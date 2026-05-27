Personal Loan for Home Improvements: Pros, Cons and Alternatives

A personal loan for home improvements is an unsecured installment loan that can be used to finance repairs, renovations or upgrades to a home, with no requirement that the property serve as collateral. Many banks and credit unions market these as “home improvement loans.” In most cases, however, they are simply standard personal loans that lenders brand for the use case rather than a distinct product category. Personal loans are just one of several ways to finance home improvements, and the right choice depends on project size, available home equity, urgency and credit profile.

Consider working with a financial advisor if you need help financing big purchases in your life now or want to plan ahead for the future.

How a Personal Loan Works for Home Improvements

A personal loan is an unsecured installment loan typically ranging from $1,000 to $100,000. Borrowers typically must repay the amount borrowed in fixed monthly payments over a period of one to seven years, with some lenders offering terms up to 10 or 12 years. Despite the many lenders using the term “home improvement loan,” they generally do not require that the funds actually go toward home improvements. There are no project-type restrictions.

When applying, lenders require income verification, employment information and a credit check. A home appraisal, property lien or detailed project documentation is not necessary. It’s typically possible to complete the application online, by phone or in person at a bank, credit union or online lender.

After application submission, lenders often make approval decisions within minutes to a few business days. They’ll then disburse funds within one to five business days, with some lenders offering same-day or next-day funding. Repayment begins immediately with fixed monthly payments at a fixed interest rate.

As of Q1 2026, the average personal loan APR is approximately 11.65% based on Federal Reserve G.19 data. Borrowers with excellent credit (760+) may qualify for rates as low as 6% to 8%. Meanwhile, borrowers with fair or poor credit may see rates of 20% to 36%.

Origination fees of 0% to 12% are common. These costs are typically deducted from the loan proceeds at disbursement rather than added to the loan’s balance.

Pros of Using a Personal Loan for Home Improvements

Personal loans offer specific structural advantages over home equity products, particularly around speed, simplicity and risk to the home itself.

No collateral required : With a home improvement loan, your home is not at risk. Falling behind on payments damages credit and can result in collections, but the lender cannot foreclose on the property. This is the most significant structural advantage over home equity loans and HELOCs.

: With a home improvement loan, your home is not at risk. Falling behind on payments damages credit and can result in collections, but the lender cannot foreclose on the property. This is the most significant structural advantage over home equity loans and HELOCs. Fast funding : Many lenders fund within one to three business days after approval. Home equity loans and HELOCs typically require a home appraisal, which can take two to six weeks. This speed matters significantly for urgent repairs like a failing roof, burst pipes or HVAC replacement.

: Many lenders fund within one to three business days after approval. Home equity loans and HELOCs typically require a home appraisal, which can take two to six weeks. This speed matters significantly for urgent repairs like a failing roof, burst pipes or HVAC replacement. Fixed rate and fixed payment : Most personal loans carry fixed rates, so the monthly payment stays the same for the life of the loan. HELOCs carry variable rates tied to the prime rate, meaning payments can increase if rates rise.

: Most personal loans carry fixed rates, so the monthly payment stays the same for the life of the loan. HELOCs carry variable rates tied to the prime rate, meaning payments can increase if rates rise. No equity requirement : Homeowners who recently purchased a home or have limited equity can still access financing. Home equity products typically require at least 15% to 20% equity in the home.

: Homeowners who recently purchased a home or have limited equity can still access financing. Home equity products typically require at least 15% to 20% equity in the home. No restrictions on project type : Personal loans can fund any improvement, including cosmetic upgrades, landscaping, accessibility modifications or emergency repairs. Some government programs restrict funds to specific types of improvements.

: Personal loans can fund any improvement, including cosmetic upgrades, landscaping, accessibility modifications or emergency repairs. Some government programs restrict funds to specific types of improvements. Simpler application process: No appraisal or title search is necessary. There is also substantially less paperwork than for equity-based financing.

Cons of Using a Personal Loan for Home Improvements

The convenience of personal loans comes at a cost. The trade-offs matter most for larger projects where the rate and term differences compound significantly.

Higher interest rates than equity-based options : Personal loan rates average approximately 11.65%, while rates for home equity loans and HELOCs typically range from 7% to 9% for borrowers with good credit. On a $50,000 loan over 10 years, the difference between an 8% home equity loan and a 12% personal loan amounts to approximately $13,000 in additional interest.

