Cash vs. Investments: What Percentage Should You Keep?

Determining the right balance between cash and investments in your portfolio plays an important role in financial planning. Holding too much cash can result in missed investment opportunities and diminished long-term growth. On the other hand, holding too little cash may leave you vulnerable during market downturns or unexpected expenses. Ultimately, striking the optimal balance between cash vs. investments depends on various factors, including your financial goals, risk tolerance and time horizon.

Asset Allocation Explained

Asset allocation refers to how you divide your investment portfolio among different asset classes—primarily cash, stocks and bonds—based on your financial goals, risk tolerance and investment timeline. The right mix of assets can help you manage risk while positioning your portfolio for growth and stability.

Cash represents the most liquid portion of your portfolio. It includes holdings in savings accounts, money market funds and short-term certificates of deposit (CDs). While cash offers security and immediate access for emergencies or short-term needs, it generally delivers lower returns than investments like stocks or bonds. Holding too much cash can also leave your portfolio vulnerable to inflation risk, which reduces purchasing power over time.

Investments—including equities (stocks) and fixed income (bonds)—serve to grow your wealth over the long term. Stocks offer higher growth potential but come with increased volatility. Bonds provide more stable returns and can help preserve capital, especially during market downturns.

A well-balanced asset allocation ensures that your portfolio has both the liquidity to meet short-term needs and the growth potential to sustain your financial future.

Factors That Influence What Percentage Cash vs. Investments

When deciding how much of your portfolio to allocate to cash versus investments, several key factors come into play. While cash offers safety and liquidity, it may come at the cost of long-term growth. Thoughtfully balancing these considerations and others ensures that your portfolio can meet both current needs and future goals.

Risk Tolerance

Your risk tolerance—or how comfortable you are with market fluctuations and the possibility of losses—influences how much of your portfolio should be in cash versus investments. Conservative investors who prefer stability might keep a higher percentage of their portfolio in cash and bonds, minimizing exposure to market volatility. In contrast, aggressive investors may allocate more to equities to pursue higher returns, accepting greater risk in exchange.

Balancing your risk tolerance means determining how much you’re willing to lose in the short term to meet long-term goals. For example, an investor with a low risk tolerance may prefer a 40% bond, 40% stock and 20% cash allocation, while someone more growth-focused might hold 70% in stocks, 20% in bonds and only 10% in cash.

Age and Retirement Timeline

Age and your proximity to retirement are two of the most important drivers of asset allocation. Younger investors, with decades left until retirement, can generally afford to take on more investment risk. This typically means allocating a larger share to growth assets like equities and maintaining a smaller cash cushion.

As you approach retirement, however, preserving capital becomes more important. Increasing your allocation to cash and fixed-income investments can help you manage withdrawals and reduce exposure to market downturns.

Adjusting your asset allocation as you age helps align your portfolio with changing needs and priorities. Here are some sample asset allocations by life stage:

Age Asset Allocation Financial Focus 20s and 30s Cash: 5–10%

Stocks: 80–90%

Bonds: 5–10% Achieve long-term growth, with minimal liquidity needs beyond an emergency fund 40s and 50s Cash: 10–15%

Stocks: 60–70%

Bonds: 15–25% Continue to achieve growth while beginning to reduce volatility 60s and beyond Cash: 15–25%

Stocks: 40–50%

Bonds: 30–40% Shift towards a greater emphasis on income and liquidity to support retirement withdrawals and limit downside risk

Cash Needs

Financial experts recommend that investors maintain an emergency fund—typically three to six months’ worth of living expenses—to cover unexpected costs like job loss, medical emergencies or home repairs. This portion of your portfolio should remain in highly liquid, low-risk accounts like a high-yield savings account or money market fund.

In addition to emergency reserves, consider other short-term goals that require liquidity. For example, if you plan to buy a home or pay for a child’s education within the next few years, that money should also be kept in cash or short-term bonds to avoid potential losses from market downturns.

The more short-term obligations you anticipate, the more cash or near-cash assets you’ll want in your allocation. However, any money not earmarked for near-term use should generally be invested to maximize growth and avoid inflation erosion.

Inflation

One of the biggest challenges of holding cash is inflation. Over time, inflation erodes the purchasing power of your money. For example, with a 3% annual inflation rate, you’d need $13,439 10 years from now to equal $10,000 today. While cash provides security, its real value diminishes if it doesn’t generate returns that keep pace with rising costs.

To offset this, many investors maintain only the cash needed for near-term expenses while keeping the rest in investments that historically outperform inflation, such as stocks, bonds or Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). This strategy helps preserve your purchasing power without sacrificing the flexibility that cash provides.

Opportunity Cost

Holding too much cash can result in missed opportunities. This is known as opportunity cost, the lost potential for your money to grow in higher-yielding investments. For example, while a high-yield savings account might offer 4%, long-term, stock market returns average closer to 8% to 10% annually. Over time, this difference can amount to significant unrealized gains.

If you’re overly conservative, your portfolio may fail to generate enough growth to support long-term goals like retirement, education funding or legacy planning. That’s why it’s important to evaluate your time horizon, income needs and financial goals when deciding how much cash to hold.

Why Cash Is Important in a Portfolio

While investments are the main drivers of portfolio growth, cash plays a vital supporting role. Holding cash or cash-equivalent assets provides stability, flexibility and peace of mind, especially during periods of market volatility or unexpected life events. This is true whether you’re decades from retirement or already drawing income from your portfolio.

A major benefit of cash is liquidity, which is how quickly and easily you can convert an asset into spendable cash without a significant loss in value. Stocks and bonds can usually be sold within a day or two but their value may fluctuate. Real estate, collectibles or private equity can take months to liquidate, and their prices may vary greatly.

Cash, on the other hand, is immediately accessible and doesn’t lose value when converted. This makes it ideal for short-term needs, such as travel, gifts, insurance premiums or taxes. Keeping a portion of your portfolio in cash ensures you’re not forced to sell long-term investments during a downturn just to meet basic obligations. In retirement, liquidity becomes even more important, as you’ll need consistent, reliable access to funds for everyday expenses.

Having cash on hand also gives you the ability to act quickly when market opportunities arise. For example, during a market correction, having liquid funds available allows you to purchase quality assets at discounted prices without needing to sell off other investments at a loss. This flexibility can be a major advantage, especially when opportunities are time-sensitive. Investors who hold a modest amount of cash can “buy the dip” or rebalance their portfolio with confidence, turning volatility into long-term gains.

Cash also paves the way to engage in dollar-cost averaging. With this strategy, you make consistent investments over time regardless of market conditions. This can reduce risk and help smooth out returns.

Bottom Line

Deciding what percentage of your portfolio to keep in cash versus investments depends on a variety of personal and market-based factors. Cash offers security, liquidity and flexibility, but holding too much can limit long-term growth and expose your portfolio to inflation risk. Investments, on the other hand, are key drivers of portfolio growth and wealth-building over time. Your ideal allocation will vary based on your risk tolerance, age, retirement timeline, cash needs and broader financial goals.

Investment Planning Tips

