions and either in-plan Roth conversions or in-service distributions to a Roth IRA. The timing of the conversion also matters, because any earnings that accrue before you convert are taxable as ordinary income.

A financial advisor can review your 401(k) plan documents to confirm whether a mega backdoor Roth is available to you.

What Makes a Mega Backdoor Roth Different From a Regular Backdoor Roth

Both strategies can help investors get money into Roth accounts, but they start in different places. A regular backdoor Roth typically involves making a nondeductible contribution to a traditional IRA and then converting it to a Roth IRA. This can be useful for someone whose income prevents direct Roth IRA contributions.

A mega backdoor Roth starts inside a workplace retirement plan. You make after-tax contributions to your 401(k) above the normal employee deferral limit, then move that money into a Roth account.

That distinction can create much more contribution room. For 2026, employees can defer up to $24,500 into a 401(k). But total annual additions to a defined-contribution plan can generally reach $72,000, including employee deferrals and employer contributions.

The gap between those two limits is what creates room for a mega backdoor Roth, provided your plan allows it. To use the strategy, a 401(k) generally needs to:

Accept voluntary after-tax employee contributions once you’ve reached the $24,500 elective deferral limit.

Let you move those after-tax dollars to a Roth account, either through an in-plan Roth conversion or an in-service distribution you can roll into a Roth IRA.

If your plan lacks either feature, you can’t use the extra room under the $72,000 annual additions limit for a mega backdoor Roth.

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How Much More You Could Contribute

Two separate caps apply to a 401(k). For an employee younger than 50 in 2026, the elective deferral limit is $24,500, while total annual additions from all sources can reach the lesser of $72,000 or 100% of compensation:

Contribution Type 2026 Limit Where It Goes Employee elective deferral $24,500 Traditional 401(k), Roth 401(k) or both Total annual plan additions Lesser of $72,000 or 100% of compensation Employee deferrals, employer contributions, after-tax contributions and other annual additions combined Potential mega backdoor Roth room $72,000 minus your deferrals and employer contributions and other annual additions After-tax 401(k) contributions, then moved to a Roth account

If you defer the full $24,500 and your employer adds $12,000, your plan has received $36,500 ($24,500 + $12,000). That leaves up to $35,500 of after-tax contribution room ($72,000 − $36,500), assuming your plan permits it, your compensation is at least $72,000 and no other additions count toward the limit. Converting or rolling all of it into a Roth account would let you build Roth savings well beyond what the deferral limit alone allows.

Your employer’s contribution determines how much room remains, assuming no other annual additions count toward the limit, since a larger match or profit-sharing contribution leaves less space for after-tax dollars:

Employer Contribution Total Before After-Tax Contributions Remaining After-Tax Room $0 $24,500 ($24,500 + $0) $47,500 ($72,000 − $24,500) $6,000 $30,500 ($24,500 + $6,000) $41,500 ($72,000 − $30,500) $12,000 $36,500 ($24,500 + $12,000) $35,500 ($72,000 − $36,500) $20,000 $44,500 ($24,500 + $20,000) $27,500 ($72,000 − $44,500)

Why Timing the Conversion Matters

Moving money into the after-tax side of your 401(k) is only the first step, since how long it stays there before reaching a Roth account affects your tax bill. You’ve already paid income tax on your after-tax contributions, while any investment earnings they generate before the conversion are generally treated as pretax money.

For example, if you contribute $20,000 after tax and it grows to $20,500 before you convert, the $20,000 is your after-tax basis. Converting the full $20,500 to a Roth account would make the $500 of earnings taxable income ($20,500 − $20,000).

Converting soon after each contribution limits that exposure. If your plan offers frequent or automatic in-plan conversions, there’s little time for taxable earnings to build up, while waiting months or years could leave a larger pretax balance and a bigger tax bill when the money moves.

Some plans also allow an in-service distribution instead. Under IRS guidance, a rollover can split the money between two destinations, sending after-tax contributions to a Roth IRA and the pretax earnings to a traditional IRA, so the earnings stay tax-deferred rather than being taxed right away.

Common Plan Rules That Can Block or Limit This Strategy

Before planning around a $30,000 or $40,000 mega backdoor contribution, check what your plan actually allows. Some 401(k)s don’t accept voluntary after-tax contributions, while others accept them but don’t permit in-plan Roth conversions.

A plan could also permit after-tax contributions while restricting distributions during employment. That could make a Roth IRA rollover unavailable until you reach a certain age, leave the employer or satisfy another plan condition.

Highly compensated employees can face another limitation. Traditional 401(k) plans are generally subject to nondiscrimination testing designed to keep contributions and benefits from disproportionately favoring highly compensated employees. The Actual Contribution Percentage (ACP) test can include after-tax employee contributions. If highly compensated employees contribute significantly more than other workers, their allowable after-tax contributions may be restricted or excess amounts may need to be corrected.

Your plan’s rules, along with nondiscrimination testing that can limit contributions from higher earners, may cap after-tax contributions well below the $72,000 annual additions limit. Before using the strategy, ask your plan administrator four questions:

Can I make voluntary after-tax contributions?

How much can I contribute after tax this year?

Can I make automatic or frequent in-plan Roth conversions?

Can I take eligible in-service distributions for Roth IRA rollovers?

The answers will show your actual mega backdoor Roth room more accurately than the headline contribution limit.imits alone.

Deciding Whether a Mega Backdoor Roth Fits Your Situation

A mega backdoor Roth generally makes the most sense once you’ve maxed out your regular 401(k) deferrals and any IRA contributions you’re eligible for, and you still have money left to save for retirement. At that point, after-tax 401(k) contributions let you direct extra savings into a Roth account instead of a taxable brokerage account, where dividends may be taxed when received and capital gains are generally taxed when realized.

The main benefit is long-term tax-free growth, since qualified withdrawals from Roth accounts, including earnings, are generally tax-free. That advantage grows the longer the money stays invested.

After-tax contributions don’t lower your taxable income the way pretax 401(k) deferrals do, and earnings that build up before a conversion can be taxed. Money in a Roth account is also harder to reach than money in a brokerage account, since nonqualified withdrawals of earnings can be taxable and may face a 10% additional tax, depending on the type of Roth account and whether an exception applies, so the strategy works best for savings you won’t need for years.

Bottom Line

A mega backdoor Roth can open up far more Roth savings room than the standard deferral limit, but only if your 401(k) accepts after-tax contributions and lets you move them into a Roth account. Your employer’s contributions, nondiscrimination testing and other amounts counting toward the annual additions limit determine how much room you actually have, while converting promptly can help keep taxable earnings small. For high savers who have already maxed out other accounts, the strategy can turn extra cash into potentially tax-free retirement income through qualified Roth withdrawals.

Retirement Planning Tips:

A financial advisor can calculate how much after-tax contribution room your 401(k) leaves you this year. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

While Roth accounts don’t require withdrawals during your lifetime, required minimum distributions (RMDs) from traditional retirement accounts can push up your taxable income later in retirement. Use SmartAsset’s RMD calculator to estimate what you may have to withdraw.

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