: Personal loan rates average approximately 11.65%, while rates for home equity loans and HELOCs typically range from 7% to 9% for borrowers with good credit. On a $50,000 loan over 10 years, the difference between an 8% home equity loan and a 12% personal loan amounts to approximately $13,000 in additional interest. Shorter repayment terms : Most personal loans cap at seven years, while home equity loans can extend to 20 or 30 years. Shorter terms mean higher monthly payments, which can strain the budget on larger projects.

: Most personal loans cap at seven years, while home equity loans can extend to 20 or 30 years. Shorter terms mean higher monthly payments, which can strain the budget on larger projects. Smaller maximum loan amounts : Most personal loan lenders cap at $50,000 to $100,000, while home equity loans and HELOCs can go significantly higher depending on available equity. Major renovations, such as additions, full kitchen and bathroom remodels or structural work, may exceed what a personal loan can cover.

: Most personal loan lenders cap at $50,000 to $100,000, while home equity loans and HELOCs can go significantly higher depending on available equity. Major renovations, such as additions, full kitchen and bathroom remodels or structural work, may exceed what a personal loan can cover. No tax deduction : Interest on personal loans is not tax-deductible regardless of how the funds are used. In contrast, interest on home equity loans and HELOCs may be deductible if the funds are used for substantial home improvements and the borrower itemizes, subject to IRS limits. For a homeowner in the 24% tax bracket paying $4,000 in annual HELOC interest, the deduction can save roughly $960 per year, effectively lowering the rate by about two percentage points.

: Interest on personal loans is not tax-deductible regardless of how the funds are used. In contrast, interest on home equity loans and HELOCs may be deductible if the funds are used for substantial home improvements and the borrower itemizes, subject to IRS limits. For a homeowner in the 24% tax bracket paying $4,000 in annual HELOC interest, the deduction can save roughly $960 per year, effectively lowering the rate by about two percentage points. Origination fees reduce proceeds: A 5% origination fee on a $30,000 loan means receiving $28,500 but owing $30,000. Not all lenders charge origination fees, so comparing the total loan cost rather than just the rate is essential.

Alternatives to a Personal Loan for Home Improvements

A personal loan is one of several options for financing home improvements. The alternatives differ significantly in cost, speed, risk and eligibility. Understanding the full landscape helps clarify when a personal loan is the right choice and when another option will cost less or fit the project better.

Other Borrowing Options

Home equity loan : A home equity loan is a secured installment loan that lets you borrow a lump sum against your home’s equity at a fixed rate. Rates are typically 7% to 9% for qualified borrowers, which is meaningfully lower than personal loan rates. Repayment terms can extend to 20 or 30 years, keeping monthly payments lower. The loan requires a home appraisal and typically 15% to 20% equity minimum. Additionally, the home is collateral, meaning default can lead to foreclosure. Interest may be tax-deductible if the funds are used for qualifying improvements.

: A home equity loan is a secured installment loan that lets you borrow a lump sum against your home’s equity at a fixed rate. Rates are typically 7% to 9% for qualified borrowers, which is meaningfully lower than personal loan rates. Repayment terms can extend to 20 or 30 years, keeping monthly payments lower. The loan requires a home appraisal and typically 15% to 20% equity minimum. Additionally, the home is collateral, meaning default can lead to foreclosure. Interest may be tax-deductible if the funds are used for qualifying improvements. HELOC : A HELOC, or home equity line of credit, is a revolving credit line secured by the home. It can be drawn from as needed during a 10-year draw period. Rates are variable and tied to the prime rate, so payments can fluctuate. HELOCs are particularly useful for phased renovations where total costs are not known upfront, since interest accrues only on amounts actually drawn. The equity requirements, foreclosure risk and potential tax deductibility match those of a home equity loan.

: A HELOC, or home equity line of credit, is a revolving credit line secured by the home. It can be drawn from as needed during a 10-year draw period. Rates are variable and tied to the prime rate, so payments can fluctuate. HELOCs are particularly useful for phased renovations where total costs are not known upfront, since interest accrues only on amounts actually drawn. The equity requirements, foreclosure risk and potential tax deductibility match those of a home equity loan. Cash-out refinance : A cash-out refinance replaces the existing mortgage with a larger one, with the difference paid out in cash. This option only makes sense when the new rate is at or near the current mortgage rate, since refinancing into a higher rate to access equity is rarely cost-effective. Closing costs of 2% to 6% of the new loan amount apply. Also, the mortgage term resets, which can add years of payments.

: A cash-out refinance replaces the existing mortgage with a larger one, with the difference paid out in cash. This option only makes sense when the new rate is at or near the current mortgage rate, since refinancing into a higher rate to access equity is rarely cost-effective. Closing costs of 2% to 6% of the new loan amount apply. Also, the mortgage term resets, which can add years of payments. Credit cards: A 0% introductory APR card can finance smaller projects interest-free for 12 to 21 months. This can be the cheapest option of all if the you can pay off the balance before the promotional period ends. Standard credit card rates average approximately 21.47%, which is far higher than a personal loan. As a result, any balance remaining beyond the promotion can become expensive quickly. Balance transfer fees of 3% to 5% may apply.

Government Programs

FHA Title I loans: These loans offer up to $25,000 for single-family home improvements through FHA-approved lenders.

These loans offer up to $25,000 for single-family home improvements through FHA-approved lenders. FHA 203(k) loans: These can be rolled into a purchase or refinance mortgage for major renovations.

These can be rolled into a purchase or refinance mortgage for major renovations. USDA Section 504 grants and loans: Designed for low-income homeowners in rural areas, this program offers grants up to $10,000 for those over age 62. Loans of up to $40,000 are available for eligible borrowers of all ages.

Designed for low-income homeowners in rural areas, this program offers grants up to $10,000 for those over age 62. Loans of up to $40,000 are available for eligible borrowers of all ages. VA renovation loans and Specially Adapted Housing grants: This is an option specifically for eligible veterans.

This is an option specifically for eligible veterans. Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP): WAP is intended for energy efficiency improvements in qualifying low-income households.

How to Decide Which Option Fits Your Project

The best financing option depends on project size, available equity, urgency, and the borrower’s broader financial picture. The scenarios below cover the most common situations homeowners face.

For small to mid-size projects under $25,000 that need fast funding : In this case, a personal loan is often the most practical choice. It offers fast approval, no appraisal requirement and fixed payments. A 0% intro APR credit card may cost less if the balance, but only if you can realistically clear the full balance within the promotional period.

: In this case, a personal loan is often the most practical choice. It offers fast approval, no appraisal requirement and fixed payments. A 0% intro APR credit card may cost less if the balance, but only if you can realistically clear the full balance within the promotional period. For large projects over $50,000 where you have substantial equity : A home equity loan or HELOC typically offers a lower rate, larger borrowing capacity and potential tax benefits. The trade-off is putting the home on the line and accepting a longer application process.

: A home equity loan or HELOC typically offers a lower rate, larger borrowing capacity and potential tax benefits. The trade-off is putting the home on the line and accepting a longer application process. For urgent repairs that cannot wait: A personal loan’s fast funding makes it better than equity-based options that require appraisals. Refinancing into a home equity product later remains an option once the immediate repair is complete, assuming the rate savings would justify the closing costs.

A personal loan’s fast funding makes it better than equity-based options that require appraisals. Refinancing into a home equity product later remains an option once the immediate repair is complete, assuming the rate savings would justify the closing costs. For homeowners with limited or no equity : A personal loan or government program, such as FHA Title I or USDA Section 504, may be the only viable options in this situation. Credit cards can bridge small gaps, but it’s essential to pay them off quickly to avoid high interest.

: A personal loan or government program, such as FHA Title I or USDA Section 504, may be the only viable options in this situation. Credit cards can bridge small gaps, but it’s essential to pay them off quickly to avoid high interest. For homeowners planning phased renovations: A HELOC allows funds to be drawn as needed over a multi-year draw period rather than borrowing a fixed amount upfront. This avoids paying interest on money that is not yet used hasn’t yet been used.

Before committing to any option, get multiple quotes and compare total cost rather than monthly payments alone. Calculate the total interest over the full loan term for each option, and factor in origination fees, closing costs and whether tax deductibility applies. The trade-off between speed, cost and the risk of using the home as collateral is the central decision. Reasonable people will weigh those factors differently depending on the circumstances.

Bottom Line

A personal loan can be a practical way to finance home improvements, particularly for smaller projects or urgent repairs, or for homeowners without substantial equity in their home. This borrowing option can be fast and simple, plus it requires no collateral or equity. While this make it the right choice in a meaningful share of situations, there are other options worth weighing too.

Tips for Managing Your Finances

A financial advisor can help you plan your long-term finances and make sure you’re on track for retirement. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Before taking out a loan, consider using a personal loan calculator to estimate what your total costs might be.

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